03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Creator of 'antisemitic' frog cartoon files copyright infringement lawsuit
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Federations, which raise money for Jewish education, social services and Israel, often seek to avoid advocacy issues seen as deeply partisan.
By JTA
Yellen’s resignation will go into effect upon the swearing in of a new chair of the Federal Reserve.
The participating rabbis have thus far raised $78,000 for Kav L'Naor.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Platform claims decision against yellow star profile picture was an error.
By AMY SPIRO
There were 1,986 acts of antisemitism in the US last year.
Under the declaration of cooperation, the CPAHA and Ministry of Diaspora Affairs agree to work together to preserve the cultural heritage of Israeli and American citizens in Europe.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
A small community of persecuted Jews inhabited Azores Islands 950 mile off coast of Portugal.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
"Most Jewish institutional settings prefer to avoid contentious environments, and as a result they have defaulted to a place where they begin to see Israel as a divisive subject and [it is] avoided."
By SARAH LEVI
NGO monitoring situation in wake of rise in antisemitism following passage of Holocaust law.
The Director of the Chief Rabbinate shot back that "there was no blacklist."
An empty house in Osnabruck led German reporters to relatives of its past owners.
“No child, no teacher, should ever be in danger in an American school. No parent should ever have to fear for their sons and daughters when they kiss them goodbye in the morning,” Trump said.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
US is top offender in online antisemitism and Holocaust denial, according to study.
The law proposes “restrictions on exporting kosher meat from Poland, which would affect a very large part of the Jewish communities in Europe,” the Jewish Association of Europe said in a statement.
By TAMARA ZIEVE,JTA
The map’s database includes a detailed classification for each registered synagogue, including such categories as its current condition, its significance as a monument and its current status.
By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
This is the second annual CST report in a row that has found record levels of antisemitism in the country.
"We have no doubt that our partnerships with top global Jewish organizations will lead a growing number of young Jews to reconnect to world Jewry."
The university’s gym teacher also told this student to “cross himself” and “get baptized” when he asked for permission to skip a class for Yom Kippur.
"The moral conviction and bravery of the British heroes of the Holocaust should fill us with pride."
By EYTAN HALON
The progressive group caused an uproar this week when the model used on their promotional materials declared she had no ties to the group.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
Two of the leading voices in the Jewish world discuss the current state of ties, their vision on future opportunities and the challenges of Jewish communities in Europe and beyond.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The chairman of the Jewish Leadership Council said “It is disgraceful that a Jewish charity is barred from the offices of Amnesty International UK.”
The Diaspora Affairs Ministry released its annual report on antisemitism on Sunday, highlighting the major facets of society from which the trend stems.
U.S. channel said remark 'made it past our team'
"In the Torah, we are called 36 different ways to love the stranger, the orphan and the widow. We insist that Dreamers be recognized as the Americans that they are."
President of community campaigning to remove signs honoring King Vittorio Emanuele III.
On Monday morning ahead of the funeral, Bernstein’s parents posted a message on a website set up to memorialize their son, saying that they “won’t succumb to hate.”
Woodward’s alleged motive has not been disclosed.
By DANIEL J. ROTH,JTA
The festival, being held at the famed Lincoln Center in Midtown Manhattan, features nearly 40 films from Israel, France, Morocco, South Africa, Romania, Belgium, Italy and Argentina.
"President Trump should withdraw the statement and apologize."
An act of mercy and compassion or a covert and unethical procedure?
By ARIANE MANDELL
The project encourages Jewish students to select a soldier to honor via information available on the Olami website, and in the soldier’s memory, engage meaningfully with their Judaism.
“Students have been at the forefront of every revolution in recent history,” says Benstein.
The complete picture in the US is unknown due to underreporting.
It’s been a rocky year for Israel’s relationship with Diaspora Jewry.
Alon Shaya – who says he was fired for speaking out about sexual harassment – wants 'Shaya' restaurant to change its name.
City fire and police officials confirmed that a Hanukka menorah sparked the blaze at around 2:20 a.m. Monday.
World Bnei Akiva members visit sites that suffered natural and human devastation this year
The German port city is now home to roughly 3,000 Jews.
The small Jewish community of Montenegro is lighting a candle to keep traditions alive.
"On this holiday, we are proud to stand with the Jewish people who shine as a light to all nations."
By MICHAEL WILNER
Mateusz Morawiecki gave his first major speech to parliament as prime minister.
Annual JAFI event held in Israel this year to mark 50th anniversary of Jerusalem’s reunification.
The American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC) runs activities in eight different countries.
Students groups argue that Hatem Bazian has long record of antisemitism.
Warsaw’s Muslim community is made up of about 22,000 people and there are two mosques in the city.
The sources emphasized the sensitivity of the post amid clashes between Netanyahu and Diaspora leaders over egalitarian prayer at the Western Wall and the chief rabbinate’s control over conversion.
By GIL HOFFMAN
There are an estimated 5,000 to 6,000 Jews in Venezuela – out of a total population of 29 million – down from 20,000 in 1999.
Leaders from prominent Jewish organizations stood in solidarity with the victims of Friday's terrora attack.
“The Jewish community helped. It’s not something we publish but the Jewish community certainly helped... "
The alleged perpetrators saw that the victim was Jewish because she was wearing a Star of David pendant.
Tzipi Hotovely made televised remarks describing American Jews as naive and sheltered.
By JTA,HERB KEINON
Tuesday’s fire originated in a building adjacent to the grave and caused a loss of power to the building housing the grave, though no damage was reported to the building itself.
By AVRAHAM GOLD
Magda Rubenfeld Koralewska will be the Jewish educational organization’s first-ever Central and Eastern Europe regional coordinator.
“Whenever there are pro-Israel demonstrations in Australia or Germany or New York or San Francisco, there are more and more people at these demonstrations speaking Russian,” Sharansky said.
By KELLY HARTOG
Thanksgiving dining options are moving far past the green-bean casserole.
By ZLATI MEYER/ USA TODAY
In Kampala, there is no organized Jewish community, except for a synagogue and a school affiliated with the African community of Abayudaya, who keep certain Jewish customs and see themselves as Jews.
By YAIR ETTINGER
Despite heavy military presence in Harare, life is continuing as normal.
By ILANIT CHERNICK
In a nutshell, America’s non-Orthodox Jewish majority wants Israel to be a more welcoming place for Reform, Conservative and other non-Orthodox Jewish expressions.
By ANDREW SILOW-CARROLL / JTA
ROI Community members talk about how stories can be a force for social good.
By RACHEL COHEN
Rivlin declared that the “State of Israel always was and always will be the home of every Jew – Orthodox, Reform, Conservative, secular, traditional, Ashkenazi, Sephardi.”
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
More than half of the 1,361 respondents said that they felt unsafe wearing a kippa in Europe.
Montana real-estate agent Tanya Gersh says she was harassed via mail, phone calls and disturbing memes online.
By MATT PEARCE/ LOS ANGELES TIMES
Making sense of China and its centuries-old Jewish community.
By TERRANCE MINTNER
Cyber Monitoring System provides real-time interactive maps of online antisemitic activity.
INSS experts discuss how the relationship between US Jewry and Israel is key to the security of both nation and people.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Lau said he would not convene another meeting of the Council of the Chief Rabbinate as long as the rabbinate’s legal adviser "does not change its ways, and recognizes its place and authority."
By JEREMY SHARON,TAMARA ZIEVE
Sara Greenberg, currently involved in a project at the Diaspora Affairs ministry, will soon be assuming the position as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's advisor “for world communities"
By HERB KEINON
“This is important because it’s the first time anyone in Israeli politics gave practical expression to Israel being a Jewish state for all the Jews in the world," said Feiglin.
The broadcast from these two cities highlights the very miracle of Hanukka — that despite the strength and will of our enemies, Jewish life remains alive across the globe.
Arabs and Jews "are not condemned to live together, but are destined to live together.”
IDI poll: Majority of Israelis say government should not consider opinions of American Jews.
Itzchak Mayer says that one of the things hindering the Jewish people is the tendency to allow themselves to be seen as victims, both among themselves and by gentiles.
After Netanyahu threatened to fire her for the remarks, and after numerous calls by Israeli politicians and Jewish organizational leaders for him to do just that, Hotovely apologized.
The United Torah Judaism MK had questioned the relevance of the agency and received quite a few reminders on its importance from his colleagues.
Suddenly Netanyahu goes from being the one responsible for trampling on the sensitivities of American Jewry to becoming the defender of their sensitivities by going after Hotovely.
Apology follows Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's threat to fire her and withering criticism from both Israel and the US.
They made history.
"Practicing yoga is a new way to study Torah."
By JEAN HOPFENSPERGER / STAR TRIBUNE (MINNEAPOLIS)
The longtime timekeeper for Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, Max Weinberg, talks about his Jewish heritage and his upcoming first visit to Israel.
By HOWARD BLAS
“The allegations are true. What I did was wrong, and I take full responsibility for my actions.”
Now, the museum is “my whole life,” she says. “I am now the vagina lady.”
German-Jewish pageant queen Tamar Morali sees her success as an achievement for the Jewish people.
No matter how comfortable we may feel, no matter how rich our portfolios may be, no matter how close we may come to the seat of power...our position in the Diaspora is perilous and precarious.
By STEWART WEISS
These extreme challenges demand action. They demand great leadership from us the Jewish people in the Diaspora.
By ADAM MILSTEIN
The Book of Esther was the road map our politically reckless forebears carried as they abandoned their power, honor, self-confidence and land.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
The original Black Panther character was actually created by two white Jews.
By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA
What the government needs to do is request clarification of antisemitic statements, work with the Jewish communities design a working plan for their countries to combat antisemitism.
By PETER LERNER
The State of Israel is home to any Jew. But mass immigration of Jews is not a solution to antisemitism, but a badge of shame on the countries from which Jewish communities flee.
By NAFTALI BENNETT
Birthright Israel celebrates a milestone.
By IZZY TAPOOHI
As antisemitism has evolved and expanded from vandalism of synagogues to the Internet and social media, it is imperative to figure out how to collect the most accurate and detailed data.
By KENNETH BANDLER
Jews in the Diaspora deal with this question every day; it goes to the essence of their identities.
By HADASSAH FIDLER
Unequivocally, Israel belongs to all Jews.
By LEAH AHARONI
Given that Qatar openly supports Hamas in its declared goal of Israel’s destruction, could Qatar be using American Jews to whitewash itself?
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely's remarks about Diaspora Jewry have struck a chord with many.
By GIL TROY
The real elephant in the room is that Israelis are poorer than their Diaspora counterparts and this colors how communities see the issues.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Hotovely’s unfortunate remarks aroused immediate outrage and widespread calls for her dismissal, for she is the senior representative of Israel’s so-called public diplomacy.
My parents taught us that we are a blessed generation to have Israel, as so many previous generations did not. They would have done anything to support the Jewish state, and we took that to heart.
By JERRY SILVERMAN
At present, it appears that North American Jewry and Israel are locked in an embrace woven of the love of the former and the need of the latter.
By DAVID BREAKSTONE
For decades, American and world Jewry have been very accepting of Israel’s leadership and have respected government policies on both domestic and foreign matters.
By NACHMAN SHAI