french anti semitic

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Nearly 2,000 people joined a Facebook group titled “Supporting Delphine Horvilleur” just two days after it was created.
By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
French Interior Minister said he “firmly condemns” the incidents, vowing to bring those responsible to justice and calling their actions an attack against the entire Jewish community of France.
By JTA
The plans to publish the essays were made known in November but formally announced only in recent days.
Last week, the same family was targeted by an anonymous perpetrator who set their car on fire.
The slaying of a young Jewish Parisian returns to the headlines more than a decade later as anonymous culprits desecrate a memorial erected in his name.
By JOY BERNARD
Claudine Kauffmann blamed a Jewish party spokesman for her suspension from the party.
Much media attention has focused on the issue since The Jerusalem Post exposed the existence of the marker honoring a Nazi collaborator.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
A rogue driver approached a man wearing a Star of David pendant, shouting that he would "kill the Jew."
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer applauds French president for stance against antisemitism.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Sarah Halimi was hurled to her death from the window of her apartment in Paris in what was a clear hate crime, Jewish leaders charge. So why are the authorities sweeping it under the table?
A Jewish woman was hurled from her apartment window to her death in April. Why are the French authorities reluctant to address the murder as a hate crime?
“Boycott Israeli products and [apply] an economic embargo!” William Tchamaha once wrote on Twitter.
French Jews voted overwhelmingly for Emmanuel Macron, but are concerned he will pander to the country’s large Arab minority and fail to protect them.
By BERNARD EDINGER
There was a rise in incidents among English-speaking countries.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Satire taken seriously is behind an outpouring of antisemitic comments.
Bensoussan, a scholar on the Holocaust and one of the world’s leading historians on Jewish communities in Arab territories, was put on trial in December.
A leading Jewish scholar was charged with inciting racial hatred for saying that antisemitism is "transmitted with mother's milk" in Arab families.
A historian and a linguist expose the ideas, codes and figures of speech that communicate antisemitism in the 21st century.
By MARC NEUGROSCHEL
Vice-Chairmen of the pro-Corbyn Momentum organization was ousted from the Labour party Friday for her comments made during an antisemitism seminar.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Hassan Rouhani, who was supposed to visit France in November but postponed his arrival because of terrorist attacks that killed 130 in Paris that month, landed in the French capital on Jan. 27.
Nearly 10,000 Jews, mostly from France, made Aliyah in 2015 after instances of anti-Semitic attacks reached record numbers.
Anti-Semitic incidents come only days after Hyper Cacher anniversary
By SAM SOKOL,ROSIE PERPER
Three masked men of African descent armed with handguns sequestered the family, two parents and their daughter.
A new road in La Seyne-sur-mer will be named after the late PLO leader.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
A special memorial column will be unveiled and the victims' family members will address Israeli and foreign dignitaries
"Many streets in our European cities have become hunting grounds for Jews, and some Jews are now forced to avoid community institutions and synagogues as a result.”
By SAM SOKOL
La Pen has formally made comments defending the French Nazi collaborator Phillipe Petain and he called on France to join Russia to defend the “white world.”
French comedian has history of being convicted, charged, for hate-speech and anti-Semitic remarks.
Emotional and physical scars still present, Hyper Cacher market reopens in Paris two months after terror attack.
By RINA BASSIST
Views on reporting suspicions among the ultra-Orthodox are mixed.
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio also spoke at the event in New York City, saying Europe bears responsibility to leave no doubt of their absolute commitment to defending its Jews.
By REUTERS
Both sites have been targeted before; French PM outraged, calls them an insult to the memory of the dead.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,JTA
Company denies that it posted criterion willingly, claims it was victim of hacking.
French PM: "If 100,000 Jews leave, France will no longer be France. The French Republic will be judged a failure."
A cousin of Yohan Cohen lashed out against a decision by the Daily Mail to publish security camera footage of the Hyper Cacher attack.
People all over the world have donated, with money coming from as far afield as the United States, Spain, Israel and Italy.
Retort claiming that Palestinians "suffer hugely at Jewish hands" came in response to Jewish woman's commentary on state of Jews in France.
Galliano revealed his struggle with substance abuse and was lauded for his "beautiful show."
"It feels like we are in prison," French Rabbi says.
Police: "A M82 rocket launcher with a loaded rocket - I insist on this, a loaded rocket - ten smoke grenades, two Kalashnikov machine guns and two automatic pistols were discovered"
Most of the users of the hashtag seem to be Jewish, and some are using the hashtag to express distress over a lack of solidarity for Jews.
By DOV LIEBER
Police arrested two suspects in the break-in shortly after the incident and a third accomplice whose role has not yet been determined.
The 19-year-old woman was raped while another assailant withdrew money from one of the victims' bank accounts at a nearby ATM.
By JTA,MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
French fashion house Maison Martin Margiela hires British national who was fired by Christian Dior in 2011 after he was filmed making anti-Semitic statements in public.
The same hatred that Jihadists direct against Israel is directed against the Jews of France, says head of French Jewry umbrella organization.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Vandaliser les tombes juives n’est pas un phénomène nouveau. Et la région du Bas-Rhin est malheureusement coutumière des faits
By JOHANNA AFRIAT
Quand le Centre Wiesenthal publie le top 10 des pires débordements antisémites et antisionistes pour l’année écoulée, l’Europe caracole en tête du classement
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL,SAM SOKOL
Some 40 broadsides, posters and videos documenting the drama are now on display at the Menachem Begin Heritage Center.
By PAMELA PELED
'The No. 5 War' is slated to screen at the Jerusalem Jewish Film Festival tonight
By AMY SPIRO
The former administrator said that he feared Jewish students would be harassed at his institution.
American Jews are nostalgic for the days long gone, when after the Second World War the shadow of the Holocaust created in America the safest environment the Diaspora has ever experienced.
By LEV STESIN
Jean-Marie Le Pen believes Nazi gas chambers were a mere "detail" of World War Two.
Agency officials say the average rate of disappointed returnees to France from 1990-2014 was 10 percent but that the number has dropped since.
The Jewish Agency noted that more than 200 Jews have been murdered in anti-Semitic attacks since Israel’s establishment in 1948.
The report said that there was a 46% drop in instances of anti-Semitic violence compared with last year.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
Cabinet approves NIS 180m. aliya plan.
Tens of thousands of French Jews have moved homes in the past 15 years due to hostility by local Arabs, but also because of the amazing upward mobility of once-penniless Sephardi Jews.
Joel Mergui: Haters are not afraid of the police or prison; "the jihadism we’re seeing today is modern-day Nazism"
By JEREMY SHARON
The Islamist attackers knew who they were looking for, calling out Charb by name, sentencing him to death.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
‘I’d rather die on my feet than live on my knees,’ editor-in-chief and cartoonist Stéphane ‘Charb’ Charbonnier said in 2012 about threats made to ‘Charlie Hebdo.’
By EVA TAPIERO
France has both the largest Jewish and Muslim populations in Europe and flare-ups in the Middle East often add to tensions between the communities.
According to a Fondapol study, 17 percent of the French public responded that the Jews are significantly responsible for anti-Semitism. Among French Muslims this percentage was much higher at 31%.
By MANFRED GERSTENFELD
When during the 2014 Gaza War I foresaw today’s attacks in Europe, it wasn’t a sixth sense but common sense combined with experience.
By LIAT COLLINS
Nearly every day there is an infuriating incident in which Israel is unjustly bashed in international fora, on college campuses or in the news media.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
"Unfortunately, there is anti-Semitism in France and during the past year it has increased a lot,” says former president of the European Jewish Congress.
By GLORIA DEUTSCH