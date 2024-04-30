Surprising Batumi, on Georgia's Black Sea Coast

Some people just go to a seaside destination and stay in the hotel - the pools, restaurants and glitzy casino. Batumi in Georgia can be just that. But it's a whole lot more once you head out of the lobby's revolving door. Mark and David discover a small but thriving Jewish community, traditional music, great food and a whole lot more. Lots of photo opportunities on Batumi's four-mile boardwalk (Credit: @MarkDavidPod)

This time:

Two rooms with a view

Inside the Batumi synagogue

What does Batumi offer the tourist?

A gorgeous city walk

That is one long cable-car ride

Batumi by motorboat

You could host a bar mitzvah in this place!

Georgia's finest traditional music

The great local food scene

A classico football farewell

Mark and David were guests of Visit Batumi.

