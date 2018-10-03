israel sports

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Visit to last-place Istanbul may be exactly what yellow-and-blue needs to revive Euroleague hopes
By ALLON SINAI
Israel’s representatives were once more forced to compete in Abu Dhabi without any symbol of their country.
Maccabi Tel Aviv guard Pierre Jackson, who scored 18 points, was named as the game’s MVP. Elishay Kadir led the Israelis with 26 points.
After an unlikely combination of results saw Maccabi Tel Aviv return to the summit of the Premier League standings last weekend.
Hapoel Haifa continues its dream season
Disheartening 20-point loss to group leader puts yellow-and-blue in precarious situation
The 30-year-old forward, who joined Guangzhou from Maccabi Tel Aviv in the summer of 2016, was the Chinese league’s top scorer last season with 27 goals, just one shy of the league record.
Brimanloo made sure to disqualify himself by being overweight in the weigh-in ahead of the start of the competition.
Pressure increased on title rivals Hapoel Beersheba and Beitar Jerusalem ahead of their showdown at Turner Stadium on Sunday.
World Cup qualification continues, with blue-and-white on verge of securing second-round berth.
Final eight games in six weeks will determine yellow-and-blue’s Euroleague playoff fate
Tankova and Zilberberg competed at the Games thanks to Isabella Tobias and Ilia Tkachenko, who earned Israel’s berth in the ice dance by finishing in 12th place at the World Championships last year.
Jerusalem moves up to second place with 2-0 win at empty Teddy after overcoming resilient opponent
The United World Wrestling wrote in a statement on Friday that Karimi violated regulations when he intentionally lost to a Russian competitor.
Elsewhere, Israel's A.J. Edelman ended the men's skeleton competition in 28th place out of 30 competitors.
The format of the event was a better-ball Stableford, with some of the pairings also made up of only local members.
By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
The Rebels clinched the No. 2 seed with the victory, while there are numerous playoff scenarios for the Pioneers, as they can finish anywhere from third to fifth.
On Thursday, A.J. Edelman, who was the final Israeli to book his place in Pyeongchang, will enter the fray in the skeleton competition.
"Today was a warning that when we are not in the right mode we will lose points against any team.”
“We have had many ups and downs this season and that isn’t something which is healthy for a team. But I think that recently we have found our way and our starting to maximize our potential.”
Blue-and-white figure skaters miss out on medal round, Bykanov up next in short track 1,000.
Israel's figure skating team is ranked 5th out of 10 teams after the first day of action.
Beitar Jerusalem visits Hapoel Ashkelon four-and-a-half hours after Haifa’s match takes place and will move up to first for at least 24 hours with a win against former coach Yuval Naim.
“It’s an important game because we are fighting for our position for the playoffs.”
Northerners earn 1-1 road result vs Southerners in State Cup quarterfinals, Ra’anana, Ashdod draw.
Even in Jerusalem, Eagles fans cheered wildly for their team's 41-33 Super Bowl win.
By SARAH LEVI
Israel entered the weekend without a win away from home since triumphing 3-1 in Slovenia in the second round of Group I in April 2014.
Jerusalem fights back to beat Greens at Teddy and Maccabi Tel Aviv hosts Beersheba tonight.
Yellow-and-blue vying for third consecutive Euroleague conquest as it takes on Zalgiris
There are several compelling Jewish stories to catch up on before the action starts.
By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA
“We lost a bit of focus in third and fourth quarters, but all we care about is the win.”
Yellow-and-blue only manages goalless deadlock, Beitar Jerusalem visits Netanya tonight
The 26-year-old, who made aliyah in 2016, has stopped at nothing to achieve his goal of representing Israel at the Winter Olympics.
Rice, the son of three-time NBA All-Star Glen Rice Sr., is only in Israel due to a combination of coincidences and his capricious nature.
Haifa has fallen five points behind Maccabi Tel Aviv and Beersheba in the league standings after picking up just a single point from its past three matches.
Haifa dropped to 4-10, the second-worst record in the league.
Jerusalem gets back on track after erasing 2-0 deficit • Cup round-of-16 action gets under way
Holon improved to a 10-4 record, making the most of the surprise home losses suffered by Maccabi Tel Aviv and Hapoel Jerusalem on Saturday.
Sixth-straight victory takes yellow-and-blue above reigning champion • Beitar ready for Sakhnin
He scored 238.44 points in the short program.
“These are our goals in this year’s Giro and we wish to thank the race organizer RCS for this opportunity.”
Mac TA hosts Ashkelon tonight • K8 blanks Hapoel Haifa • Ashdod draws Maccabi Haifa
The Culture and Sports Ministry said sports associations must now make sufficient efforts to accommodate Shabbat observant competitors.
By JEREMY SHARON
An exciting night for Israeli basketball.
Hapoel Haifa remains in 3rd after holding Southerners 1-1 • Ra’anana blanks Ashkelon
The Lions (6-0) and Rebels (5-1) are firmly in the driver’s seat towards the top two playoff seeds.
Beitar enters Saturday’s encounter at Ironi Kiryat Shmona just one point back of leader Hapoel Beersheba.
Dramatic finish sees yellow-and-blue triumph by two at home, go back over .500 in Euroleague
The blue-and-white is moving its way to the top.
It has been a rocky thirteen-year journey to the professional ranks for Gebremedhin, who first began riding as an 11-year-old from a remote Eritrean chicken farm.
Jerusalem leapfrogged Haifa in the standings after handing Nir Klinger’s team just its second loss of the campaign.
Yellow-and-blue has little trouble overcoming southerners to get on track ahead of Bamberg test
Jerusalem completes regular season with heavy defeat to Galatasaray in Istanbul
Spahija knows a balanced performance is required to give Panathinaikos a run for its money.
Gliboa lost guard J’Covan Brown to a suspected concussion, with the American being taken to hospital for further tests.
Yellow-and-blue triumphs thanks to excellent first half to close to within four points of first place
He did, however, register his third top-five finish at the European Short- Course Swimming Championships.
Hapoel Ra’anana blanks K8 • Beitar Jerusalem hosts Maccabi Tel Aviv with chance to leap into 1st
he IOC’s internal ethics and compliance department, said last month that it was “looking into” the allegations made against Alex Gilady.
Yakov Toumarkin missed out on a medal at the European Short-Course Swimming Championships in Copenhagen by two seconds.
Hapoel’s Eurocup hopes suffer another blow with fourth straight defeat over all competitions.
Immigrant fans living in Israel can’t seem to leave behind their native sports.
By ELLI WOHLGELERNTER
But Haifa’s problems obviously go far beyond Guy Luzon.
“After the last game we knew we had to come together as a team and for sure get the win,” said Jonah Bolden.
Hapoel looking to snap losing streak against unbeaten Bayern to boost Top 16 hopes
Haifa’s surprise start to the season is all the more remarkable when compared to last season’s results.
The 30-year-old Pezaro picked up her 11th career medal at the event, ending the women’s 50-meter freestyle S5 final in third place in a time of 39.31 seconds.
Drucker had almost two weeks to work with the roster due to the international break, but it didn’t show on Monday.
Hapoel Haifa returned to first place in the Premier League standings with the sweetest possible victory on Monday, defeating Maccabi Haifa 1-0 in the derby.
Israel’s first medal in the championships was won by Mark Malyar.
Beitar Jerusalem’s stoppage-time equalizer at Teddy Stadium last week snapped Beersheba’s winning streak, but the two-time reigning champion got right back on track.
After tight first half in the capital, visiting yellow-and-blue breaks out to extend perfect BSL start
Yellow-and-blue returns to winning ways behind excellent shooting from beyond the arc
Many players have actually felt less overt racism in Israel than they did in the US.
Kukia’s announcement was largely lauded by the local sports world.
Nine Euroleague games into last season’s disastrous campaign, and after already replacing the first of three coaches, Maccabi held a 5-4 record.
Cruyff’s men cruise to 2-0 win over Kiryat Shmona • Beersheba, Haifa to vie in second semi.
Yellow-and-blue hoping to gather momentum with progress to final of 2nd cup competition.
The top three in the second round, which will be played between September 2018 and February 2019 and will be comprised of four groups of six teams, will secure a berth in the World Cup.
The squad opened its 2019 FIBA World Cup campaign with a 20-point win over Estonia on Friday.
Minister of Culture and Sport Miri Regev called the current Israeli soccer situation a "crisis."
Blue-and-white roster assembles for first time under new coach ahead of World Cup qualifying
Holon improved to 5-2, but lost Tamir Blatt to a knee injury.
Sahar’s brace leads Southerners over Acre in make-up contest for weekend’s only top-flight action.
Gabi Kanikovski was earmarked as a potential future star in Israeli soccer long ago.
Two days after 20-point loss at home, Mac TA returns to winning ways on the road
The Israel Cycling Academy’s 2018 roster was unveiled on Thursday while also being awarded the title of Peres Center “Ambassador for Peace” in a ceremony in Tel Aviv.
Yellow-and-blue beaten by 20 points at Yad Eliyahu to fall to 4-3 in Euroleague play
The mistakes Hapoel and Katsikaris made in building the roster during the summer put the Greek coach in a difficult position from the start and matters quickly deteriorated.
Ori Sasson left Israel for Munich on Wednesday, but won’t be able board a flight to his final destination in Morocco
"This sport has the ability to create a better society.”
“We experienced moments of real anxiety today,” tweeted Beersheba club owner Alona Barkat.
Hapoel looks to make it two wins a row vs Galatasaray - Holon off the mark in Europe
The yellow-and-blue seemed to be cruising when it took a 15-point (66-51) margin into the final 10 minutes.
Hapoel Beersheba and Maccabi Tel Aviv have got the Premier League summit within their sights after closing to within three points of first place on Sunday night.
After being humbled 4-0 in Kazakhstan two weeks ago, Maccabi was also playing for plenty of pride on Thursday.
Hapoel Haifa is off to its best start in 19 years.