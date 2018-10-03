03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
In recent years, Farrakhan has embarked on a wide-ranging, anti-Jewish campaign, which has featured some of the most hateful speeches of his career.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
Fewer Jews say they are ready to have Arab neighbors and fewer Arabs are accepting of Israel as a state with Jewish majority.
By BEN LYNFIELD
Cornell William Brooks, former president of the NACCP, wrote on Twitter, "antisemitism is the yeast of a rotten hate cake."
By JTA,JPOST.COM STAFF
Jewish groups condemned attempts since the incident made by Provincial Secretary Faiez Jacobs of the African National Congress to justify the statements.
By ILANIT CHERNICK
For non-religious Jews, he added, "the truth is subjective or whatever serves Israel's interests."
By JTA
The Simon Wiesenthal Center issued an urgent appeal on Tuesday to Jewish organizations to terminate their business relations with Germany's top financial enabler of boycott Israel activity.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Antisemitic threats have moved from the confines of the Internet to the public sphere, and Polish Jews now fear for their physical wellbeing.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Tuvia Tenenbom heads to Poland to get to the real issues behind the ways Poles view Jewish history in that country.
By TUVIA TENENBOM
The official is responsible for ethics in academia.
One high-profile case of hate speech on social media came after a community leader invited people to watch the live streaming of a Jewish wedding in western Turkey.
By KRISTINA JOVANOVSKI/ THE MEDIA LINE
Austrian-Jewish historian slamms into his country's Holocaust resititution system, from prison.
Belgian comedienne Laura Laune's crude joke comparing Jews to sneakers has not been taken lightly.
The Jewish community has boycotted the Freedom Party, which was founded by a former SS officer in the 1950s.
The firebomb thrown at the El Ghriba synagogue on the Tunisian island of Djerba caused minor damage and no injuries.
Zuroff calls on Finland’s president to take ‘painful step’ of investigating past.
Is it possible America is seeing a return to the past?
"If a single Jew," feels they must hide their Judaism, the ambassador said, "we have failed."
Blurry security camera footage shows a man wearing jeans, a jacket and a hat walking out confidently of the café.
Excavation of a burial ground in eastern Poland on hold after human remains dug up.
Constable David Hopkinson said the deaths are ''suspicious'' and being treated as such.
By REUTERS
Speaker of the Sejm lights Hanukkia at annual Chabad event.
“We are a global people, and must therefore use social media platforms and the world’s newest technologies to inspire us," said Rabbi Sacks.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The Palestinian immigrant smashed the windows of the Kosher restaurant while holding the Palestinian flag.
A man identifying himself as Ford Joseph Holloway submitted an online tip to the FBI saying he was the “mastermind behind the Jewish synagogue bomb threats.”
"Nature made me a citizen of the world,” said Polish-born Jewish artist.
Arnie Pritchard said his mother wasn’t “gifted with nerves of steel,” yet she endured so much risk to save the lives of Jewish children.
By PAM MCLOUGHLIN / NEW HAVEN REGISTER CONN.
Jews of Catalonia, an anti-secessionist group, on Friday lauded the Madrid-based federation for its “important” message, as they called it on Twitter.
Israel’s ambassador to Poland, Anna Azari, on Friday lodged an official complaint with the Polish foreign ministry over new restitution law.
The decision to hold a moment of silence and read from the diary at professional, amateur and youth matches was announced on Tuesday by Italy’s sports minister, Luca Lotti.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF,JTA
A new legislation attempt by the Polish government makes it almost impossible for Polish Jews to stake a claim to properties the state had seized from them after the Holocaust.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
The population of Jews in Ireland had been steadily falling since the 1940s.
The Jewish coach lived in the Buenos Aires Jewish neighborhood of Villa Crespo.
Poland is the only major European country that has not legislated for the restitution of property seized by the Nazis or nationalized by the communist regime.
By EYTAN HALON
The inmates have become the latest in a string of prisoners suing for access to kosher food.
Exploring identity, belonging and the future of Scottish Jewry.
By BARRY DAVIS
Morawiecki said that "we do not deny the fact that there were Polish perpetrators as well as there were Jewish perpetrators or Ukrainian perpetrators..."
According to pro-Israel NGO Fuente Latina, the meeting was part of a “mission of gratitude and solidarity with Guatemala” comprised of 70 people.
The war hero has become a draw for tourists– and a tool of moral education in rural Japan.
By MICHAEL WILNER
NGO Monitor critique says methodology flawed, ‘ideological crimes’ amorphous.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Spanish Attorney General José Manuel Maza, 66, died November 19 after being taken to a hospital in Buenos Aires.
Prince Charles also suggested in the letter that American leaders needed the "courage" to "stand up" to the "Jewish lobby."
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
In addition to his tireless work in Israel, Cramer was also committed to making a difference in the United States.
By PROF. YITSHAK KREISS
"Don't sell me to Rwanda."
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Druse and Jewish friendship celebrated in Tel Aviv.
By JEREMY SHARON
The department currently has 20 Hebrew-speaking employees, and is in the process of hiring five more.
By ELA LEVI-WEINRIB/ GLOBES
Evidence of Jewish-Muslim influences in early days of Islam may prove interfaith dialogue.
“We love and respect every Jew wherever he might be,” said the president, “but you would always be welcomed if you chose to make Israel your home.”
Along sandy beaches of a sleepy Moroccan town, Muslims and Jews celebrate their common bond.
By NOA AMOUYAL
The party leader showed interest in a government that coexists with the Jewish religion.
The shop was destroyed and a worker injured in riots in the street.
By UDI SHAHAM
A Zimbabwean Jew, I grew up in a bubble within a bubble – a member of the tightly knit Jewish community within the larger white community.
By DAVE BLOOM
What could be sweeter than when we acknowledge that our task is to make our entire community fragrant?
By LEVI COOPER
Renowned Bible scholar James Kugel explores when and why God stopped reaching out to speak with man, and man started reaching out to communicate with God.
By ALAN ROSENBAUM
An online project aims to root Jews worldwide in a daily endeavor – Bible study.
What are the roles of a Jewish Priest?
By SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
On the utilization of illicit sexual relations for the achievement of national-political goals.
By SHLOMO BRODY
When God is not willing to part from the Torah.
Why these iconic US statesmen are praised with great zeal by Jews in America and beyond.
By DAVID GEFFEN
The recently unveiled memorial at Vienna’s Aspang Railway Station commemorates the spot where most Austrian Holocaust victims began their fateful journey.
A powerful punch the morning after Yom Kippur.
By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI
Tunisia is home to no more than 1,200 Jews and they have until now steered clear of political races, according to Perez Trabelsi, the head of the Jewish community.
Khalid Batarfi called Muislims to “attack the Jews and the Americans everywhere” in response to rcent US decision to recognise Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.
Persian-Israelis weigh in on demonstrations in their country of origin.
The Saudi officials told their hosts that it was their first time visiting a synagogue.
By YAAKOV KATZ
'Girls Trip' comedian says she is a 'Jew-Jo,' pays a visit to her father's Eritrean village
By AMY SPIRO
Freedom, for me, means I can openly criticize my government.
By BRENDA KATTEN
It has become customary to expect rabid comments during Farrakhan’s peroration at the Nation of Islam’s annual Saviours’ Day event and this year’s – which took place last weekend – was no different.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
The Poles, like the Jews, were considered by the Nazis to be “Untermenschen” (sub-humans) to be extinguished.
By W. JULIAN KORAB-KARPOWICZ
The miraculous turn of event we celebrate on Purim did not really leave the Jews in a secure position.
What is a “safe country”? We cannot say.
Jews should not flee Europe because that is the cowardly thing to do in the face of antisemitic attacks. Jews must stand their ground and not be intimidated.
By ORIT ARFA
In saying that even Jews ‘perpetrated’ the Holocaust, Poland’s prime minister delivered a very unfunny punchline.
By LAWRENCE RIFKIN
Perhaps the “Israelite Spring” is finally upon us. While the path to peace cannot lie solely in defense, it may lie in the active reuniting of roots and dispersed family trees.
By BARUCH KOGAN,HARRY ROZENBERG
After 10 years of Merkel’s chancellorship, more than 40% of Germans still believe Israel is conducting a war of extermination against the Palestinians.
By MANFRED GERSTENFELD
I believe that every Jew should go to Poland – once.
By STEWART WEISS
The main non-German helpers in the extermination camps were Ukrainians, whose hatred for Russia led them to sympathize with the Nazis. That and their own deep-seated antisemitism.
By URI AVNERY
It’s not easy being a Jew in this predominantly Muslim country.
By NANCY HARTEVELT KOBRIN
By the time Auschwitz/Birkenau was liberated in 1945, over 1.5 million men, women and children, mostly Jews, had been exterminated in the gas chambers of the infamous death camp.
By ALEX STERNBERG
Up and about in Zambia.
By DAVID ZETLER
By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
#NeverShouldHaveHappenedToBeginWith
Our ancestors, mine and yours, wished to come to the promised land but could not, for the decision was in the hands of others. In our case the matter is in the hands of our brothers.
By ABERE ENDESHAW KERHEHU
The State of Israel is home to any Jew. But mass immigration of Jews is not a solution to antisemitism, but a badge of shame on the countries from which Jewish communities flee.
By NAFTALI BENNETT
On the other hand, as Israel grew more affluent and the Haredim continued to have an ever growing monopoly on Judaism, did secular Jews ever create a space in which to practice their Judaism?
By AHARON E. WEXLER
On courage in difficult times.
By VIVIAN BERCOVICI
BDS is not a “movement” – a movement requires universality, like the feminist, gay rights and civil rights movements.
International media coverage of antisemitic incidents does more to spur official action than the severity of the hate crime itself.
The Jewish perspective on Jerusalem has evolved out of necessity.
By MICAH D. HALPERN
“One has to be ashamed when in the streets of German cities so frequently hatred of Jews is shown.”
How can you confuse recognizing Jerusalem with seeking peace?
By GIL TROY
Qatar’s outreach to the Jewish community began only after the imposition of a crushing boycott by Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Egypt for Qatar’s support of terrorism.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
In the past five years, 82 women in Israel were murdered by their spouse or by another family relative.
By AMIR PERETZ
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
The Rothschild family is synonymous with Jewish financial power in Central and Western Europe in the modern period.
By ELI KAVON
Nasrallah’s psychological/verbal war against Israel
By SARIT ZEHAVI
The fact is that while Israel was never totally devoid of Jews, neither was Spain.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN