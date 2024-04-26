The risks of segregation: Why building separate Jewish schools might worsen antisemitism - opinion

My friend Zvika Klein, Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief, suggested a in his column that we start thinking about establishing a Jewish educational system to replace the toxic Ivy League campuses. Klein's thinking is practical and not necessarily incorrect.

The shocking discoveries of antisemitism, coupled with the impotence of some of the world's most prestigious academic institutions, have created an unbearable reality for Jews simply because they are Jews.

This is unacceptable in any way, but the idea that young Jews can continue their lives if only they find other frameworks is naive or shows a lack of willingness to fight.

Klein proposes to fight antisemitism but also suggests the idea of a quality Jewish education system that is no longer dependent on the hypocrisy saturating the corridors of discourse of American academia. This idea originates from good intentions, but like all good intentions, it paves the way to hell. Pro-Israel students take part in a protest in support of Israel amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, at Columbia University in New York City, US, October 12, 2023. (credit: JEENAH MOON/REUTERS)

And the image of this hell is a reality where Jews in the 21st century are looking for safe alternatives for elementary activities. Today it's academia, tomorrow the country club, and soon "No dogs and Jews allowed" signs will fly on the gates of different decadent institutions. Academia is just the beginning.

Even if it might make life easier, Klein's approach is one of submission. Jews today are strong enough to fight back. First and foremost, against the detestable progressive movement that, under the pretense of equality, advances an agenda that infringes on Jewish rights—simply because they are Jews.

The progressive movement, backed by the formidable influence machines of Russia, China, and other hostile states and actors (including Qatar), is the greatest threat to the future of the free world, alongside nationalist fascist populism.

Today, there is no difference between a right-wing antisemite and a left-wing antisemite. The Israeli-American businessman Yossi Hollander, who has invested millions of dollars in recent years to fight antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiments in the USA, once told me in a podcast interview that the antisemitism virus freely circulates in elementary schools across the United States.

Its carriers are "extreme liberals," i.e., deranged progressives, who cultivate racial theories that mix history, righteousness, purity, and eye-rolling to create an impossible reality for any person with an average IQ.

This means that establishing separate, Jewish academic institutions is not the solution. The problem is much broader, and it does not only pertain to the spreading stupidity in Western discourse and the inherent ignorance of the disgusting, politically correct generation.

The problem is that from a young age, children and teenagers are exposed, whether in educational institutions or on TikTok, to blatant and unrestrained antisemitic messages. If it only takes a few minutes for a child who opens a new TikTok account to be exposed to antisemitic messages, then it's clear that the problem is not in isolation, separation, and establishing separate academic institutions.

Antisemitic hatred circulates everywhere

After all, the virus of antisemitic hatred circulates everywhere, and it's not something you can escape from. Once Jews finish their studies in the frameworks proposed by Tzvika Klein, they will have to forge their paths in a world no less biting than the corridors of academia. And then what? Will we open factories purely for Jews? Law offices? Accountancy firms? Where does the line get drawn, where do we stop?

The correct solution at this time is all-out war. Nothing less. Jews, in partnership with the sane elements that remain in the West, must cooperate to save Judeo-Christian Western culture. The Prime Minister of England, Rishi Sunak, recently warned of the takeover of England's streets by Islamist groups.

He also hinted at the need to go to war against those trying to destroy the West. Sunak is the Winston Churchill of the 21st century. Just as Churchill warned against the Nazis, Sunak warns against the Islamic danger, which also fundamentally underpins the new antisemitism.

We must fight this severe war. Fleeing into the walls of private universities won't solve the problem. Every few generations, antisemitism rears its head and tries to strike at the most successful segment of the population—the Jews. This time, Jews cannot bow their heads or hide.

They need to mobilize all their strength, money, and influence, along with the state of Israel, to eliminate the madness overtaking the Western world. Instead of hiding in bunkers of complacency, it's time for Jews to man the barricades to save democratic Western civilization.

Attila Somfalvi is a strategic and media consultant, and a senior political analyst.