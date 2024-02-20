King Charles should step aside for Prince Harry to be king, mystic says

King Charles recently underwent several medical tests and was diagnosed with cancer. Believers in the predictions of the French prophet Nostradamus claimed that he foresaw the king's abdication 450 years ago, shortly after inheriting the crown from his mother.

Numerologist Ifat Orlov, who specializes in Kabbalistic and Western numerology, strengthens Nostradamus's assertion that it will not be the Prince of Wales, Prince William, who will fill his father's place, but rather a man "who had no sign of a king," referring to Prince Harry.

Orlov says, "King Charles III was born on November 14, 1948, and his Destiny Number is 2. He sits on the card of the Empress and the Yesod HaAish according to the Tree of Life. Although he does not outwardly portray it, the king is very sensitive and internalizes things to an extreme. According to his numerology, his mental state directly affects his physical well-being. The pressure of being crowned king and stepping into Queen Elizabeth II's shoes has affected his health and caused him high levels of stress and anxiety. His diagnosis goes beyond the prostate and extends to the urinary tract, blood vessels, lymph nodes, and blood sugar level balance - and I am sure that over the years he has had other sensitivities that have been treated and are still being monitored.

This next year is crucial for King Charles's overall health. Orlov recommends the king relinquish control for at least nine months, focus only on healing, and give his sons the authority they deserve. If the king learns to take care of himself over this next year and can allow himself to rely on others for help, he can improve his health. Since his numerological DNA is not as strong as he projects it to be, I would take his doctors' recommendations very seriously. It is precisely Prince Harry who is suitable to fill his place (credit: GettyImages, Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

What is in store for the future of the royal family?

Prince William, the heir to the throne, was born on June 21, 1982. He is expected to slowly start assuming his role as king despite struggling personally and as a result of recent events. These points cause individuals to question if the role of king is suitable for Prince William.

The prince is in a personal year 7, which indicates a year of introspection. Taking on a new, serious role at this time can be difficult and challenging - and yes, it may even be impossible. However, starting from his upcoming birthday, he will enter three very empowering years. He will receive help and support from authoritative figures to prepare him for his potential future role.

Prince Harry, born on September 15, 1984, is very suitable numerologically for the role of king (and yes, perhaps Nostradamus was right). He has a Destiny Number of 1 with a sensitive personality (indicated by the birthdate of 15). These are logical and managerial abilities that are not to be underestimated. Additionally, he sits on the path of the Emperor, according to the Tree of Life. If not for the strict control of his wife, Meghan, he has the potential to be better suited for the throne than William - especially when high-pressure situations arise.

Changes are expected for Harry in the next two years, perhaps in his personality, status, or the roles his father wants him to fulfill. William and Harry must work in full cooperation to alleviate the burden on their father. Their partnership will depend on the dynamic between them, considering numerologically, they are complete opposites. The difference in personalities between the two brothers could cause severe communication breakdowns over the coming years.

In conclusion, this is definitely a less favorable period for the king. On one hand, he is struggling with his ego and maintaining his role as king. On the other, his unfortunate health and the need to step down. He is free-spirited but not as strong as he outwardly portrays. Prince Harry is the most suitable choice for succession numerologically. We can expect a very interesting journey for King Charles, a bit of unmasking in front of the immediate family, and a bit more understanding that even kings have no concessions when it comes to health. There is no doubt that this is going to be a very challenging year for the entire family.