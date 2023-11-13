The annual Jewish-Ethiopian holiday ceremony was canceled due to the war

Due to the war, the Sigd annual national holiday ceremony, celebrating the ancient Ethiopian Jewish tradition, was canceled and only a few of the leaders participated in a small ceremony. The event was due to take place on Monday in Jerusalem, and usually hosts senior figures such as the Israeli president, as well as the rabbis of the Ethiopian communities. Instead of the annual event, the Aliyah and Integration and Culture ministries, created an online event.In honor of the holiday holiday, the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) published new data on the Ethiopian population in Israel.

During 2022, about 1,680 people arrived in Israel from Ethiopia. Additionally, data from the CBS showed that about 63% of the Ethiopian-origin population resides in two main districts: the Central District (37%) and the Southern District (about 26%).

Ethiopian births grow each year

In 2022, 3,959 babies were born to women of Ethiopian descent. During that year, the average number of children a woman of Ethiopian descent is expected to have during her lifetime was 2.68 children. People gather for the Sigd festival (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Member of Knesset Dr. Tsega Melaku, a member of the Ethiopian community in Israel mentioned the holiday on X: "Today, we, the Ethiopian Jews of Beta Israel, commemorate the Sigd holiday. Each year, we celebrate this holiday, but while it is difficult to celebrate this year, we recognize its significance now more than ever," Malaku explained.

"Sigd is an ancient holiday, deeply rooted in our traditions, and we uphold these traditions steadfastly. The essence of Sigd is the renewal of the covenant between our people and God, reflecting our yearning for Zion and Jerusalem," she concluded.

The Sigd holiday, celebrated by the Ethiopian Jewish community, holds deep cultural and religious significance. It is observed 50 days after Yom Kippur, symbolizing a renewal of faith and commitment to God. Traditionally, the community gathers atop a mountain, reminiscent of Moses receiving the Torah on Mount Sinai, to pray and read from the Orit (the Ethiopian Torah).

The day is marked by fasting, followed by a festive meal, signifying a communal aspiration for return to Jerusalem and reflection on the Torah. In Israel, Sigd has become a symbol of the Ethiopian Jews' rich heritage and their integration into the broader Israeli society, while preserving their unique cultural identity. The holiday serves as a poignant reminder of the perseverance and faith of the Beta Israel community, and their centuries-long journey from Ethiopia to Israel.