03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Despite the controversy, the speech went on without interruption, although a small group of protesters had reportedly gathered outside the theater.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
By REUTERS
The ministry in collaboration with the She Codes community of women in technology has launched a NIS 20 million initiative to address the shortage of female representation in the industry.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Raya Strauss is a major contributor to projects of the Jewish Agency and JFNA in Nahariya, where she lives, as well as the Spirit of Galilee.
By GIL HOFFMAN
The progressive group caused an uproar this week when the model used on their promotional materials declared she had no ties to the group.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
The Jewish actress says her words about modesty were twisted.
By AMY SPIRO
SlutWalk Chicago organizers opposed the presence of the Zioness initiative, a progressive Zionist group, at the event.
By JTA
New progressive - Zionist group declares it is going to march in the Chicago SlutWalk on Saturday, SlutWalk organizers denounce the initiative saying it will promote a “nationalist agenda.”
Although SlutWalk Chicago said it would welcome religious symbols, it denounced the Zioness initiative Thursday for using the march to promote a "nationalist agenda."
Kevin Myers terminated after publishing anti-semitic column.
Kevin Myers wonders if two BBC presenters were paid better due to being Jewish
Simone Veil was one of France's "Most cherished personalities."
In a new research paper, Prof. Pamela Nadell looks at the intrepid Jewish women who fought for equality.
“This is not a matter of opinion. It’s all there in Sarsour’s own words — her Tweets and the things she has told the press and said on stage"
Le monde religieux est le théâtre d’une évolution significative : pour la première fois en Israël, une femme devient leader spirituel
By MAAYAN JAFFE
Partout dans le monde, les femmes travaillent, mais ne parviennent toujours pas au sommet. Doutes, enfants, construction sociale… Le point sur ce qui les empêche d’y arriver
By MYRIAM SHERMER
L’organisation Efrat-CRIB (Comité pour la sauvegarde des bébés d’Israël) œuvre depuis 1977 contre l’avortement en cas de grossesse non désirée. Rencontre avec ceux qui soutiennent sans réserve les mamans
By Sarah Lalou
People who use chemicals to clean at home or work face increased lung function decline.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
“Our faculty is unique," Ben-Yehuda said, "Only with the cooperation of all sectors can we train the next generation."
Berry is known as the first woman to serve as chief scientist, the highest position in the Economy Ministry’s Israel Innovation Authority – the engine behind “Startup Nation.”
By MAX SCHINDLER
Uniting women affected by terrorism.
By NICOLE BAUKE
Spotlight on Women (Bama L’Isha) is an initiative providing a special outlet that allows female performers to shine.
By ISABEL FEINSTEIN
If the participation rate of Arab women were to increase, the average hourly wage of Jerusalem’s women would decrease.
By SHAYA ROSENBLUM
"One can be a great lover of Israel and still be critical, that one can be a religiously observant Jew and a feminist."
By PEGGY CIDOR
Prof. Tamar Ross works to bring together feminism and the Orthodox world.
By NAAMA BARAK
The Israeli actress became a cultural icon in 2017 for her embodiment of the title character in the film 'Wonder Woman.'
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
Critic's Choice Awards giving 'Wonder Woman' star #SeeHer prize.
While Islamic law allows for a man to marry up to four women, Pakistan demands that the wife of the man in question agrees to the new addition to the family.
The Women’s Strike platform is not just asking followers to “criticize” Israel, but to do so in terms insisted upon by Sarsour and the BDS movement: Israel as a colonialist and racist enterprise.
By ANDREW SILOW-CARROLL / JTA
Male imams traditionally lead prayers and Quran teachings but the Women's Mosque of America aims to present an alternative by creating an alternative by creating an all-female space for prayer.
On a mission to create a healing place for women who suffered and fulfilling a promise to a friend who died.
By NATALIE CHETBOUN
'I’m tired of complaining that the situation is dire; I like the feeling of being part of the push for change, too.'
By PAMELA PELED
Upon arriving at the site, female reporters and photographers were required to cover the event from inside the women’s section of the Western Wall prayer plaza.
By JEREMY SHARON
Demonstrators flocked to the streets to participate in the second Women’s March.
Defense Minister regrets "unnecessary friction" in the port city of Ashdod, informs the media he will not allow Rabbis who speak against women serving in the IDF in military functions.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
Elkabetz is one of Israel’s most treasured actresses. Born to a Moroccan family in Beersheba, Elkabetz started her career as a model and transitioned to acting in the late 1980s.
By ORI J LENKINSKI
This past October, in Jerusalem, pictures of actresses from the satirical television program 'Eretz Nehederet' were defaced on billboards throughout the city.
By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Women do not have the ability to join as Haredi party members so they do not have the ability to hold formal office within the party or stand as candidates.
“It is a privilege to join forces with Morris Kahn, who is widely admired for his thoughtful and innovative philanthropy.”
Speaking at a panel held on Saturday, journalist Hadas Shtaif claimed the former Israeli leader attempted to force himself on her.
By MAARIV ONLINE
Two prominent Israeli journalists share stories of harassment.
Television presenters Paula and Lion Rosenberg try to blame 'technical error' for gaffe.
Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit said he is holding meetings with officials on both sides of the issue.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,JEREMY SHARON
Judge Michal Agmon-Gonen stated during the verdict that sex-related shows, such as strip shows, are an act of objectifying, degrading and offending women.
By UDI SHAHAM
The backdrop to this meeting has much to do with internal Likud politics.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Lawmakers from every party in the Knesset signed the bill, except for the ultra-Orthodox Shas and United Torah Judaism.
Justice minister calls for joint effort to combat polygamy; Education Minister Naftali Bennett and Sharia Courts Chief support change.
Israel combats rape culture, joins international SlutWalk movement in a special demonstration held in Jerusalem.
By JOY BERNARD
Meet Dr. Janan Faraj Falah, recipient of the 2017 Jerusalem Unity Prize
By SHARON GIVATI
‘Other religious courts may fear a precedent’
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Hall was supposed to accept the $330,000 award by the Dan David Foundation at Tel Aviv University on Sunday.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Aminata Toure, a former prime minister, is adamant that women should be playing a leading role in politics.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Bonna Devora Haberman, an initiator of the Women of the Wall movement and a well-known professor at Harvard, Brandeis and Hebrew University, died on Tuesday after a prolonged battle with cancer.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
"D.) this is true only for women."
By SHARON UDASIN
According to the study, Arab Israeli women have significantly improved their academic achievements at the high school level, are more successful than Arab Israeli men.
Alice Shalvi has been a role model and inspiration for countless Israeli women.
By PATRICIA GOLAN
Examining relationships and romance using fiction.
By HAIM WATZMAN
Gwen Ackerman’s book spotlights an inspiring friendship between two women reaching across the Israeli-Palestinian divide.
By JUDITH SUDILOVSKY
How men perceive themselves and how they are perceived by women from the cradle onward.
By SHIRLEY ZAUER
Kurshan’s Daf Yomi memoir is a testament to how ancient wisdom continues to resonate across generational, gender and cultural divides.
By HAVIVA NER-DAVID
A new book presents evidence that Israeli women’s liberty is being threatened by deepening religious extremism.
By JANICE WEIZMAN
What an interesting experience it would be if we looked upon Judaism every day as if it was brand new.
By ELYSE GOLDSTEIN
‘Gangly Sister’ presents educated heroines for young girls
By SARAH CHIN
Take in a marriage of fashion and art at a six-woman exhibition.
By JENNIFER GREENBERG
By THOMSON REUTERS FOUNDATION
Ultra-conservative Saudi Arabia is the only country in the world that bans women from driving.
The pro-Palestinian activist who is known for her controversial statements claimed on Monday that Zionists don't support human rights and therefore cannot claim to support women's rights.
By JOSEFIN DOLSTEN/JTA
A provocative article by Mona Eltahawy was censored by a Pakistani newspaper.
The activist staged a mock execution next to a banner that hung from the Debilly Footbridge above her, reading "Welcome Rouhani, executioner of freedom."
One draft law, outlaws voluntary sterilization and restricts access to information about contraception.
No offense to Gal Gadot, but these wonder women come in all ages, sizes, and from all backgrounds.
By YONATAN SREDNI
A regime that polices a woman’s hair is not a legitimate regime.
A thing of beauty is a joy forever – even on a tight schedule.
By BARBARA SOFER
Maybe a dose of political correctness could go a long way in the women’s locker room.
Women led peace efforts and polite Canadian antisemitism.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
It seems as if the National Religious education system refuses to trust its students, especially when they need to decide whether to serve in the National Service system or the IDF.
By SIVAN LEIB-JACOBSON
What do you say after 50 years? I’d really like to ask “How did your life turn out?” but “Where do you live?” is easier.
Perhaps one day a woman will be appointed not just to an administrative position, but rather to serve as a full-fledged rabbinical judge.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
No matter our political party affiliation, we cannot give in to the hijacking of feminism.
The State of Israel has had a sensitivity to women’s rights and to women’s contributions since its founding. Historically, and today, women have occupied the highest echelons of Israel’s government.
By DIANE SCHULDER ABRAMS
There are many countries and movements throughout the world that treat women as second-class citizens. Israel is not among them.
By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
You know, continents where women are still yammering about glass ceilings at corporations and harassment by drunken boys on campus trying to cop a feel.
By RUTHIE BLUM
Rabbi Stewart Weiss profiles the equestrian career of Gabi Hirschsprung.
By RABBI STEWART WEISS
Read all about the Women's Conversation, it includes 130 trailblazing women.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Hint: It has to do with Wonder Woman.
Rocker lashes out on Twitter against the controversial anti-Israel activist.
Trump's self-guide book hit the stores this week, offering a range of tips and lessons the first daughter learned from her experiences as a working mother.
The actress defined both Zionism and feminism, stating that she adheres to both.
By LAURA SIGAL
When the infant’s mother stood up to leave the room, Dr. Sydney Engelberg took it into his arms, calmed it down, and continued with the lecture.