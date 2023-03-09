This week, Tamar and guest host, managing editor David Brinn, discuss the catching of the Huwara terrorist and resulting tensions, as well as concerns over potential security escalations throughout Ramadan. They speak about judicial reform protests and a potential solution on the horizon.

Then, you're met with Tamar Urinal Beer-Me, host of The Jerusalem Post Podcast: Purim Edition, where you can hear some of our latest (fake) headlines from our comedic Purim edition of The Jerusalem Post.

To listen to some of David's newly-released tunes, click here.

