ethiopian jews

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Status of 29-year-old man from Ashkelon unclear; PM calls on international community to issue clear call for release of Israelis.
By HERB KEINON,LAHAV HARKOV,YAAKOV LAPPIN
Addis Alam, a new agriculture association started by two Ethiopian-Israeli brothers, aims to grow traditional Ethiopian produce in Israel.
By SHARON UDASIN
"There has never been a more important time for US Christians to stand with Israel," says chairman.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
"Please, do not forget about us!" pleaded Falash Mura in Gondar and Addis Ababa.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Comedian wished her nephew, IDF soldier Adar Abramowitz, a happy birthday on Instagram
By AMY SPIRO
Following the redemption of their Soviet, Ethiopian and Syrian brethren, the Jews’ historic commitment to each other is eroding.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ethiopians can now receive grant if they drafted to IDF up to 15 years after aliya, instead of 10.
The Chens' philanthropic SEEDS Foundation also provided scholarships for higher education to a number of promising youth from the existing Ethiopian community in Israel.
By STEVE LINDE
63 Falash Mura make aliya; families reunited with tears of joy.
ICEJ donates $500,000 to cover flights for Falash Mura.
The personal story of an Israeli scholar born in Ethiopia.
By RHONA BURNS
Latest reports reflect that the Jewish Agency emissaries are safe and sound in the Gondar airport, waiting for flight out.
By HERB KEINON
Youth movement opens center in Gondar, Ethiopia, to cater to last-standing of historic Jewish community.
By CORAL BRAUN
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Many of the 8,000 immigrants of all ages lost relatives or suffered greatly before the aliya effort was accomplished.
A prizewinning children’s picture book about the Ethiopian aliya will soon be available in English.
By BARBARA BAMBERGER
The Ethiopian Festival was made possible by the Jerusalem Development Authority, which makes available up to $200,000 for high-level events that are not already sponsored by the Culture Ministry.
By PEGGY CIDOR
The fruit of one woman’s passionate efforts, the Pendant Project’s mission of unity involves Ethiopian immigrants crafting jewelry for mothers of fallen IDF soldiers.
By SARAH HERSHENSON
The 2015 beating of an Israeli Ethiopian soldier sparked protests against police brutality across the nation.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
In all of 2017, only 1,308 Ethiopians were permitted to immigrate to Israel.
Eden Alene, who received the most votes from the viewing audience, sang “Human” by Christina Perri for her final performance.
By JTA
Wabashat immigrated to Israel at age 2, ordained by Rabbi Ovadia Yosef
By JEREMY SHARON
Families of thousands still waiting to make aliya were left wondering when their family members would also be approved to make the move.
The police studied the most effective problem-oriented community policing theories and implemented them into practice.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
While thousands of Ethiopians across the country gather to celebrate Sigd, for many, living here is not always a celebratory.
By RACHEL COHEN
Ethiopian Israelis earn thousands of shekels less per month than the average earned by Israelis overall, Taub Center for Social Policy Studies says
By SARAH LEVI
The girl brought the judges to tears with her talent.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Two years ago, protests by Israelis of Ethiopian descent swept the country. The government’s response has been robust, but has anything really changed?
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Many families are split with only some members approved for aliya.
Israeli Ethiopian musicians Abate Barihun and Gili Yalo are ready to combine their eclectic range of musical sounds in Tel Aviv this weekend.
By BARRY DAVIS
At Balienjera, the only Ethiopian restaurant in Tel Aviv, customers are served authentic cuisine – with a side of the Zionist dream
By NOA AMOUYAL
The Seder requires 2,000 bottles of wine, 450 kilos of meat, 300 kilos of charoset, 120 kilos of matza, and 100 kilos of bitter herbs.
MKs from many different political parties came together to push the Israeli government to expedite the remaining Ethiopian Jews' aliya.
Party is ‘the right place for former generals, but also socioeconomic activists and academics’
By GIL HOFFMAN
Pakada and his lawyer have said that the attack was “an incidence of racism-motivated police violence.”
Dege Feder presents her dance piece ‘Amedja’ at the Hullegeb Festival.
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
‘The State of Israel is working tirelessly to continue to use all means at its disposal to release Avraham Mengistu,’ says Rivlin of Hamas captive.
It was the lowest number of olim from Ethiopia sine 2000.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Report: Foreign Ministry concerned Ethiopia will prevent further aliya.
“Israeli society is flexible, capable of change and open to amendment.”
By GREER FAY CASHMAN,ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Mothers on Guard, a coalition of Ethiopian-Israeli mothers who oppose police brutality say they will continue until Alsheich turns in his badge.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
In the meantime the youth are enjoying the festive celebrations, but a six-month deadline awaits to see if some solution can be found to keep the centers from closing.
Accompanied by US Ambassador Dan Shapiro and Likud MK Avraham Neguise, the senators toured the outreach center, met with staff and shared a traditional Ethiopian meal.
Throughout Israeli government there was widespread condemnation of the ad.
The three recommendations deal with Taser usage, recording the interrogations of minors, and disciplinary measures against police officers who act in a discriminatory or racist manner.
The government has committed itself to bring 1,300 to Israel. Neguise said 85 percent of the 9,000 waiting have first degree relatives in Israel.
Demonstrators had taken to the streets to protest what they said was ill-treatment and "oppression" from the "authorities" that have targeted the Ethiopian community for "years."
By DANIEL J. ROTH
Sources close to Lau said they were satisfied that Flus had agreed to the extension.
Ambassador speaks to Post on eve of Netanyahu’s ground-breaking visit to Africa.
A professional working group established by the organization has in recent days been formulating a comprehensive program to highlight the obstacles faced by potential Ethiopian students.
Thousands journeyed from across the country this year for the morning ceremonies where political leaders and Ethiopian Jewish dignitaries gave blessings and speeches.
Rabbi Yehudah Sahalah of the Ethiopian immigrant community in Tel Aviv-Jaffa will lead the Seder.
Around 9,000 people have been waiting in Addis Ababa and Gondar transit camps for the past several years in the hopes of making their way to the Jewish state.
By SAM SOKOL
The program, submitted by the Economy Ministry, will be spread over four years and aims primarily to better integrate 3,600 people of Ethiopian origin into the job market.
9,000 waiting in Addis Ababa and Gondar, MK Naguise: This is a ‘great day for the Jewish people’
“They must be brought to Israel and reunited with their families. They are undivided part of our community,” says MK Abraham Naguise.
This figure was some 85 percent lower than last year, which saw 1,355 Ethiopians arrive in Israel.
Many of the changes will be overseen by a committee whose members will be at least half Ethiopian.
"Our moral duty is to enable every child to fulfill a dream, not just to reinforce his learning ... to develop a talent unique to him," said Education Minister Naftali Bennett.
By HAYAH GOLDLIST-EICHLER
The retired IDF colonel and representative for the prime minister told the Mengistu family that their son's release will take an extra year if race issues are brought into play.
Livni, a former immigration and absorption minister, said the coalition's vote against the inquiry is shameful, and that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu only wants photo-ops but not action.
By LAHAV HARKOV
MK Abraham Naguise warns the Ethiopian-Israeli community is losing faith in the establishment due to lack of response regarding police violence towards the Ethiopian community.
By BEN HARTMAN
In lieu of criminal charges, the Israel Police will decide what disciplinary measures the officer will face.
Naguise went straight to the celebratory meeting from Ben-Gurion Airport, after returning from the Salute to Israel Parade in New York and meeting with Jewish-American community leaders.
Noting that the assault took place while Pakada was in uniform, the lawsuit stated that the attack was “an incidence of racism-motivated police violence.”
A couple hundred demonstrators participant in relatively calm protest compared to violent outburst seen weeks earlier at Rabin Square.
Ethiopian protests in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv have raised awareness about police brutality and racism, but can Israel address the larger institutional problems faced by the community?
New children’s book: Almaz Walks the Paths of Her Childhood
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
The State of Israel is an amazing thing: Jews, the most dispersed of all nations for thousands of years, today living in all corners of the world, have reunited and become one body.
By RABBI DR. SHARON SHALOM
Organizations systematically sacrifice children on the altars of politics, ideology, money, religion and expediency.
By RABBI SUSAN SILVERMAN
The appointment of Israel’s first Ethiopian and FSU judges sheds light on the challenges and opportunities for immigrants in civil service.
By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
“I knew I had to work with the Ethiopian community because I know how difficult it is for the families not to be able to decide for their kids."
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN
Israeli ambassador to Ethiopia Belaynesh Zevadia talks to the "Magazine" about the unprecedented relationship between the Jewish state and the country known as the "gateway to Africa."
Ethiopian Israelis took part in a protest in Tel Aviv on May 3 against police racism and brutality.
By INLAM MENGASTO
Together with others from the Ethiopian community, Geula Hadary brings alive the story of the trek to Israel – with the risks of hunger, disease and bandits.
By BATSHEVA POMERANTZ
For the past four years, on my own, I have tried to arrange eye care for the Ethiopian Jews in Gondar. Many people in the compound are blind from dense cataracts.
By MORRIS E. HARTSTEIN
For generations, my ancestors and yours wished to come to the promised land but could not do it, for the decision was in the hands of others.
By GETASEW FASIKAE
To paraphrase Daniel Patrick Moynihan’s famous quote, everyone is entitled to his own opinions but not his own facts.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
The government should honor its own decision dating back to 2015 and bring the Falash Mura to Israel. And it should find the budget to finance the project.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel is now mature enough to tolerate us as American Israelis or Russian Israelis or Ethiopian Israelis – no longer forced to jettison our previous identities – or any part "of our souls."
By GIL TROY
For me, Operation Moses was nothing short of a fairytale, a miracle, and a dream.
By ORIT EFRAIM
Seeing a four-year-old taking care of his two-year-old brother and witnessing a six-year-old looking after the family’s sheep took some time to absorb.
By BRENDA KATTEN
Due to political decisions of malevolent Ethiopian regimes and the support of the then-USSR, we were unable to return home to Jerusalem until the 1980s.
By TSEGA MELAKU
The government would do well to invest more in organizations such as ESRA, rather than initiating one committee after the other to no avail.
By SHMUEL LEGESSE
We get worked up when someone says something bad about Ethiopian Israelis, but what have we ourselves done lately to lend them a hand?
By LAWRENCE RIFKIN
If we are not there to determine how this country looks in the future, someone else will be.
By ITAY WEISS
There are ongoing issues surrounding the status of Ethiopian Israeli religious leaders, such as the question of affording the Kessim more recognition and government support.
By NATE SHAPIRO,WILLIAM RECANT,SUSAN POLLACK,GERALD FRIM
These past months have been fraught with vociferous attempts and actions to exclude our fellow Jews and those who might wish to join us.
Right now, some 9,000 Ethiopian Jews are living in appalling camp conditions in Addis Ababa and Gondar.
"Somewhere between 6,000 and 9,000 Ethiopians who strongly identify with the Jewish community were being denied aliya."
By JEROME M. EPSTEIN
Only three Jewish commonwealths in three millennia, and we live embraced by one of them.
By MARK H. LEVIN
Is Lior Lotan’s apology to the Mengistu family enough to keep him in his post?
By JEFF BARAK
Statistics clearly show that most Ethiopian Israelis still live in poor conditions in development-town enclaves and distressed areas.
By SHARON SHALOM
On a certain level, the issue goes beyond racism. It deals partly with the way that, in Israel and many other places, those who are vulnerable or lack connections are more likely to be abused.
The problem with the Ethiopian immigrants is not that they’re black, it’s that they’re transparent, opined a journalist a few years ago. No more
By LIAT COLLINS
By GREER FAY CASHMAN