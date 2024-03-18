Fertilized eggs from Hepatitis B patient imported from unauthorized clinic in Georgia

Fertilized eggs taken from a donor with Hepatitis B that were imported into Israel from Georgia were from a fertility clinic unauthorized by the Health Ministry, according to an investigation from The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv.

One of the imported fertilized eggs led to a stillbirth and another led to a child being born with a heart defect.

The scandal began when reports reached the Health Ministry about the importing of fertilized eggs from the BIRTH clinic in Georgia from a donor who is a carrier of Hepatitis B.

The donor's genetic information was allegedly available to the clinic staff in Georgia and in Israel, but despite this, the eggs were sent to Israel and were given to a number of Israeli patients.

An investigation into the egg import scandal

The Health Ministry's ombudsman ordered an investigation committee to be launched, working in cooperation with the Israel Police and prosecutor's office. In vitro fertilization (Illustrative) (credit: PIXABAY)

According to an investigation by Maariv, the clinic in question isn't authorized by the Health Ministry for importing fertilized eggs.

The list of approved clinics gets updated by the Health Ministry after examining the level of medical care and ensuring that it follows proper procedures. The latest update was made in February 2024, and the list now includes fertility clinics in Kyiv in Ukraine, Virginia, and Florida in the US, Cyprus, and one clinic in Tbilisi, Georgia.

The suspects involved in the egg scandal were brought in for questioning and will be brought for a hearing before the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, where the prosecution will request to extend their detention in police custody.