In search of statesmanship and rallying towards a unified vision - opinion

The wisdom of Maimonides echoes through history, lamenting the loss of statesmanship as the cause of the Temple’s destruction. This sentiment was shared by David Ben-Gurion, Israel’s founding father, who believed the scarcity of statesmen led to many historical disasters for the Jewish people.

Shimon Peres, in his biography of Ben-Gurion (Ben-Gurion: A Political Life), highlights this concern, emphasizing our nation’s rich prophetic tradition yet notable absence of political visionaries. “We are a nation,” Ben-Gurion often said, “with a wealth of prophets but a dearth of statesmen.”

A renewed and unified vision for statesmanship

Today, the people of Israel are reuniting in support of statesmanship, rallying voters toward a unified vision. A true statesman, characterized by unwavering integrity and a forward-looking vision, crafts a narrative broad enough to resonate with a diverse populace, each finding a measure of their values and aspirations within.

This concept of a “superordinate” vision, as termed by psychologists, has historically served as a unifying force, whether it be rallying around a collective identity or a shared aspiration. For Ben-Gurion, the establishment of a Jewish state, albeit imperfect, encapsulated such a vision.

Natan Sharansky stands out as a model of statesmanship, championing the intertwined principles of identity and universal human rights. His journey from Soviet refusenik to a prominent figure in Israeli politics and civil society underscores a lifelong commitment to these foundational values.

Israel today stands at a crossroads, facing multifaceted challenges that are political, military, and profoundly moral. The essence of statesmanship, grounded in a strong moral compass, becomes crucial as we navigate these complexities. The path ahead may not be perfect, but transparency and informed decision-making can foster grassroots consensus, leveraging our national resilience and dedication to democratic and Jewish values.

Unity in times of crisis

The unity displayed by Israeli civil society, especially in the wake of the October 7 tragedy, underscores our inherent capacity for mutual support and collaboration. This spirit of cooperation, emerging organically from the grassroots level, exemplifies the true essence of social harmony and unity, or “achdut,” which remains the foundation of our society.

However, the current governing political coalition still grapples with achieving achdut – a political unity rooted in the populace’s willingness to rally behind a leader they trust. Such unity, born from respect and trust in leadership, cannot be imposed; it must be cultivated through genuine statesmanship. The mark of a true statesman is the ability to inspire a sense of connectedness among people, fostering a collective commitment to a hopeful and inclusive future.

Statesmanship, at its core, is about inspiring a collective sense of purpose and connectivity, fostering a bond among individuals and toward a shared optimistic future. It’s about rekindling the lost art of guiding a nation not merely through the wielding of power but through the moral force of vision and character.

In these tumultuous times, the quest for such leadership is not just desirable but essential for the future of Israel.

The writer is a clinical psychologist, writer, and podcast host of The Van Leer Series on Ideas with Renee Garfinkel.