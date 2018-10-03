egypt army

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The terrorists beheaded the alleged spies, then dumped the bodies on a road in the northern Sinai.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Of the 22 soldiers, 16 went missing during the Yom Kippur War, two during the War of Attrition and four during the Six Day War.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
Major General Mohammed el-Shahat revealed the exact number of Egyptian soldiers meant to combat ISIS.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
Israeli and Egyptian officials refused to confirm the report by the New York Times.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
Shoukry sparked an uproar on Sunday by saying, in answer to a question at a meeting he held with Egyptian students, that Israel’s actions against Palestinians did not constitute terrorism.
By HERB KEINON
Among other things, the base includes a mosque, two farms and its own solar power plant.
While Sisi’s rule does not appear to be in imminent danger, it is unwise to ignore
the real and multiple difficulties confronting Egyptian society.
By BRUCE MADDY-WEITZMAN
In June, the court annulled the agreement, saying Egyptian sovereignty over the islands could not be given up.
By REUTERS
Though ISIS attacks have largely been focused on its stronghold of Northern Sinai, bordering Israel, Gaza and the Suez Canal, the group has also launched deadly attacks in Cairo.
Cairo targeted the terror organization after Islamist militants killed 12 members of Egypt's military in North Sinai province and wounded six more in an attack on a checkpoint on Friday.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
The French news agency AFP cited legal sources as saying that the men were arrested in an upscale Cairo suburb.
Tensions between Saudi Arabia and Beirut have been brewing since January. Riyadh is worried Hezbollah has too much power in Lebanon.
Egypt, historically the Palestinians' major backer, has brokered several truces between Israel and Gaza factions and tried to heal past rifts between rival Palestinian factions.
Egyptian security sources said there was no indication that the plane had been shot down.
The goal of the operation is to “root out terrorist elements” from Sinai towns of Rafah, El-Arish, and Sheikh Zuweid.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Security forces were combing the area in search of the suspects.
"You, imams, are responsible before Allah. The entire world is waiting. The entire world is waiting for your next word because this nation is being torn apart," Sisi told clerics.
Moscow to deliver $2 billion in jets to Egypt in biggest MiG order since fall of USSR
The court will decide on Tuesday if Morsi is guilty of inciting the killing of protesters during demonstrations in 2012. The charge could lead to the death penalty but an execution could turn Morsi into a martyr and embolden Islamists.
Morsi faces charges of inciting murder of protesters, espionage and escaping prison.
Egyptian security officials told a Ma'an reporter in El-Arish on Tuesday that 200 more houses would be destroyed to complete the 500 meter buffer zone.
"I'm expecting here to see $15-$20 billion in agreements signed," Investment Minister Ashraf Salman said, adding that the deals would cover power plants, real estate and agricultural projects.
Throughout Egypt, police stations, government buildings, power lines and other strategic facilities are targeted by explosive devices.
By ZVI MAZEL
Egypt's government faces an Islamist insurgency based in Sinai and growing discontent with what critics perceive as heavy handed security tactics.
Security forces have been stamping out dissent in Egypt since then-army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi ousted elected president Mohamed Morsi of the Muslim Brotherhood in July 2013.
A group of Islamist scholars criticized Egypt on Monday for seeking an Interpol arrest warrant for their leader, Qatar-based cleric Sheikh Youssef al-Qaradawi
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON,REUTERS
Egypt has been reeling from a series of attacks by Islamic extremists against soldiers and police as part of their anti-government insurgency.
Sisi was confident he could depend on America’s assistance to fight the threat of terror.
In a televised speech to the nation, Sisi, who sat alongside his top generals and security advisors, lashed out at “foreign powers who are trying to break Egypt’s back.”
Dozens more were wounded by a car bomb that targeted a Sinai checkpoint near the border with the Gaza Strip.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
At least 25 soldiers were killed and dozens more were wounded by a car bomb that targeted a Sinai checkpoint near the border with the Gaza Strip.
Another soldier was injured by the collapse and two others are missing.
Walid Waqed Atallah, the most wanted man in Egypt, is the head of Ansar Bayit al-Maqdis, a radical Islamist group that has also claimed credit for launching rockets at Eilat.
Security forces also arrested dozens of members of the Ansar Bayt al-Maqdis terrorist organization.
State requiring all mosque preachers to give same sermons; Jordanian PM to arrive in Cairo for talks
By Ariel Ben Solomon
As Egyptians call on the army to step in and take over Morsi's rule, the police refuse to quell the violence.
Over the past few months, a number of attacks have occurred against Coptic homes and churches in various provinces of Egypt, from Alexandria in the north to Luxor in the south.
By RAMY AZIZ
The undeniable reality of anarchy in Sinai is that the boundary between crime and terrorism is so blurry that the distinction effectively disappears.
By JPost Editorial