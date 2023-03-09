The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Podcast Yaakov and Lahav Show

Protests, politics and Purim: Should Israel be concerned over Ramadan security?

The Jerusalem Post Podcast with Tamar Uriel-Beeri and guest co-host David Brinn.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 9, 2023 18:12

Updated: MARCH 9, 2023 18:26
Palestinians inspect the car in which three Palestinians were killed by Israeli security forces in the village of Jaba near the West Bank city of Jenin, March 9, 2023. (photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
Palestinians inspect the car in which three Palestinians were killed by Israeli security forces in the village of Jaba near the West Bank city of Jenin, March 9, 2023.
(photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

This week, Tamar and guest host, managing editor David Brinn, discuss the catching of the Huwara terrorist and resulting tensions, as well as concerns over potential security escalations throughout Ramadan. They speak about judicial reform protests and a potential solution on the horizon.

Then, you're met with Tamar Urinal Beer-Me, host of The Jerusalem Post Podcast: Purim Edition, where you can hear some of our latest (fake) headlines from our comedic Purim edition of The Jerusalem Post.

To listen to some of David's newly-released tunes, click here

Our podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts .



Tags Israel purim jpost ramadan jpost podcast
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days' - US official

Nuclear bomb explosion
2

PM’s wife evacuated from hairdresser blocked by protesters

A line of Border Police officers holds back protestors in Tel Aviv.
3

Inscription bearing Persian King Darius the Great's name discovered in Israel

The Darius inscription.
4

Russians are forced to fight with shovels, amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
5

A planet between Mars and Jupiter could wipe out Earth - study

The solar system (Illustrative).
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by