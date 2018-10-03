abba hillel

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Despite appointment of external investigator to review alleged abuse of Palestinian detainees, outside observers would likely say changes have fallen short.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Lower taxes will help improve Israel's competitiveness, Kahlon says.
By NIV ELIS
By LEON HARRIS
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
By AARON KATSMAN
By PINCHAS LANDAU
By JOSH DELL
University of Haifa study shows evidence even during crawling.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
“You officers and soldiers are an example for pure and significant giving,” said MDA blood services director Prof. Eilat Shinar.
By ALLON SINAI
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Counter-Terrorism Bureau: Be aware of your surroundings and don’t stand out in a crowd.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
By ORA BRAFMAN
Likud race could be canceled in appeal.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
More than just a school of rock, Lenagen Bekef teams up budding musicians and turns them into performers.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
The new academies will join the 54 pre-military preparatory programs scattered throughout the country.
After 15 years performing with Batsheva Dance Company, Adi Zlatin revisits her first role with the company this week.
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
Sentenced for breach of public trust and fraud.
By HELEN KAYE
Local choreographer Idan Sharabi explores the eternal search for ‘home’ in his latest work ‘Interviews/Makom.’
By INBAL AHARONI
Motivated Maccabi Tel Aviv visits Gilboa/Galil, Rishon hosts Eilat, Herzliya at Nahariya
Yellow-and-blue to play in Eurocup after winning in Istanbul, but not by the required margin.
The children’s' fears were manifested in a number of ways with 50% of parents reporting their children were afraid to leave the house and go to public areas.
Nissim Mor was fired by his boss Israel Police Insp.-Gen. Yohanan Danino.
By BEN HARTMAN
In obvious anger, the court sarcastically told the police to “find this ‘hero of Israel’” without delay.
Around 200 people were present during the protest, which passed without a serious security incident.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
By JEREMY SHARON
Still no group-stage goals or points for yellow-and-blue after 2-0 humbling in Portugal.
By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
The ICEJ is a well established, Evangelical, Christian Zionist organization.
With an electrifying new album, the Beit Shemesh-based hassidic guitar blazer finds a welcome audience in the US.
By DAVID BRINN
Reporters from England, Germany, Russia accused of threatening national security.
By SAM SOKOL
Local soccer season hits stride • Perfect Petah Tikva visits Kfar Saba • Yellow-and-blue hosts Ra’anana.
"One rock destroyed our lives," says wife.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Deputy minister Kara estimates that there are over 50,000 Druse refugees in Europe that have fled over the past four years from Syria and Lebanon.
MDA called to scene after reports of strong smell of gas in building.
By JEREMY SHARON,BEN HARTMAN
See the transliterated version of the song in this month's issue of Jerusalem Post - IVRIT.
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
Pluralism may be developing at Galatz. Political and cultural objectivity, it appears, is still to be achieved.
By YISRAEL MEDAD AND ELI POLLAK
By URI REGEV
These are all measures of the type for which Israel has been criticized over the years.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
There are steps that both sides must take, in agreement with each other, that are balanced and mutually reassuring that can begin the long and arduous process of building trust.
By GERSHON BASKIN
By JPOST EDITORIAL
By Gil Stern Stern TROY
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Getting a flu shot might mean the difference between life and death.
By MORDECHAI COHEN
By MATAN PELEG
Well done to Jerusalem Post reader Leane Mortis from Estonia for being the first reader to correctly identify the object.
Over the past two or three years, the emergence of populist parties on the far Right of the political scene has further complicated the political situation for Diaspora Jews.
By ISI LEIBLER
Palestinian Christians feel they have to speak out against Israeli “occupation,” because if they don’t, Muslims would perceive their silence as tacit support for Israel.
By FARHAD REZAEI
The living legacies of Bernie Sanders, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Rabbi Avi Weiss.
By AVRAHAM BRONSTEIN
Perhaps an apology for the horrific terminology and personal attacks against Lapid and a serious change in tone for the future is in order.
By DOV LIPMAN
By MELANIE PHILLIPS
By KALMAN SAMUELS
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
888888888888888888888
By A. DAVID BLAFF