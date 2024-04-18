Tzviki Eshet, Greco to lead culinary journeys following Greek cuisine to Athens, island of Kea

After he made Israelis fall in love with the wonders of Greek cuisine anew and sold more than 100,000 copies of the cookbook he published about this cuisine, the time has come to go on a journey: Tzviki Eshet and Geo Tours teamed up for culinary tours to Athens and the island of Kea. The first voyage will depart between May 24-27.

This is a 4-day journey that will begin on Friday, May 24 with an early landing in Athens and will close late at night on Monday, May 27. The main event will take place in Athens and its surroundings, where Eshet and the Greco team promise to reveal to the participants restaurants and taverns hidden from view where mostly the locals hang out.

An in-depth tour will be conducted in the huge food market of Athens and the port city of Piraeus - which guarantees an encounter with artisanal producers based on long-standing production traditions.

They will also go through the provinces around Athens and discover the extensive culinary scene that takes place there. In order to get to know the real raw materials, the Greeks' "asli,” the journey will pass through various points, among them: in the ancient bakery in Greece, a fourth generation of traditional baking.

They will visit a winery that specializes in the production of Retsina wine and in order to explore the taste of the sea, they will arrive at a secret tavern located on the shore of a magical cove, where everything on the plate has risen an hour earlier from the sea. And how is it possible without Greek music? There will be a lot of it too, in several genres that make the heart happy. (credit: Cecilia Renard kea)

The rural cuisine of Greece will also receive attention when the group goes for a full day to the island of Kea (about an hour and a quarter sailing from Athens). The first part of the day will be dedicated to a tour of the island's villages and a visit to the local producers.

Later, at a rural farm, the group will go through a private cooking workshop not by professional chefs but by "mamas" who will reveal some of the knowledge and secrets that are passed down from generation to generation.

The rest of the day will be filled with relaxing activities, with the group being hosted after lunch and dinner at Kea Retreat - the retreat that opened 3 years ago on the island and is currently ranked in “Vouge” magazine as a must-visit hotel.

Entrepreneur and restaurateur Zviki Eshet is one of the Israelis most identified with Greece and its food culture. In 2012, he opened the first Greco, which became an empire and currently has 10 branches that host over 5,000 people a day.

The cost of the trip includes accommodation in a luxurious boutique hotel, all the culinary experiences, participation in a private cooking workshop, a visit to the night clubs and more for 3,295 euros per person.

The journey was created and produced by Maya Karvat, owner of the agency Maya Karvat Communication and Content.

To register please visit the website