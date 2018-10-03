03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Democratic candidate for House seat Jon Ossoff wants to paint his district blue following Trump's win in November.
By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
Tbilisi Ensemble, Kiryat Yearim Church, May 26.
By URY EPPSTEIN
Paata Burchuladze, an opera star with a heart as big as his voice, is
returning to Israel for a special concert.
By MAXIM REIDER
Chef Dennis Wasko explores the history of the Jews of Georgia and their diverse and flavorful cuisine.
By DENNIS WASKO
Ethics @ Work: In the late 1990s, students in the Atlanta school system were performing very badly.
By ASHER MEIR
Thai security authorities say they have discovered a "direct connection" between the attacks in New Delhi, Tbilisi, Bangkok.
By YAAKOV KATZ
Bomb planted on car by motorcyclist uses similar method to recent bombings of Iranian scientists.
4 injured in in New Delhi car bombing, including diplomat's wife; Georgia police defuse bomb after anniversary of Mughniyeh.
Israeli diplomatic mission in New Dehli is hit by car bomb; similar attack on embassy in Georgian capital is foiled by local police sappers.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The tragedy marks the fourth time in as many months that Israelis traveling abroad have been reported killed in incidences across the world.
Peres and PM Garibashvili aim to enhance relationship between Israel and Georgia with a focus on economics and security.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Ivanishvili arrives despite foreign ministry decision over visiting dignitaries; tells Peres world must ensure Israel in peace.
By HERB KEINON AND GREER FAY CASHMAN
Tbilisi says investigation into who was behind failed attack on Israeli vehicle not concluded; Georgian envoy tells ‘Post’ report of Israeli use of Azeri airfields in attack on Iran "doesn't make sense."
By HERB KEINON
Netanyahu brands Abbas's J'lem comments "junk" and "libelous"; in sign of normalization, Georgia’s FM also in town.
Israel ambassador to UN Prosor says resolution is first to condemn terror against Israelis since 2005.
In "letter of complaint" to the UNSC, ambassador to UN calls for clear message to Iran over bombings in India, Georgia, Thailand.
Evidence supports accusation Iran is behind bombings.
By YAAKOV KATZ AND TIBOR KRAUSZ, JPOST CORRESPONDE
Foreign Ministry drafting "letter of complaint" for UNSC over bombings in India, Georgia, Thailand to isolate Iran.
"Jews are convenient 1st target for crazy dictatorships, but not the last," Liberman tells Croatian president.
As Iranian TV reports that Tehran set to unveil new generation of centrifuges, Netanyahu tells Knesset that world must denounce Iranian terrorist activity or it will spread.
By HERB KEINON AND JPOST.COM
Thai intelligence: Bangkok, Delhi attacks may be linked, Iranian assailants targeted Israelis; Indian police detain 5.
By REUTERS
Thai intelligence: Iranian assailants targeted Israeli diplomats; Indian police detain 5 over embassy attack.
State Dept: US will await results of investigations, but notes attacks "come on heels of other attacks with Iranian fingerprints."
Iranian defense minister: Any of many worldwide Israeli enemies could have staged Attacks against Israeli targets.
Barak accuses Tehran of standing behind coordinated terror attacks against Israeli interests in New Delhi and Tbilisi.
UN's Ban calls for investigation of bomb attacks on Israeli targets in India, Georgia.
Large-scale response unlikely for incidents in New Delhi and Tbilisi, although Liberman hints otherwise; official: Location was only surprise.
In IRNA interview, Iran Foreign Ministry says attacks on Israeli embassies in India, Georgia are meant to tarnish Iranian image.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND HERB KEINON
US secretary of state says Washington is ready to assist investigation of bomb attacks on Israeli targets in India, Georgia; Indian FM: India will find those responsible; UK calls on Tbilisi, New Delhi to probe attacks.
By HILARY LEILA KRIEGER, HERB KEINON
Tehran says Israeli accusations are "sheer lies"; Netanyahu blames Iran, Lebanon's Hezbollah for attacks on missions in India, Georgia after car bomb injures Defense Ministry rep's wife in New Delhi.
By HERB KEINON, Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN, REUT
Indian FM Kirshna: India will find those responsible for bombing; UK calls on Tbilisi, New Dehli to probe attacks.
By HERB KEINON AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Prime minister calls Iran "the world's top initiator of terror," says Iran and its proxy Hezbollah are behind attacks; 4 injured in New Dehli car bomb, Georgia police defuse bomb in Tbilisi.
By HERB KEINON, Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN AND JPOST.COM STAFF
After 2 Israeli embassies targeted, Liberman says Israel won't allow terrorism to affect its agenda.
Neither attack appears to serve as the required casus belli needed to initiate a war against Hezbollah, if it was responsible.
Move signals improved ties between countries in aftermath of pardon of two Israeli businessmen.
By LAHAV HARKOV
FM suggests that int'l efforts in the Middle East focus on economic development and building up the middle class.
Speaking at ceremony for fallen foreign service officials, Lieberman says despite ongoing security threats, more offices should be opened abroad.
By JPOST.COM AND HERB KEINON
Residents have long protested the establishment of a natural gas power facility in their industrial zone.
By SHARON UDASIN
Georgian Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili will visit Israel next week.
Before his arrival, he invited the ‘Post’ to Tbilisi for an interview in which he explained why Israel matters to his country, and why Georgia should matter to Israel.
Security and Defense: Stepped-up security, the vacuum left by Imad Mughniyeh’s death offer an answer.
Gabriel Mirilashvili, the leader of the Georgian Jewish community reflects in interview with 'Post' on how he learned that business and Judaism are inseparable.
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER
Doctors at Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center have become self-appointed ambassadors of good will in the Republic of Georgia.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
1 in 100 Georgian couples are both carriers for PAN disease, which damages immune system and blood vessels.
A round up of Jerusalem news.
Multinational investigation produces evidence that Iran was behind planned attack in India, Thailand, Georgia 'The Guardian' reports.
Syed Ahmad Mohammed Kazmi was likely in touch with the Iranians who plotted the bombing of Israeli targets in Bangkok.
By KANCHAN GUPTA, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Twisters hit Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Alabama, Georgia; lucky escape for 40 at Kentucky school.
"we're currently gathering evidence to get an arrest warrant approved," says Thai deputy police chief.
Counter-terrorism Bureau releases warning in light of information emerging after recent attacks, urges tourists to be alert.
Six international airports, subway services on high alert after Israeli intelligence warns country may be target for new attacks, Thai paper reports; follows alleged Iranian plot to target Israeli diplomats.
Nasrallah denies Israeli accusations that the group is behind bomb attacks on Israeli diplomatic targets in India, Georgia.
Israel victim describes events in bombing against Israeli diplomats in New Delhi.
By KANCHAN GUPTA, JPOST CORRESPONDENT
Bangkok is a major draw for post-army Israelis, tens of thousands of whom pass through the city before fanning out on trips across Southeast Asia.
By TIBOR KRAUSZ, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Two Iranians arrested in connection with blasts, police in pursuit of three suspects, say Thai defense officials.
By JPOST.COM STAFF, HERB KEINON AND REUTERS
Bombings appear to be work accident which led to premature blast; unclear if man connected to Hezbollah arrests in Thailand last month.
Thailand: Perpetrator severely injures himself when he throws bomb which bounces back towards him, 'Bangkok Post' reports; 5 injured in 2 blasts; attack comes after embassy attacks in India, Georgia.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND REUTERS
Roni Fuchs, Ze'ev Frenkel were originally convicted of attempting to bribe Georgia's deputy foreign minister.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN AND HERB KEINON
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND YAAKOV LAPPIN
Wounded met at airport by paramedics, treated and evacuated to hospitals; Behira Nuama, 58, from Kiryat Ata scheduled to be buried.
Seven injured Israelis expected to arrive back in Israel on special plane arranged by Georgian president.
Tourist minibus, truck collide when truck veers out of lane near Georgian city of Kutaisi; Embassy in Tbilisi in touch with rescue teams.
Roni Fuchs and Ze'ev Frenkel were convicted of attempting to bribe Georgia's Deputy Foreign Minister, sentenced to 7 years in prison.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
In letter to Security Council, Tehran denies it was behind terror plots against Israelis, accuses Israel of "war games."
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ramin Mehmanparast "expresses Iran's readiness" to identify culprits of Bangkok bombings, blames "US and Zionist officials" for accusing Iran.
Iran believed to be behind Thailand, India, Georgia attacks; seen as retaliation by Tehran for nuclear assassinations.
The State Ballet of Georgia will perform a diverse program
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
Although it appears somewhat unusual now, Lela Migirov’s life began conventionally enough.
By CARL HOFFMAN
'The Post' discusses trade ties with an emerging ally.
By MAX SCHINDLER
"There are leaps and jumps that end on the knees and dances with swords, shields and daggers, with sparks in the air."
Israel wraps up its group games against Ukraine on Wednesday, but the contest is completely meaningless for the blue- and-white after the loss to Georgia.
By ALLON SINAI
With two games left in group play, blue-and-white aims to run with momentum of huge comeback vs Germany.
Alluding to problems arising from disputes over the Temple Mount, Rivlin said that it was important to prove to the entire world that Israel has no war with Islam.
Israel and Georgia formally established diplomatic relations on June 1, 1992.
Nevo, five, and Achinoam, 10, were killed when the jeep the family was driving fell into a ravine from a Caucasus mountain road in northeast Georgia.
Representative Hank Johnson had said settlements were “almost like termites [that] can get into a residence and eat before you know that you’ve been eaten up and you fall in on yourself.”
By JTA
Rivlin welcomes president Giorgi Margvelashvilli of Georgia and Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite.
The fruit, which ripens in time for Rosh Hashana, was destined for grandeur – a symbol of beauty and plenty.
By PHYLLIS GLAZER
At a time when many European countries are in dire economic straits, Georgia is booming – and many Israeli investors have jumped at the opportunity.
By BERNARD DICHEK
An off-road adventure takes tourists to rarely seen Jewish historical sites in one of the few countries that Jews were welcomed, respected and integrated.
By JUDITH FEIN
“You need to understand that in Georgia dance is religion! This is a way of life."
By BARRY DAVIS
In the late 1960s, the Caucasus country’s Jews numbered upwards of 100,000.
The Jerusalem Post saw firsthand the efforts of president of the Israel-Georgia Chamber of Commerce, Itsik Moshe, to promote bilateral relations.
‘Our state’s trade relationship with Israel has been proven to be successful for both sides,’ says Governor Nathan Deal.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
River trip turns tragic as Miriam Shafek, 58, falls out; body found shortly after; embassy in Bangkok arranging to have body flown back to Israel.
An innovative British NGO founded by an enterprising rabbi is harnessing distinctive Israeli and Jewish expertise around the world.
By GILAH KAHN-HOFFMANN
While Atlanta has long recovered from being burned in 1864, I’m not sure Israel would recover from burning its bridges there today.
By JONATHAN FELDSTEIN
The highlight of a trip to Tbilisi was the opportunity to experience Erisioni, the 132-year-old national dance company, in its natural habitat.
By ORA BRAFMAN
By training, arming, financing and instigating groups like Hezbollah, the Iranian regime gives violent expression to the genocidal narrative of its leadership.
By IRWIN COTLER
The Indian government is still shying away from calling a spade a spade.
By JAGDISH N. SINGH
The terror attacks being directed against Israeli targets abroad should come as a warning not only to Israelis but to Jews everywhere.
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
Benayoun scores in 2nd game back; nat’l team still in 3rd in after Greece, Croatia win.
By JACOB KANTER
Optimistic yet wary blue-and-white still stinging from recent losses to Latvia.
Israel climbs 25 places in FIFA world rankings, moving up to 33rd. mostly thanks to its Euro 2012 qualifying victories over Latvia and Georgia last month.
By ALLON SINAI AND REUTERS
Substitute Tal Ben Haim’s 59th-minute goal sealed the win over the Georgians.
When he’s not producing Hollywood movies, Stratton Leopold is scooping delicious ice cream at his family’s shop.
By GEORGE MEDOVOY SPECIAL TO THE JERUSALEM POST
Jon Ossoff, 30, wins 48% of the vote, doubling closest Republican candidate. Elections seen as referendum on Trump presidency.
Israeli institutions were likely the target; intelligence efforts under way to link three recent attacks.
By YAAKOV KATZ AND HERB KEINON
Thai officials say 2 Iranians arrested in connection with blasts, police in pursuit of three suspects; Five injured in 3 separate blasts; perpetrator seriously wounded when bomb he's carrying explodes.
Thailand: 5 injured in 3 separate blasts; perpetrator seriously wounded when bomb he's carrying explodes.
By HERB KEINON, JPOST.COM STAFF AND REUTERS