The Israel Tennis and Education Centers appoint Eyal Taoz as the global CEO of the organization

The Israel Tennis and Education Centers (ITEC), one of the largest social sports organizations in the country, constituting about 40% of the tennis industry, announced today the appointment of Eyal Taoz as the global CEO of the organization.

Over the years, Ta'oz has held various professional and managerial roles ITEC. Ta'oz began his professional career as a coach at the Jerusalem Tennis and Education Center and as a physical abilities coach at the Ramat Hasharon Tennis and Education Center.

He holds a second degree in behavioral sciences of physical education and sports management. Among the additional management roles that Ta'oz has filled over the years: manager of the Ramat Hasharon Tennis and Education Center, founder of the Tennis Coaches School, managed the professional department of the Tennis and Education Centers, served as the organization's strategy manager, and is a member of the Israeli Tennis Association's management.

Dr. Dan Diker, President of the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs and Deputy Chairman of the International Directorate of the Tennis and Education Centers, said: "Eyal has a proven record with significant experience in senior management positions in the tennis industry, and I am pleased to welcome him to this significant role in the Tennis and Education Centers in Israel.

Eyal embodies the most important qualities that every person should aspire to and demonstrates leadership, determination, inspiration, modesty, integrity, and faith, which are particularly essential components in an organization like the Tennis and Education Centers in Israel, which is the largest tennis organization in the world and serves as a warm home for thousands of children and adults from all over the country. I believe that Eyal will lead the organization to great success, utilizing his leadership abilities, extensive experience, and personal qualities."

Israeli tennis player Gur Trakhtenberg mid-game (credit: ALEX GOLDENSHTEIN) Eyal Taoz, CEO of the Tennis and Education Centers in Israel, said: "I am excited about the new appointment and grateful to the Board of Directors of the Tennis and Education Centers in Israel for the tremendous opportunity to lead this professional and social tennis organization, the leading and largest in Israel.

Especially in these days, we must reach all children, educate and shape the young generation, and make Israeli society better," said Taoz. "I have dedicated a significant part of my career to promoting social development and leadership and aspiring to excellence in tennis and in life among children, youth, and adults, and I look forward to applying my experience to help the organization promote extensive, innovative, and passionate activity for the children of Israel.

People are always the ones who make the difference, and we have excellent people throughout the country who work with passion and a desire to influence, and they deserve enormous gratitude every day for the important and good work they do."

The Tennis and Education Centers

The Tennis and Education Centers in Israel is a non-profit organization, founded in 1976, and is today one of the largest social sports organizations in Israel.

The organization, the leading and largest tennis club in Israel, operates 24 centers and branches from Kiryat Shmona and Tiberias in the north to Arad and Be'er Sheva in the south, comprising nearly 200 professional tennis courts.

The organization's vision is to enable every girl and boy in Israel, regardless of background, religion, gender, physical or economic ability, the opportunity to learn the "game of life" through the game of tennis.