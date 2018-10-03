Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"

Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play

ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move

THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!

Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health

Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)

Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover

Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'

Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel

Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May

'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase

France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies

Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London

The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves

Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates

Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure

Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry

Home is where the art is

Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end

kabbalah

Kabbala is a type of mystical Jewish philosophy used to garner a deeper understanding of Torah and the world. The word is Hebrew for "that which is received." It is sometimes thought of as the "soul" of the Torah or the "inner Torah." One of the pillars of Kabbala is a book called 'The Zohar.' It was written around 135 CE by Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai.

kabbalah Related Images

kabbalah Related Articles