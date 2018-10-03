israeli current events

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Though tough regulations may not bring UberX to Israel fully anytime soon, some change may be on the way after Israel Railways and Israeli taxi app Gett announced a cab-sharing collaboration.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
Scènes de vie ou de guerre. Paysages, portraits, exploits sportifs… L’exposition Edout mékomit évoque les temps forts de l’année écoulée. Le meilleur et le pire de 2015
By BARRY DAVIS
Après un petit concert privé, déjeuner en terrasse sur la place du vieux Yaffo. Entrevue inattendue avec un artiste hors du commun
By MYRIAM CLAVEAU
It is no secret that there has been a steady stream of migratory movement from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv.
FOR REASONS of security, there have been no demonstrations outside or opposite the prime minister’s residence for more than two decades. Demonstrations are held around the corner.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Peggy Cidor’s round-up of city affairs
By PEGGY CIDOR
When I Die makes for an engrossing experience.
Peggy Cidor’s round-up of city affairs.
The Yerushalmit Movement and Rabbi Benny Lau host a special meeting-place event.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
Girl was only one of 114 people aboard not to be rescued.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
This week's top ten attractions.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
This spin-off of The Lego Movie features the voices of Will Arnett, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson, Zach Galifianakis and Ralph Fiennes.
The JPost culture guide for the week to come.
Israel is the largest supplier of key defense equipment for India next to Russia and the US • Air show begins today
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
The special edition sneaker is blue and white and has “Israel 68” engraved on the side of its heel.
He had last contacted his family Thursday before disappearing.
By DANA SOMBERG
Cultural events around the country.
Newcomers and fan favorites flood the small screen.
By HANNAH BROWN
Sau to begin as acting commissioner on July 1, when Inspector General Yochanan Danino leaves office.
By BEN HARTMAN
One firefighter fell sustaining light injuries and an employee took ill from breathing in noxious fumes.
By YASSER OKBI,JPOST.COM STAFF
Issue set to go to High Court on August 3.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Asraf is the sole Israeli victim of the earthquake which has killed more than 7,000 in Nepal.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,REUTERS
The documents linked to Or Asraf were found in an area where a large avalanche occurred after the quake, ZAKA spokesman says.
Rivlin says that he would like to see members of the Druse community integrated into all aspects of Israeli endeavor.
Relentless diggers, porcupines often make their burrows at archaeological sites, uncovering antiquities in their way.
Rivlin: “It’s a national mission to publish the writings of a Zionist leader.”
The Magen David Adom ambulance service said that all of the fatalities are women in their 50s.
By BEN HARTMAN,YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA,AMIT TOMER
DF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Benny Gantz backs Turgeman in investigation.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Superb first half sees yellow-and-blue open unassailable gap behind excellent displays from Randle and Pargo.
By ALLON SINAI
The time is right to revel in Israel’s rich arts scene – from activist painting, to sculptures hidden in nature, to innovative sound design. Pick your favorite, or try a few.
By ARIANE MANDELL
A round up of news from around the nation.
By COMPILED BY JULIE STEIGERWALD
A round up of current events from around the nation.
By JULIE STEIGERWALD
After conquering Europe, Mud Day has arrived in Israel.
By RACHEL MYERSON
A round up of Passover events in Israel.
By COMPILED BY TAMARA ZIEVE
Azrieli was an architect who divided his time between Israel and Canada. He was also an international real estate tycoon, and a philanthropist.
AMIT will celebrate the reunification of Jerusalem by hearing from Naomi Cohen, the wife of the late former chief rabbi of Haifa She’ar Yashuv Cohen
The “Jewish” side of the formulation “a Jewish and democratic state” is under internal assault as well.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
“In Israel’s public discourse, this simply isn’t done.”
By JUDY MONTAGU
TIP FOR THE WEEK: Plan big – you can do it!
By MARALLYN BEN MOSHE
A round up of news briefs from around the country.
A round-up of news from around the country.
A round-up of news from around Israel.
Current events from around the country.
A round-up of current events in Jerusalem.
Get into the Israeli mindstate with this playlist from the Jewish state.
By ECO99FM
Got a minute? Here's the week in review.
Think you have what it takes to distinguish between the two? Give it a shot.
Several martial arts events coming on up.
Introducing the weekly briefing on the JPost Podcast.
By PODCAST
Rabbi David Twersky, known as the Skverer Rebbe of New Square, arrived in Israel from Monsey, New York, for his first visit to Israel in 21 years.
"At this point in the research, the inscriptions are a mystery," says Antiquities Authority.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD