kabbalah

Kabbala is a type of mystical Jewish philosophy used to garner a deeper understanding of Torah and the world. The word is Hebrew for "that which is received." It is sometimes thought of as the "soul" of the Torah or the "inner Torah." One of the pillars of Kabbala is a book called 'The Zohar.' It was written around 135 CE by Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai.

