Judicial Selection Committee hearing postponed again

The hearing on petitions to convene the judicial selection committee was postponed again on Friday by the Supreme Court of Justice after a dispute over a conditional order.

The hearing was set for Tuesday but will be delayed until a date no later than October 23. The date had previously been delayed from September 7 due to Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s demand for representation outside of the Attorney-General.

Time pressure for the case

With a date of October 9 to issue further documentation if they should choose, it is possible that Justice Anat Baron, who is presiding over the case, would need to be replaced with another justice.

Baron is retiring on October 12. The hearing could also be held outside the court presidency of Justice Esther Hayut, who retires on October 16.

The court rejected Levin’s call to cancel the conditional order it had issued on September 14, ordering the justice minister to explain why he had decided not to convene the Judicial Selection Committee. The Law Committee votes on changes to the Judicial Selection Committee. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Levin has said that the court had no authority to issue the order, and it was within his power to make the decision in light of ongoing political and public constitutional debates related to the panel. Levin had previously stated that he would not convene the Judicial Selection Committee until it had undergone reform.