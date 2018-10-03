03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Defense Minister held an evaluation meeting with Central Command senior officers
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Although rumors have surfaced that the couple is expecting twins, sources confirmed that only one mini-Mila is on the way.
By LAUREN IZSO
Lifestyle Editor wraps up week’s stories: Fine dining in TA; search for next “Jewish Idol”; familiar face returns.
By YONI COHEN
For a good kosher meat repast in Safed, HaAri 8 may be just the address; the chef took great care to make the food taste good.
By SHIRA TEGER
Last month, I noted that the pace of global and local events had become frenetic but, instead of slowing down into the traditional summer doldrums, it has actually intensified.
By PINCHAS LANDAU
Until now, Israeli banks have been obliged to withhold tax, generally at a rate of 25 percent.
By LEON HARRIS
Famed meeting between Mahral and Emperor Rudolf is said to have been about kabbala.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
The hollywood couple, who are raising their daughter Jewish, married in undisclosed location.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The Hollywood couple reportedly threw a party for their newborn daughter that included a Kabbalah blessing.
A lifelong Zionist, Rabbi Gorodesky was disenchanted by some of America’s policies and wanted only Israeli citizenship.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
PA President Abbas possesses a copy of the Kabbala, a compilation of most esoteric teachings of Judaism.
In its decision the prize committee noted Prof. Pedaya's ability to connect complex issues in the study of Kabbalah with central questions in religious science.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
While the originals will remain in Russia, around 2,000 manuscripts and thousands of books will be digitized and made accessible to researchers.
By BARRY DAVIS
Guests of honor at the conference included, Transportation Minister Israel Katz, conference speaker Rabbi Michael Laitman, Culture Minister Miri Regev, and Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The suspect is suspected of assaulting women who came to him for relationship advice and for assistance with other problems.
By BEN HARTMAN
Running together with breakoffs from Bayit Yehudi or Shas are being considered.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
To cap a memorable week, Hapoel also announced that it will enter its new arena at the former site of the Tel Aviv drive-in.
By ALLON SINAI
Recent months and years have witnessed an increase in Jewish visitation to the site, and Arab worshipers have frequently protested, often violently against such visits.
By JEREMY SHARON
MKs host events in their succa as holiday turns political.
In the Sephardi world of the time, it was not unusual that rabbis would also be involved in commerce, as the two professions often went hand in hand well into the 19th century.
By YAËLLE AZAGURY
Did Kabbala provide a framework for Sigmund Freud’s theory of psychoanalysis?
By MORDECHAI BECK
The stage is set for the final battle between the mystical mode and the magical one.
By HANAN SCHOFFMAN
Visiting youth join with 500,000 Jews from a variety of backgrounds, travel to Meron, a mountain village a few miles west of Safed.
By ANYA BONAN
There are those who claim, with legitimate grounds, that the origin of the mourning practices associated with the Omer can be traced back to the Crusades, a period of riots and persecution.
By ALIZA SHENHAR
Founder of LA Kabbalah center where Madonna, Britney Spears, Demi Moore and others have passed through, passes away aged 86.
A 'Jpost' column wrapping up the hottest Jewish culture news worldwide: More Justin Bieber; Jews make the rent 2 damn high?
By LAHAV HARKOV
By DAVID BRINN
Scholar George Prochnik delves deep into the life of philosopher Gershom Scholem.
By MEL SCULT
By GEORGE MEDOVOY
‘The Seven Fruits of the Land of Israel’ is a rare species: a visual treat, a recipe repository and a wealth of information.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN
‘If the bull gores a manservant or a maidservant, he shall give silver [in the amount of] thirty shekels to his master, and the bull shall be stoned.’ (Mishpatim 21:32)
By SHLOMO RISKIN
The town’s mystical shuls were built following the 1492 expulsion from Spain.
By MIRIAM KRESH
Lag Ba'omer celebrates the emergence of the immense light of unity through 'The Book of Zohar.' It is a calling for us to begin this journey toward being “as one man with one heart.”
By MICHAEL LAITMAN
The ego causes all of our wars, but it is not an enemy. If we use it right, by connecting ourselves to each other above our egos, we will learn how all of nature works.
UN Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs: “More than 20 million people face starvation and famine” Where has he been until now? Gorging with the rest of his lot at their expense.
When the American democracy collapses, the Jews will take the heat, as they always have. But there is still time to evade the turmoil, and the choice to do so lies squarely with American Jewry.
If business people such as Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank must apologize for their conservative views for fear of losing business, this is not liberalism and certainly not pluralism. This is tyranny.
Only through freedom of expression and contributing our uniqueness to humanity, our unity will grow and our happiness increase. Our lives have meaning only when we contribute to society.
The liberal era is over. The new era will see the rising of two forces in America, which will have to choose whether to clash or rise above their differences and engender a cohesive society.
If there is anything that can infuse some meaning into the murder of our loved ones, it is that we will create such unity that will prevent such a fate from reoccurring.
Depression, violence, substance abuse, alienation and isolation are symptoms of the self-entitlement epidemic. Humanity’s final frontier is not to conquer space, but to conquer the space between us.
Understanding what stands at the basis of our most personal deceptions could unlock the answers to the lies we have been seeing so much of in 2016.
The new year begins with a unique uncertainty that holds the opportunity for the greatest transformation humanity has ever experienced.
Predictably, Obama is using his last weeks in office to accomplish his anti-Israel goals. But how should Israel respond?
The disillusionment from Obama's failed promises and policies should push America and the world to a great awakening.
On its own, giving "free money" is a terrible idea. But universal basic income can work if it's part of a greater plan.
But only if they choose to reexamine their attitudes towards their own Jewish identity.
This divisive election campaign is the outcome of our own egoism. If we want something else, we must change ourselves. Realizing and wanting are the keys to generating change.
America is a nation of fearless pioneers that has become stagnant and reactionary. Now it must become bold again.
The Balfour Declaration was initiated for good reason: The people of Israel have a critical role in the history of humankind.
The High Holy Days represent the transformation process from receivers to givers. At its conclusion, on the day of Simchat Torah, we celebrate the success of the shift.
Israel was not established to be a safe haven for Jews, but to foster a society that presents a desirable and sustainable alternative to a ruptured and hate-filled world.
Just as separation among us projects separation to all of humanity, unity among us will inspire the rest of the world to unite.
A person begins the holidays when he is fed up with life, when he feels his life is going nowhere.
This year, let us be “a light unto nations” for the first time in modern history.
There is good reason for concern for the future of Jews on American campuses.
The course UC Berkeley intended to offer is only the beginning of the next wave of anti-Semitism that has spread throughout US campuses.
These days, when alienation and hostility are taking over our society, it is no wonder that the BDS is winning.
If we disperse, as Soros and his lot would like, the world will not know how to achieve peace, and human society will collapse into complete mayhem.
If I sometimes sound as though I am against Islam, or against this or that political stance, you should know that I am not. I am against any radicalization, as it separates us from each other.
We keep wondering why the world hates us; we should know that it hates us only because we hate each other.
Today’s Judaism is fractured and fragmented into more pieces than probably anyone can count.
At a time when Palestinian terrorists are on a stabbing spree, we have a right to demand that our government focus its efforts on protecting us.
By MICHAEL FREUND
It’s not merely that there is an entrenched idea that Shabbat and chicken go together; there is a view in the Talmud that Shabbat cannot be enjoyed without meat.
By RAYMOND APPLE
Lichtenstein is passionate about saving those who have been taken in by charlatans in religious garb spouting mystical gobbledygook.
By NAOMI RAGEN
I felt so helpless when Elyssa could not be roused. We knew few people.
By ALAN HERMAN
It is time for “Jewish” to mean hero; a hero that knows himself, that knows how to overcome his own ego and to love others, teaching others how to do the same.
By TAL MANDELBAUM
Hebrew equivalent to one of the hottest new business ideas was coined long ago.
By DAVID E. Y. SARNA
In the documentary ‘Kabbalah Me,’ director Steven Bram puts a lens to Jewish mysticism and himself.
By ARIEL HENDELMAN
Report in the British Daily Mail claims the pop star is in talks to buy a luxury apartment in new project on Rothschild Boulevard.
The biggest thing that most of us can do in this generation consists of the smallest acts.
By YONATAN GORDON