'It will take time to assess the damage': Justice min. after cyber attack

Hackers broke into the Justice Ministry's computer systems on Friday morning. The ministry is still assessing the damage.

The Justice Ministry stated, "since the morning hours and during these hours, ministry experts and other professionals are examining the incident and its implications."

"Currently, the scope of the breached materials is still under examination, and it will take time to examine the content and scope of the leaked materials and their source."

"After a preliminary examination, it was found that there was no damage to the ministry's services."

Tit for tat

The break-in took place against the backdrop of Israel's heightened vigilance for an Iranian response to the alleged assassination of the senior Iranian official, Mohammad Reza Zahedi, at the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

In the security establishment, a variety of scenarios were prepared, from rocket attacks to Israeli targets being struck abroad and even the launch of ballistic missiles from Iran.

At the beginning of last night's cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "For years, Iran has been working against us directly. Israel is working against Iran and its emissaries, both defensively and offensively. We will know how to defend ourselves. Whoever plans to hurt us - we will hurt him."