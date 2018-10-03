amir peretz

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Amir Peretz, who was born in Morocco, was called a 'war criminal' by a member of the country's parliament.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Ya'alon later posted that he received assurances from Facebook that the terrorist's profile was removed within 25 minutes from when the relevant authorities in the Justice Ministry requested it.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Zionist Union MK Amir Peretz has no regrets, 10 years after leading Israel into the Second Lebanon War as its minister of defense.
Legendary violinist Itzhak Perlman recently spent over two weeks in Israel training a new generation of musicians.
By BARRY DAVIS
Hamakor’s success has spread through the band’s tours across the US, Europe and Canada, including a headlining show at the annual Jewzapalooza festival.
By YONI COLLINS
Meeting of security cabinet ends with unanimous decision to suspend peace talks and take unspecified steps against unilateral moves by the PA.
By HERB KEINON
Environmental protection minister tells conference in Istanbul he hopes Israel, Turkey can bridge gaps soon.
Amir Peretz flies to Istanbul to attend UN-sponsored conference about Mediterranean marine, coastal environment issues.
By REUTERS
"What starts with spitting can end in murder," Hatnua minister says.
Megalim Solar Power Ltd. were selected as the winners of the an interministerial tender committee to fulfill the project plans in 2012.
By SHARON UDASIN
The Society for the Protection of Nature calls upon ministry to reveal detailed budgets, logistics for fishing industry master plan.
Report examines emissions levels for 6 dangerous substances: Arsenic, mercury, formaldehyde, hydrocarbons, benzene and trichlorethylene.
A decade ago doctors discovered an abnormally high rate of cancer among IDF veterans who had trained in the river.
The new program will allow business owners to receive operation permits for longer periods of time
Environmental Protection Ministry says trash collection does not exist in many of sector's towns.
European Recycling Platform CEO tells ‘Post’ about partnership with Israeli firm Ecommunity.
"I intend to bring a new reality in which plastic bags will disappear from the landscape and culture," environment minister says.
Study of beach cleanliness for 2013 indicated half of country's shores ranked between "medium" and "very dirty"
By sharon udasin
Knesset c'tee to discuss potential prohibition of the sport on Wednesday; currently, hunting allowed from Sept-Jan.
The leading candidates in this week's upcoming elections presented to 'The Jerusalem Post' their vision of what the President’s Office will be like under their leadership.
By LAHAV HARKOV,Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
The black mark of shame on Israel’s record with regard to Holocaust survivors remains indelible. Sixty-six years after the founding of the state, 50,000 Holocaust survivors live in abject poverty.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
If legislation gets government approval, the bill mandates that every disposable plastic bag would cost customers 40 agorot.
Southern Command head Zamir says Hamas growing closer to Iran and Hezbollah
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Peretz lost to Gabbay in the July 10 Labor leadership race and maintains a large camp in the party. He became the first MK to announce his opposition to the plan.
Zionist Union chairman Avi Gabbay wished Netanyahu well, even though he said he was not particularly optimistic.
Separating fact from fiction about Avi Gabbay.
Both Labor leader-elect Avi Gabbay and French President Macron have political careers that are less than a decade old.
By ISABEL FEINSTEIN
When the results were announced, Gabbay supporters in blue shirts hugged each other and screamed "ooh ah, who is coming? The next prime minister!"
Peretz or Gabbay set to become party leader in final round of polling.
Labor leader candidates Gabbay and Peretz have spent the days leading up to Monday's runoff election attacking each other.
Herzog, Margalit endorse Peretz; Shaffir, Cabel back Gabbay
Herzog and Margalit finished third and fourth in Tuesday's first round of voting. They were both wooed by Avi Gabbay, who visited both at their homes, but both decided to endorse Peretz instead.
"I was close to the premiership two years ago, and I still intend to get there. The result we achieved was terrific considering all the forces that were working against us.”
This was an expected move.
Polls claim no chance of either Labor leader defeating current Prime Minister.
We are sick of hearing who is crooked, especially the week a prime minister left prison.
“Gabbay caused a revolution in Labor, and he can cause a revolution in the country.”
Two very similar Labor leadership candidates used polar campaign methods.
Peretz: Netanyahu should start worrying.
Former environmental protection minister Avi Gabbay will face off in a runoff against MK Amir Peretz in a contest that is completely up for grabs.
Herzog dethroned as Labor leader, coming in third with less that 17% of the vote.
Dina Dayan's departure leaves Labor with seven candidates.
Peretz: Add voting stations in periphery
MK vows to embark on effort to return to Labor security and socioeconomic figures who left the party.
Opposition leader Isaac Herzog called for Israel to increase efforts to forge regional peace in the wake of Friday's lethal terror attack.
By DANIEL ALTMAN
Israel's political left is hot on Netanyahu's heels and calls on the premier to stop "sabotaging attempts to rekindle peace process."
By JOY BERNARD
Peretz reached out to the periphery and said, “When I will be prime minister, there will not be a single hungry child and there will not be a downtrodden elderly person.”
Party is no longer seen as an alternative to leadeship, says MK Michal Biran. Gabbay can change that.
"The time has come to raise our heads."
Six candidates running for secretary-general.
Peretz surprisingly did not shy away from calling himself a "leftist" a word proven consistently by polls to scare away Israeli voters.
Channel 2 reported last week that Netanyahu and Herzog met twice, on Monday and Thursday at the Herzliya home of Leon Edri, a neighbor and confidant of the prime minister.
Amir Peretz: Former minister spoke with ‘neither courage nor respect.’
"We have educated our youth that since the dawn of democracy the state takes precedence over the military," former defense minister Peretz says.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
Peretz called upon Herzog, Yacimovich, and other potential candidates to compromise and agree on a date for the race, which was already supposed to be held last month.
“There have been 10 years of quiet in the north... This is first and foremost thanks to all the IDF soldiers who fought in the Second Lebanon War and the time has come to thank them.”
By BEN HARTMAN
Former defense minister Shaul Mofaz, who has been on poor terms with Netanyahu since 2012, declined to speak negatively about him at the German Israel Congress in Frankfurt.
"We have nothing to look towards in a government led by Netanyahu," Peretz says.
By CORAL BRAUN
Liberman would do well to avoid the mistakes of former defense minister Amir Peretz.
By BEN SALES/JTA
Accused of not fulfilling lawful obligations, Channel 10's fate rouses debate over democratic nature of PM's rule
By LAHAV HARKOV,GREER FAY CASHMAN
Following the resignation of Amir Peretz from his post as environmental protection minister two weeks ago, green groups advocate for an immediate replacement.
The Hatnua MK says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s UN speech was no better than that of Mahmoud Abbas, who accused Israel of genocide in the Gaza Strip.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Thousands of volunteers expected to take to the country's beaches this week, collecting waste that piles up as a result of garbage dumping, heedless vacationers.
Mmendment rejected by National Council members would have allowed for expansion of up to 2%
for already designated development areas.
The new opposition leader’s uniqueness lies not in his social roots, but in his corporate career and political virginity.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Eyeing the comeback trail, former Labor leader Amir Peretz devises a strategy for resolving the Israel-Palestine impasse
By LESLIE SUSSER
There ‘were very good reasons to exclude the organization,’ says president of the Zionist Organization of America.
By MAYA SHWAYDER
The leader of the Western-backed opposition Syrian National Coalition, Ahmad Jarba, is in Washington seeking more advanced weapons.
By Ariel Ben Solomon
Cabinet approves draft bill that seeks to replace IBA with another public broadcasting enterprise.
Mt. Scopus park a ‘political ploy’ in response to prisoner release, says NGO leader.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Minister for Environmental Protection says Yom Kippur is time for reflection, not making animals suffer.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Customer claims to have been told by staff that the cafe poisoned the birds deliberately; Peretz orders immediate investigation.
In the face of the attempts to by FPO to cozy up with Israel – only to legitimize hatred toward other ethnic and religious minorities – Israel shall be the last to give the FPO a kashrut stamp.
By AMIR PERETZ
By DAVID RICCI
What the Labor Party needs, in order to remain a central player in the political game, is a charismatic leader who is not perceived as a leftie par excellence.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
IDF commanders became my generation’s heroes, but the victory was not only a military one.
Jerusalem may be large, with fancy boulevards, soaring towers and spectacular office buildings, but it will never be rebuilt so long as social justice and peace do not prevail in it.
Both during his campaign and following his victory, President Trump had stated in interviews that he wants to broker “the ultimate deal” between Israel and the Palestinians.
I have called upon the prime minister to remove the bill from the agenda of the ministerial committee for legislation, considering its purely declarative nature and that it lacks any substance.
The only way for the center-left camp to defeat Netanyahu is to win over new communities who traditionally vote for Likud.
It is only logical that a solution will be found to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that includes input and support from the entire region in an atmosphere of mutual respect and cooperation.
By JPost Editorial
The State Department asserted that the ban was based “solely on the security and safety of American citizens, period.”
By AWI FEDERGRUEN AND MOSHE KRESS
Hamas has only bombs, tunnels and rockets to show for the billions funneled to it in international aid.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
The Negev Beduin population includes some 80,000 Israeli citizens, living in 34 villages not recognized by the state.
By KHER ELBAZ AND ARIEL DLOOMY
The United States is most probably the greatest success story of modern history. A country as close to it as Israel can profit by learning from its achievements.
By URI SAVIR
I wish the families of the missing teens that their faith in God will serve them well, or console them if worse comes to worst.
Monetary and housing bubbles aren’t synonymous with economic growth, and the cure they’re expected to herald can, if anything, be far worse than the disease for which they were prescribed.
Today’s spray-painter could easily devolve into tomorrow’s terrorist. Therefore, it is time for Israel’s law enforcement authorities to crack down across the board against all “price-taggers,” be they Arab or Jew.
By MICHAEL FREUND
There is a lot of dignity in this modest and symbolic act, as well as a sense of proportion, which we seem to lack.
After the command never to forget, it’s time to add another pledge on Holocaust Remembrance Day.
By LIAT COLLINS
The roots of the Australia-Israel alliance can be traced back to the Battle of Beersheba, one of pivotal battles of the First World War.
By ARSEN OSTROVSKY
With such a flimsy agreement, I wonder what will be left of Western commitment to preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. And Israel will have to draw its own conclusions.
By YAAKOV AMIDROR
By SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
We see other cultural differences when it comes to their starting points and expectations as they enter a room to negotiate.
By MICHAEL M. COHEN
Only a child dared say out loud what everyone saw but didn’t want to say.
By Jerusalem Post Readers
Indeed, Australia could serve as a role model for leaders in other Diaspora Jewish communities.
By ISI LEIBLER
Had the Arabs accepted the UN partition plan, there would have been no war and no refugees.
By REUVEN HAMMER
The Israeli people must internalize the lessons of the Ukrainian revolution. We must take to the streets and fight for the right to control our own lives.
By LIOR AKERMAN
“The decision to remove this shameful [figure] is correct, but does not remove the stain on those who placed him there," Livni says.