Surprising Batumi, on Georgia's Black Sea Coast

Some people just go to a seaside destination and stay in the hotel - the pools, restaurants and glitzy casino. Batumi in Georgia can be just that. But it's a whole lot more once you head out of the lobby's revolving door. Mark and David discover a small but thriving Jewish community, traditional music, great food and a whole lot more.
This time:
- Two rooms with a view
- Inside the Batumi synagogue
- What does Batumi offer the tourist?
- A gorgeous city walk
- That is one long cable-car ride
- Batumi by motorboat
- You could host a bar mitzvah in this place!
- Georgia's finest traditional music
- The great local food scene
- A classico football farewell
Mark and David were guests of Visit Batumi.
