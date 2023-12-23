Women's Advancement Minister May Golan addressed a letter to dozens of women's organizations around the world: "Hamas' actions constitute an unprecedentedly cruel violation of women's rights and a flagrant violation of the Geneva Convention and international humanitarian law."

Golan and the director general of the ministry, Merav Stern, on Saturday morning, issued letters to dozens of women's organizations from around the world, including the "International Alliance of Women," the "Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women," the "UN Human Rights Council," the "World Health Organization," and more.

The letter demanded an unequivocal stop to being silent and to raise a clear and resounding voice against the crimes of Hamas that were committed on October 7.

This becomes even more valid because these appalling crimes contravene central articles of the Geneva Convention concerning the protection of women and children during wartime. MINISTER FOR the Advancement of the Status of Women May Golan sits with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Knesset plenum. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Golan and Stern defend Israeli women

At the beginning of their letter, Golan and Stern wrote: "In the antisemitic terrorist attack, Hamas murdered hundreds of women and girls and kidnapped dozens of women and girls. All this while filming the horrific act of beating women and children with endless cruelty, rape, indecent acts, humiliation, cold-blooded murder, and kidnapping and broadcasting live to the world through various social media, while they are humiliated, injured, and exposed for all to see."

"The Hamas attack was brutal and systematic and was carried out with the first intention against a vulnerable and sensitive population, a non-combatant population."

Later in the letter, the two stated that "the right to life is a basic right, which is guaranteed to every person in the world. The violation of the right to life is a serious violation of international humanitarian law, and it must be fought in every possible way. The civilized [enlightened] world is obliged to stand up and resist!"

They also add that "according to the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), sexual abuse, including rape, acts of sodomy, sexual slavery, forced pregnancy, turning a person into a sexual instrument and illegal sexual relations, are serious crimes that constitute a violation of human rights the person and of international humanitarian law".

Minister Golan said that she will not be content with just this letter but will also turn to the International Court of Justice in The Hague soon.

"Since I am realist and realistic and we have all come to know the attitude of the UN and its proxies towards the State of Israel, I do not intend to be satisfied with this letter to the international women's organizations (who claim that their entire purpose is solely to protect women's rights in the world), but to turn soon to the international court in The Hague demanding to investigate those shocking crimes - which they themselves have been preaching against for decades."

"In the coming days, I will continue to speak with international media and try to make the conscience of the women's organizations and those who lead them in the world awaken, so that we do not discover again that antisemitism prevails over values, morality, ideology and belief in the righteousness of the way."