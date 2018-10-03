justice ministry

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
"When a citizen sees one of the most senior figures [in his country] brought to jail, he can wave his finger at the world and say, 'We have justice here!'"
By REBECCA MONTAG
“Israeli citizens are exposed to daily terrorism, incitement and disinformation on the part of the Palestinians,” says Justice Ministry director-general Emi Palmor.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Other government offices, like Construction and Housing, Science and Technology are located over the Green Line.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN, TOVAH LAZAROFF, KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Tel Aviv District Court remands Dan Cohen to police custody after he was extradited for fraud, bribe-taking, obstruction of justice.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Education minister Sa'ar reacts for first time to letter accusing him of sexual misconduct, now revealed to be a forgery.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Letter, now revealed to be a "forgery," accused the education minister of having affair with employee, relations with minor.
In 24-hour period, bill passes allowing State Comptroller to finish Harpaz probe; Justice Ministry: Move is unconstitutional.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked’s is scheduled to speak at Wednesday's Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,LAHAV HARKOV
Sa nomination fait grincer les dents. La nouvelle ministre de la Justice va devoir prouver qu’elle est autre chose qu’une belle plante
By SARAH HONIG
Justice Ministry refuses to privatize enforcement, even though number of fines for illegal smoking are "ridiculously low."
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Trump's legal team quickly denounced the report on Wednesday.
By REUTERS
It is unclear if Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked and Justice Esther Hayut have reached a deal.
It marks the first time that an investigation has been opened since the Justice Ministry established a unit called Mivtan about 18 years ago.
By JTA
Government approves Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked’s no-pay, no-enter initiative.
Request says stiffer sentence would save the public’s faith in police.
As the Jewish people celebrate Hanukka, a look at how the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews has helped foster a miracle of hope.
By RACHEL COHEN
"You do not always need a line that says you must resign. You should understand what is expected of you.”
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,UDI SHAHAM
US will have access to Israel’s internal database for Israelis suspected of serious crimes.
Justice Menachem Mazuz has dissented in cases of house demolitions of terrorists, she has at most expressed mixed feelings, but has said she will support the court’s precedent.
The unit’s efforts led to the removal of 1,575 online posts in 2016 “which appeared to violate the law.”
MK Yair Lapid claims that Israel at this time does not have any major existential threats.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,JPOST.COM STAFF
The government has tried for years to get Beduin groups to live in state-planned communities.
Thousands turned out in support of the embroiled prime minister this week.
Authorities have been given a "license to kill without consequences," says family
of Yacoub Abu al-Kaeean, who died during January incident at Negev village.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The ministry has notified the court that it is reviewing a "new evaluation" of the hot-button issue of gay adoption.
In a brief submitted Sunday, the Justice Ministry, on behalf of the government, said that it opposed the Israel Religious Action Center’s petition to permit gay couples to adopt.
The justice minister removed the bill from the Knesset's agenda, calling it 'damaging.'
Breaking the Silence CEO Yuli Novak said that this move will not intimidate the NGO from continuing their actions.
By UDI SHAHAM,ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Rubinstein, 70, had a storied career even before he joined the Supreme Court.
Ariel Newman died of heat stroke during scorching desert hike in September 2014.
The Supreme Court has taken huge amounts of heat for its interventions in striking down as unconstitutional state policies on migrants and natural gas.
Justice Minister proud to block two-thirds of bills proposed in this Knesset, lamenting MKs on Left and Right trying to limit free market and individual freedoms.
In an interview with the ‘Post,’ former justice minister also says Supreme Court, A-G ‘running the state.'
In a ceremony at the President’s Residence, 14 new judges and registrars were appointed – primarily to district and magistrate’s courts in Haifa, Tel Aviv and Lod.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Before the convicted killer turns 14, he or she will be kept in a closed institution, and after, he or she will be moved to prison, unless the court decides he should remain in the institution.
The contentions issue has countless layers that go to the heart of determining the direction of these divorced families’ lives.
In interview, justice minister nixes settlement freezes, prisoner releases.
By GIL HOFFMAN,YONAH JEREMY BOB
Ayelet Shaked: Israel is the tip of the spear in war on terror.
The initiative broadens protections for minor-suspects which were already set down by a major change in law in 2008 and was in the works under Shaked's predecessor, Tzipi Livni.
In January, Shaked proposed an overhaul of the bankruptcy system for both individual and corporate debtors.
Knesset Constitution Committee to handle prosecution oversight bill
Remarks are made at swearing in ceremony for 18 judges.
Report compliments the country over prosecution of ministers, MKs, notes room for improvement.
Internal disciplinary sanctions possible.
By BEN HARTMAN
Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked proposed the bill after terrorists after 12 and 13-year-old Palestinian cousins stabbed a Jerusalem Light Rail security guard.
The union of state prosecutors has fought resolutely against the oversight czar, Hila Gerstl, claiming that she is weakening their independence.
Shaked makes her most direct call yet on new Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit to restrain himself from restraining the government.
Supreme Court President Miriam Naor said she was moved anew each time she heard judges take their pledge.
The ministry employs 363 Israeli-Arabs, Druse and Circassians which constitutes 9% of the employment pool
Paradox of state paying for legal representation of assailants with money from citizens they are trying to murder must end, says minister.
Eliezer Goldberg also makes recommendations to address state prosecutors’ strikes.
The amendment to the law governing terrorism financing and money laundering creates new obligations for lawyers and accountants to scrutinize the identity and business purposes of their clients.
Shaked referenced the recent criticism of the judges’ course as being in place solely to weed out conservatives who do not fit the court’s liberal bend.
New legislation defines terrorism and makes it easier to convict terrorists, while another bill would keep killers in prison longer.
Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked’s initiative is likely to pass, as it is a government-sponsored bill.
The state prosecutors started striking months ago against new oversight body.
Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked plans to fast-track the legislative process to pass the bill, increasing the chances of conviction for rock-throwing and up the maximum penalty for to 10 or 20 years.
The proposed amendment to the law provides for up to 20 years in prison for an individual who throws a rock or other projectiles at a vehicle with specific intent to harm.
“We must find the proper balance between the branches of government,” the Bayit Yehudi No. 2 said during a special ceremony at the Justice Ministry.
Report finds significant shortcomings in Israel’s investigative apparatus.
Some restaurant owners say Chief Rabbinate supervision "illogical."
By JEREMY SHARON
Justice Ministry responded to inquiries on the issue without naming the new countries, while also not denying they were Uganda, Rwanda.
Israel Bar Association president accuses Israel Bar Association National Council of political kidnapping for trying to preemptively appoint the IBA’s representatives.
Gristol on Sunday sent the report to Attorney-General Yehuda Weinstein, who has some powers over her division and was involved in appointing her.
Participant in Tel Aviv conference: Speaking to us face-to-face is a happy surprise.
On the link between ‘who’ and ‘what’ in judicial rulings
By YEDIDIA STERN
The new justice minister will promote what she sees as the overarching national interest, without worrying about trampling the rights of others.
By LESLIE SUSSER
Any attempt to stem the powers of the Supreme Court should be stoutly resisted by democrats from across the political spectrum.
By AMIR FUCHS
An override law would enhance the standing of the Supreme Court and confer legitimacy on its power to annul laws.
By DANIEL FRIEDMANN
From around Israel, the round up of news you need to know.
By MICHAEL OMER-MAN
In an interview with El Balad TV on Friday, Zind said in answer to a question on whether he intends to imprison journalists who criticize him: "I would imprison anyone, even if it is the Prophet."
By MAAYAN GROISMAN
In last minute surprise, prosecution supports creation of c'tee, leaves behind past vehement opposition.
Analysis: True to the Turkel Commission recommendations, Justice Ministry appoints former head prosecutor of IDF to be first non-Shin Bet agent head of new department created for investigating complaints.
The Justice Ministry notifies the High Court of its decision in response to a 2010 petition by the Palestinian owners.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Police investigative unit of the Justice Ministry issued the indictment against Eliyahu Levi; also allegedly made up heroism-under-fire story.
Dan Cohen, charged with taking bribes while serving as Israel Electric Company official, to face trial in Israel after fleeing in 2005.
Minister demands A-G give long-delayed report on discrimination; Yesh Atid, Bayit Yehudi team up on feminist legislation.
Judge goes on a voluntary leave of absence after accusations of beating his children for years.
Attorney-General Weinstein decides to close the main case against the foreign minister, but to indict him for two other charges in the 2008 Ben-Aryeh case, which could make his resignation more likely.
In fateful decision, ministry expected to remove cloud over foreign minister, indict him for breach of public trust.
Indictment charges Nisso Shaham with fraud, breach of trust, indecent assault and sexual harassment.
By MELANIE LIDMAN AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Suspects indicted for assault leading to injury, obstruction of justice, and giving false testimony in 2010 incident.
By MELANIE LIDMAN
After Olmert associate accuses state prosecutor of seeking revenge, Justice Ministry hits back at "destructive" attacks.
Some are claiming proposed reform is a cunning and subtle attempt to undermine the judicial system’s independence.
Justice minister clarifies that new law does not apply to those who were never issued an ID number.
Report of harassment complaints "tip of the iceberg"; ministry: Reports "inaccurate," refuses to release more information
3-for-1 deals at books stores will become thing of the past in move designed to protect author’s income.
By HERB KEINON
Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel says it has yet to receive a shekel in funding promised by the government.
By RUTH EGLASH
Legislation proposed by MKs David Rotem, Robert Ilatov cuts NII benefits 50% for citizens imprisoned 10 years for terrorism.
Sources say state to cut deal pardoning 2 felons to find IDF Druse soldier's body; deal held up by 3rd prisoner seeking money.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
By YAAKOV LAPPIN AND JPOST.COM STAFF
ACRI says directives fall short on serious privacy infringements involving passengers' personal information.
By JOANNA PARASZCZUK
It is better to feel that justice is perverse than that justice is being perverted.
By LIAT COLLINS
Judicial legislation invented to force a prime minister to fire ministers belongs to an entirely different category.
"Despite this fragrant violation of basic democratic norms, virtually the only discernible sound emerging from Israel’s ordinarily vociferous left is that of crickets chirping peacefully at night."
By MICHAEL FREUND
At a time when Palestinian terrorists are on a stabbing spree, we have a right to demand that our government focus its efforts on protecting us.
In Israel, the charge that democracy is under threat is a sure sign that the person so charged has a far clearer grasp of what democracy means.
By JONATHAN ROSENBLUM