03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
World Jewish Congress president outlines three-pronged approach for tackling Jew hatred.
By NOA AMOUYAL
There were some scrappy comments surrounding the current coalition shakeup, courtesy of Yesh Atid MK Elazar Stern who rebuked Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan for criticizing Moshe Ya'alon.
By DAVID BRINN
Shin Bet cites recent examples from recent terror wave.
By BEN HARTMAN
What was – in 2015! – so remote as to be virtually impossible is changing its statistical status to being decidedly possible, after which it could move to a probability and then a likelihood.
By PINCHAS LANDAU
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The State Department could not verify a claim of responsibility by Islamic State for the attacks.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Efraim Halevy highlights role of NILI espionage network in creation of Israel.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
A third of young Arabs said they do not use safety belts.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
“When I took this job over 15 years ago we had 30 students in the International School – now we have 1,800,” school official says.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
A reader in Saudi Arabia also wrote on Twitter on Monday that he can now access the site from there on his mobile device.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
On July 1, at the age of 85, Dad, better known to most as Chaim Collins, or “that nice old guy,” died in the compassionate surroundings of Hadassah-University Medical Center’s hospice.
By LIAT COLLINS
Yes, there is a Jewish future, but only here. That’s why we exist.
Palestinians’ preoccupation with ancient history has little to do with culture or science and everything to do with politics.
This a clear violation of Twitter’s own rules. The time has come for these rules to be enforced. This won’t stop terrorism. But it will help delegitimize terrorist organizations.
It is so crucial that moderate, peaceful Muslims speak out against the violence being carried out in the name of Islam. And many are.
By AVI HOFFMANN
Photographer Brian Hendler died this week at the age of 63.
Fingerhut has his work cutout for him in the quest to “enrich the lives of Jewish students so that they may enrich the Jewish people and the world.”
Her Shurat Hadin Law Center is doing its part to bankrupt terror.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Meting out justice in the United States' Supreme Court.
Explaining his case for supporting Trump over Cruz, he said that he likes the tycoon’s “private sector experience,” and his projecting strength on foreign policy.