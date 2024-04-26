American universities: Hundreds rally for hostages outside Columbia, Blinken comments on protests
The risks of segregation: Why building separate Jewish schools might worsen antisemitism - opinion
"Today, there is no difference between a right-wing antisemite and a left-wing antisemite."
My friend Zvika Klein, Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief, suggested a in his column that we start thinking about establishing a Jewish educational system to replace the toxic Ivy League campuses. Klein's thinking is practical and not necessarily incorrect.
The shocking discoveries of antisemitism, coupled with the impotence of some of the world's most prestigious academic institutions, have created an unbearable reality for Jews simply because they are Jews.
This is unacceptable in any way, but the idea that young Jews can continue their lives if only they find other frameworks is naive or shows a lack of willingness to fight.
Klein proposes to fight antisemitism but also suggests the idea of a quality Jewish education system that is no longer dependent on the hypocrisy saturating the corridors of discourse of American academia. This idea originates from good intentions, but like all good intentions, it paves the way to hell.
And the image of this hell is a reality where Jews in the 21st century are looking for safe alternatives for elementary activities. Today it's academia, tomorrow the country club, and soon "No dogs and Jews allowed" signs will fly on the gates of different decadent institutions. Academia is just the beginning.
Even if it might make life easier, Klein's approach is one of submission. Jews today are strong enough to fight back. First and foremost, against the detestable progressive movement that, under the pretense of equality, advances an agenda that infringes on Jewish rights—simply because they are Jews.
The progressive movement, backed by the formidable influence machines of Russia, China, and other hostile states and actors (including Qatar), is the greatest threat to the future of the free world, alongside nationalist fascist populism.
Today, there is no difference between a right-wing antisemite and a left-wing antisemite. The Israeli-American businessman Yossi Hollander, who has invested millions of dollars in recent years to fight antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiments in the USA, once told me in a podcast interview that the antisemitism virus freely circulates in elementary schools across the United States.
Its carriers are "extreme liberals," i.e., deranged progressives, who cultivate racial theories that mix history, righteousness, purity, and eye-rolling to create an impossible reality for any person with an average IQ.
This means that establishing separate, Jewish academic institutions is not the solution. The problem is much broader, and it does not only pertain to the spreading stupidity in Western discourse and the inherent ignorance of the disgusting, politically correct generation.
The problem is that from a young age, children and teenagers are exposed, whether in educational institutions or on TikTok, to blatant and unrestrained antisemitic messages. If it only takes a few minutes for a child who opens a new TikTok account to be exposed to antisemitic messages, then it's clear that the problem is not in isolation, separation, and establishing separate academic institutions.
Antisemitic hatred circulates everywhere
After all, the virus of antisemitic hatred circulates everywhere, and it's not something you can escape from. Once Jews finish their studies in the frameworks proposed by Tzvika Klein, they will have to forge their paths in a world no less biting than the corridors of academia. And then what? Will we open factories purely for Jews? Law offices? Accountancy firms? Where does the line get drawn, where do we stop?
The correct solution at this time is all-out war. Nothing less. Jews, in partnership with the sane elements that remain in the West, must cooperate to save Judeo-Christian Western culture. The Prime Minister of England, Rishi Sunak, recently warned of the takeover of England's streets by Islamist groups.
He also hinted at the need to go to war against those trying to destroy the West. Sunak is the Winston Churchill of the 21st century. Just as Churchill warned against the Nazis, Sunak warns against the Islamic danger, which also fundamentally underpins the new antisemitism.
We must fight this severe war. Fleeing into the walls of private universities won't solve the problem. Every few generations, antisemitism rears its head and tries to strike at the most successful segment of the population—the Jews. This time, Jews cannot bow their heads or hide.
They need to mobilize all their strength, money, and influence, along with the state of Israel, to eliminate the madness overtaking the Western world. Instead of hiding in bunkers of complacency, it's time for Jews to man the barricades to save democratic Western civilization.
Attila Somfalvi is a strategic and media consultant, and a senior political analyst.Go to the full article >>
Israeli university presidents condemn campus protests in the US
Violent, antisemitic and anti-Israel demonstrations on US campuses denounced by presidents of Israeli research universities
The Israel Association of University Heads (VERA) issued on Friday a denunciation of violent demonstrations and antisemitism on American campuses.
We, the presidents of the research universities in Israel, express our deep concern over the recent surge of severe violence, antisemitism, and anti-Israel sentiment across numerous leading universities in the US. These disturbing events are often organized and supported by Palestinian groups, including those recognized as terrorist organizations.
This troubling development has led to a climate where Israeli and Jewish students and faculty members feel compelled to hide their identities or avoid campuses altogether for fear of physical harm.”
The professors acknowledged “the efforts of our counterparts at these institutions to address these issues. We understand the complexity and challenges involved in managing incited and hateful groups, recognizing that extreme situations may require measures beyond the conventional tools available to university administrations.”
They added that while freedom of expression and the right to demonstrate are vital to the health of any democracy and are especially crucial in academic settings and that they continued to uphold the importance of these freedoms, particularly in these challenging times, “these freedoms do not include the right to engage in violence, make threats against communities, or call for the destruction of the State of Israel.”
Voicing support to the Jewish diaspora
They voiced their support to the Jewish and Israeli students and faculty facing these difficult circumstances. “We will do our best to assist those of them who wish to join Israeli universities and find a welcoming academic and personal home,” they concluded.
The statement was signed by Prof. Arie Zaban, president of Bar-Ilan University who is VERA’s chairman; Prof. Daniel Chamovitz, president of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev; Prof. Alon Chen, president of the Weizmann Institute of Science; Prof. Asher Cohen, president of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem; Prof. Leo Corry, president of the Open University; Prof. Ehud Grossman, president of Ariel University Prof. Ariel Porat, president of Tel Aviv University; Prof. Ron Robin, president of the University of Haifa; and Prof. Uri Sivan, president of the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology.Go to the full article >>
A worrying trend sees symbol from Hamas propaganda used to target Jewish students
The inverted red triangle is used in Hamas propaganda videos to indicate a military target; its use signals support for the terrorist group, and an implicit legitimization of violence.
Why is social media full of upside down red triangles, and why are pro Palestinian protesters signaling this symbol with their fingers?
Concerns about antisemitism and harassment at the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) have risen following reports of an individual using a symbol associated with Hamas to target Jewish students.
On Thursday, Eyal Yakoby, a Jewish student at UPenn, tweeted about the incident, drawing attention to the use of an inverted red triangle, which has become a symbol for targeting in certain Hamas propaganda.
At UPENN now. An individual makes the upside down triangle at Jewish students. If you don’t know, this has become Hamas’s logo for targets. @penn is this still a peaceful protest that is not harassing or intimidating anyone? pic.twitter.com/nvaRwVJeQB— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 25, 2024
Yakoby's tweet read: "At UPENN now. An individual makes the upside-down triangle at Jewish students. If you don’t know, this has become Hamas’s logo for targets. @penn is this still a peaceful protest that is not harassing or intimidating anyone?"
The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) explains on their website that the inverted red triangle has been used in Hamas propaganda videos to point out military targets, indicating that its use signals support for the terrorist group.
Pro-Hamas rhetoric has sparked safety concerns
The use of such symbols on campus has sparked concerns about the safety and security of Jewish students at UPenn. The university administration has not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident.
However, students and faculty are urging UPenn to address the issue, emphasizing that such actions are a form of harassment and intimidation that undermine the principles of free speech and peaceful protest.
Advocates for Jewish students at UPenn are calling for greater vigilance and stronger measures to ensure the safety and well-being of the campus community. They also highlight the need for educational efforts to raise awareness about antisemitism and promote tolerance and understanding among students.Go to the full article >>
Blinken says Gaza protests a hallmark of democracy, decries 'silence' on Hamas
Police have clashed with students critical of the war and the Biden administration's support for Israel's war in Gaza, with nearly 550 arrests made over the protests in the last week.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday protests at US universities over US-ally Israel's war in Gaza are a hallmark of American democracy, but criticized what he called the "silence" about Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.
Police have clashed with students critical of the war and the Biden administration's support for Israel's war in Gaza, with nearly 550 arrests made over the protests in the last week across major US universities, according to a Reuters tally.
Asked at a press conference in China whether he was taking on board the protesters' message, Blinken said he understood the conflict elicited "strong, passionate feelings" and that the administration was doing it all it could to halt the war.
"In our own country, it's a hallmark of our democracy that our citizens make known their views, their concerns, their anger, at any given time, and I think that reflects the strength of the country, the strength of democracy," Blinken said.
Calls to condemn Hamas
But he suggested critics should focus their ire on Hamas terrorists who sparked the war with their Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel in which about 1,200 people were killed and some 250 taken hostage.
Israel's military response has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians and injured more than 77,000, according to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry.
"It is also notable that there is silence about Hamas, as if it wasn't even part of the story," Blinken said.
"But as I've also said repeatedly, the way Israel goes about ensuring that Oct. 7 never happens again matters profoundly. And we're working every day to try to minimize the damage that's done to innocent people and to make sure that they have the assistance and support that they need."
Blinken, who met Chinese President Xi Jinping and other officials in Beijing on Friday, said he had discussed how China can play a constructive role in global crises, including in the Middle East, where he said Beijing can discourage Iran and its proxies not to escalate the conflict.
Blinken said he spoke to Foreign Minister Wang Yi multiple times this month when tensions spiked between Israel and Tehran. China is the main buyer of oil exported by sanctions-hit Iran.
"I think the relationships, again, that China has can be positive in trying to calm tensions, prevent escalation, avoid the spread of the conflict, and we agreed that we'd remain in regular in regular touch on this, and that's certainly my intention," Blinken said.
Go to the full article >>
Jewish student seeks over $1 million from TMU for alleged antisemitism
The Plaintiff alleges the university led to a toxic, antisemitic learning and working environment and wrongfully dismissed her from employment at TMU.
A Jewish student has taken steps this week to sue Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) on the grounds of alleged experienced individual, institutional, and structural antisemitism.
The claim, filed in the Ontario Superior Court, was filed by an undergraduate student at the university whom also worked at the institution until January 2024.
The lawsuit outlines TMU's alleged actions, and inaction, in response to antisemitism and intimidation, offensive, demeaning, threatening, disruptive, unwelcome, and unwanted conduct toward the Plaintiff and other Jewish students, staff, and faculty at TMU since October 7, 2023.
The plaintiff’s legal task force, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) and the UJA Federation of Greater Toronto (UJA), put forward that actions and inactions by the university led to a toxic, antisemitic learning and working environment.
The lawsuit also detailed the allegations that, in addition to being wrongfully dismissed from the plaintiff from employment by TMU, the University breached its contract with her, breached its duties of care to her, and discriminated against her by failing to apply its own policies and procedures explicitly designed to protect students like her from the antisemitic environment at the institute.
The legal task force alleged the Plaintiff was regularly confronted by antisemitic violence-inciting slogans in use at rallies and protests, and on signs and graffiti throughout TMU and in TMU buildings.
These slogans included chants for an "Intifada" (including "long live the Intifada," "Intifada until victory," and "globalize the Intifada") and "Only one solution, Intifada revolution."
In March 2024, students in TMU buildings reportedly walked around with signs that stated: "Zionism Off Our Campus." The Plaintiff, as well as other Jewish students, staff, and faculty, perceived this as a call for Jews to be removed from campus.
While participating in the "Silent Protest for Peace & Humanity" at TMU on November 3, 2023, the Plaintiff and other participants claimed they were surrounded by a group of students. The students allegedly intimidated, harassed, and interfered with the Plaintiff’s ability to protest. One of the accused accosting TMU students allegedly stated "next time on campus you won't be together" – which the legal task force claim is a clear threat to the participants’ safety. TMU students reportedly spat on the ground in front the Plaintiff and the group with whom she was protesting. Although present, TMU security took no action to prevent or stop such conduct. TMU security was needed to escort the Plaintiff and other participating students to safety while the harassing TMU students followed.
Following October 7, the Plaintiff said she experienced a toxic antisemitic work environment. Interactions with colleagues and fellow students had apparently become cold and unwelcoming, with the Plaintiff ultimately complaining she had been ignored and. Additionally, colleagues and peers reportedly began posting inappropriate political messaging within the workplace, including on the Plaintiff’s property, which made the Plaintiff and Jewish student patrons uncomfortable.
The Plaintiff is now suing for general damages of $300,000, for special damages, for damages for wrongful dismissal, and for $1,000,000 in punitive damages. The claim also asks the court to declare that, by failing to apply – or by inadequately applying – TMU’s own conduct policies, they violated commitments made to the Plaintiff and breached the duties of care owed to her and the other Jewish TMU community members. The Plaintiff is asking the Court to direct TMU to apply its own policies in a complete and fulsome manner to any and all conduct involving Jewish TMU community members and report to the TMU community thereon.
The legal team representing the Plaintiff
The legal challenge is led by Toronto-based lawyer David Rosenfeld, a member of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs’ Legal Task Force.
Rosenfeld stated “No one, let alone students paying for the privilege of attending an institute of higher learning, should have to face the environment that the Plaintiff and other Jewish students at TMU have experienced. TMU has policies in place that expressly prohibit the conduct that she and other Jewish students have been forced to endure. These policies appear to be mere platitudes when it comes to their application to conduct affecting Jewish students. The failure to openly enforce their own policies fans the flames of hate and exclusion on campus.
“Since the administration will not act, and neither will our elected officials, this courageous 22-year-old has taken it upon herself to hold this institution to account.”
Richard Marceau, Vice President, External Affairs and General Counsel, CIJA added that
“CIJA is determined to use all the legal tools at our disposal to combat antisemitism, discrimination, and double standards.
“We are supporting Jewish union members who have commenced proceedings against their union, the Public Service Alliance. We are taking the federal government to court for resuming funding to UNRWA despite its ties to Hamas. Now, we are helping a Jewish student suing TMU for its utter failure to protect her and fellow students. And we’re not done. Other proceedings are on the way. Because Canadian Jews deserve the full protection of the law.”
Go to the full article >>
Students at universities across the United States have set up protest encampments on school grounds, proclaiming solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and demanding that schools sever their relationships with Israel.
The protests began at Columbia University, where police arrested more than 100 students before the encampment immediately reconstituted itself last week. The encampments, which now number in the dozens, have been the site of hundreds of arrests.
The demonstrations include calls for "intifada" against Israel, open expressions of support for Hamas, and praise for the October 7 attacks. The radical rhetoric has drawn wide condemnation, including from the White House and the leadership of Israel.
At Columbia, a campus rabbi advised Jewish students to leave campus for their own safety, and several historically Jewish schools have re-opened their admissions process to accept students concerned for their wellbeing.
Many left-wing voices and progressive congresspeople praise the demonstrations, insisting that they are nonviolent and calling for peace.