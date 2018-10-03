03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
From chicken soup to fruity gazpacho, incorporating Judaism into animal-free cooking.
La révolution culinaire opérée en Israël lui a permis de se faire une place de choix au sein de la gastronomie mondiale
"It makes garden crops grow almost twice as big, and also saves on watering."
Do not opt for artificial sweeteners; they are controversial and possibly cause more harm than good.
Today’s generation doesn’t know what a hearth is.
The young chef discusses her quick entree into one of Jerusalem’s most prestigious restaurants, and what she’s learned along the way.
“Cake decorating gave me more than a profession. It gave me the confidence to try other things that I never thought I could do."
¡Buenos días! Welcoming authentic Mexican cuisine in Israel.
Does rainy weather affect your baking?
Bagel Café has branched out to Modi’in
Edna’s Café is a delightful addition to Bnei Dror
Want to bring a special gift for Passover? Looking for solutions for this festive holiday?
Here are a few new suggestions.
Hit show ‘Games of Chefs’ is back, with a twist – food trucks and celebrity guests
Is there even such a thing as Israeli cuisine?
Eyal Shani and Yonatan Roshfeld embark on a cooking duel across Italy
Unlikely cookbook takes the prize at Gourmand International Awards
Cook up a meal in the spirit of Jerusalem Day.
Or Ginsberg – and his mentor – emerge the winners on finale of ‘Mischakei Hachef.’
Alon Shaya was born in Israel and grew up in Philadelphia, making his name in the US culinary world with his restaurant, Shaya, which offers his take on modern Israeli cuisine.
“Zahav” is part-cookbook and part-memoir.
If you want to bake like a pro on Passover, go check out how the gluten-free bakers bake year round.
This Passover, prepare aromatic, light and colorful dishes.
Learn to make your own Indian masala dishes.
An Israeli remake of the smash British hit baking show is on the way.
Seakura cultivates nutritious, easy-to-use, versatile varieties of seaweed.
Make poppy-seed desserts for Purim.
As the weather warms up, it’s time to move away from heavy dishes and embrace rich, sophisticated salads.
Making your own halla is a rewarding hands-on experience.
Try your hand at some tasty vegan cooking.
No baker’s arsenal is complete without a rising agent than in the subsequent dry forms.
New gluten-free pasta is almost as good as regular pasta, especially if you add authentic Italian sauce.
From what yum means in Asian cooking to foods you need to try as soon as you can.
Simple and delicious cake that every family will love.
Since part of Mexico is in the Tropics, it’s natural that cooks have created dishes that are suitable for hot weather.
A few special cookbooks with especially tasty and creative recipes
Moroccan treats you can always enjoy
Independence Day is but the opening shot for a summer of sizzling cookouts.
It’s amazing what treasures you find pushed back in the corners of your freezer.
This week, I’ve chosen to share with you a few chocolate chip cookie recipes that are simple, loved by children, and can be made with a variety of additions.
As the Chinese New Year approaches, we are reminded of the pleasure of cooking Chinese dishes at home.
Make sure you don’t
overcook turkey breast;
otherwise, it could come out
too dry.
Feel free to play around with
seasoning and try out all
sorts of chili, peppers, herbs
and various sauces.
How to make the perfect carrot cake, a light zucchini cake and healthy pumpkin muffins.
Produce can play a part in every course of the menu, even dessert.
Recipes for Tunisian potato shakshuka, a cooked tomato and pepper salad and homemade galettes.
Find the perfect cookbook to give as a Hanukka gift this year
Every year, after the first rain, wild mushrooms begin to take over restaurant menus.
The following are three cold-weather favorites.
In the late ’60s and early ’70s my family and I would spend our entire summer holidays in Tangier; Until this very day, I still feel the nostalgia of those wonderful days.
Experimenting with new cookie flavors is Dorie Greenspan’s passion.
Searching for a medieval synagogue led us to some of the most delectable custard pies ever to cross our taste buds.
Most rogelach are made with flaky pastry dough or shortcrust pastry (which is made from cream, flour and margarine) and filled with dates and nuts, or chocolate or jelly and nuts.
Chef Moshe Basson from the Eucalyptus restaurant in Jerusalem has a couple of interesting suggestions.
These recipes have been prepared for centuries, and the holidays would simply not be the same without them.
Select any one of these latest cookbooks to begin experimenting with new and exciting flavors in the kitchen.
Although quiches can be complicated, there are lots of quiches that are extremely easy and quick to prepare which everyone enjoys.
Three very authentic Jewish Moroccan recipes.
“...I’m talking about dry chicken breasts, and it’s time for us to Just Say No.”
Today’s recipes are a sampling of the delicious fare we enjoyed on a tour of Catalonia.
We can learn so much about Georgian culture from their cuisine.
Many people wanted to cook vegetables more often but didn’t know the basics of preparing them.
This week, I’ve chosen to share with you a recipe for spicy fish.
There’s no substitute for homemade bread. And although it looks complicated, making bread is actually quite simple.
An exploration into the Azerbaijani kitchen.
Everyone loves chicken, and there are endless different ways to prepare it. You can add sauces, marinades, vegetables, herbs and spices, dried fruits or even grains.
EVERYONE SHOULD have a quick and easy yummy chocolate cake recipe.
Although the city is famous for its kebabs and other meat dishes, our class featured vegetable specialties of Gaziantep.
The magic occurs when the cheese mixture binds with the dough to create the ultimate Shavuot pastry.
When we asked the chef what characterizes Israeli cooking, he said that Israeli cooking is bold-flavored. “We Israeli chefs take our grandmothers’ dishes and upgrade them.”
Mexican cuisine is continually being updated as cooks use traditional ingredients in new ways.
There’s something really special about eating in Andalusia. It’s not just the fresh ingredients and amazing produce but the style and the way the food is presented.
“I learned so many things from my Bulgarian grandmother, Savta Mati,” he wrote. “We shared no common language, but we communicated just the same.”
Cooking in Provence is an artistic affair; Simple and delicious are the key words.
Moroccan cuisine itself is influenced by its interactions and exchanges with other cultures and nations over the centuries.
Fond memories and secrets from a great-grandmother’s cookbook.
What foods go best with cheese?
This week’s recipes are Portuguese delicacies perfect for Shabbat or dinner parties, and will really impress your friends and relatives.
Basques have always been quick to adopt new ingredients and techniques from immigrants and from their own trade and exploration links.
Chef Avi Levy serves you his soul in a dish.
Pastry chef Idan Hadad creates a world of gastronomic art every day
A taste of Venezuelan street food at the Totuma arepa bar.
A unique Israeli cuisine, served by chef Avigail Aharon.
"It’s easy to cook like everyone else, but the most truthful way is to make your cooking express you and show your personal taste in food."
Chef Georges Camuzet of Toulouse comes to a children’s village to cook ravioli
"Most of the year, I cook from old knowledge and experience... but in this season with its theme of looking backwards, my recipe folder is a good place to jump-start this process."
By BARBARA SOFER