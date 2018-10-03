metro jerusalem

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Perhaps Schissel summed it up best: “I think it’s impossible to understand the reality we face today, without knowing the history of Hebron.”
By BEN BRESKY
Construction in the Eila Valley is trampling the public will and destroying a priceless green lung.
By ORRI J. AVRAHAM
Clubhouse Jerusalem, one of three such centers in Israel is part of the Clubhouse International movement, which began in New York in 1948.
By KEREN PREISKEL
‘In Jerusalem’ sits down with the city’s Transportation Master Plan team to learn what is in store for the capital in the long term.
By PEGGY CIDOR
Many of the residents of these districts are originally from the Old City and surrounding neighborhoods.
By UDI SHAHAM
The Cubs are currently in first place, and the post-season begins on October 3 – just before the holiday.
By PENINA HOROWITZ
Meanwhile, sanitation workers have been notified that the municipality could not pay their January salaries, and they too engaged in several protest meetings.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: Good week to begin working on forging stronger bonds with the most important people in our lives.
By MARALLYN BEN MOSHE
The tremendous advances made by Beersheba over the past 25 years has largely been the realization of Ben-Gurion’s dream to see the desert bloom.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
It is ridiculous how many chronically ill people utterly neglect proper nutrition, either in favor of sullen semi-fasting or “Now I can eat whatever I want” gorge fests.
By PHILIP GOLD
‘It seems as if this time of year is one endless catering job... I have very little energy or time for spirituality.’
By TZIPPI SHA-KED,PAM PELED,DANIT SHEMESH
One may not naturally associate bicycle chains with maternity or delivering a baby but, somehow, it works.
By BARRY DAVIS
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
Bruno Guez maintains that vinyl sounds better than what we have today.
By CARL HOFFMAN
The steering committee is the key to the city’s social mobility.
By BATSHEVA POMERANTZ
As summer fades and the air grows crisper, cozy up for premier film, theater, music and literature events across Israel.
By ARIANE MANDELL
During the World War II the South African Zionist Federation twice a week sent planes with military supplies and dehydrated food products.
The multidisciplinary trauma unit is on call for all of the specialist staff for speedy diagnoses and treatment.
By WENDY BLUMFIELD
There are graves of tzaddikim in almost every city, village, mountain, valley and beachside town on the map, many of which I was blessed to be able to go to thereafter and pray at.
By NILI SALEM B’SIMCHA
English speakers will probably be primarily drawn to the Mistero Buffo solo show, which comes from the US.
The Odessa Festival was comprised of 10 events; all original works.
Astrology for the week of June 30, 2017.
Greer Fay Cashman puts her cards on the table about her fortune-telling experiences.
...with a loving touch
By HANNAH KATSMAN
Maybe you can shed some light on why I feel duty-bound to come. Should I?
By THREE LADIES, THREE LATTES
How expressing gratitude promotes joy in our kids’ lives
By TRACEY SHIPLEY
What is said to be the largest ship ever to dock in Israel anchored last week at Haifa Port.
By COMPILED BY JULIE STEIGERWALD
Celebrating the New Year for Trees
What does US citizenship-based taxation mean for US citizens living overseas?
By SARAH HERSHENSON
Consider. For more than 50 years, Israel has managed to avoid a significant scandal that would damage relations with America. Not that there haven’t been opportunities aplenty.
Acupuncturists Without Borders provides holistic trauma healing.
A catch-up from around the country.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Dealing with those invasive inquiries.
By DEE CORUM
Ayelet Shaked not only changed her status from MK to that of MK and justice minister, but she also changed her address.
Few, if any athletes, work harder than rhythmic gymnasts.
By ALLON SINAI
The Netanya Kibbutz Chamber Orchestra conductor enthuses about the new season.
A collection of black-and-white jazz prints will enliven Jaffa’s Beit Mandel
Why should children expect to play on their computer rather than take regular exercise?
By MICHAEL ORDMAN
NORTH, SOUTH, CENTER
Promising high jumper Dmitry Kroyter will reach for the stars at Friday’s world championships and next summer’s Rio Olympics.
Israel is mega-advanced in matters medical; it’s always amazing.
By PAMELA PELED
As the dig begins, ‘Metro’ presents Part II in the continuing saga of construction of the Tel Aviv light rail.
The Israel Postal Company admittedly can’t keep up with the digital revolution, causing delivery delays, long waits and a disgruntled public that still believes mailboxes aren’t dead. But as it under
By ORIT ARFA
45 years after its discovery, computer scientists read the oldest Bible text after the Dead Sea Scrolls.
By Gil Stern Stern ZOHAR
Although Moran Samuel has lost her ability to walk, she’s quick as can be on the basketball court and in a racing boat – which she plans to prove at the upcoming Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro.
By EYAL LEVY
After multiple delays, the Jerusalem Arena is finally set to open, and Hapoel Jerusalem owner Ori Allon is optimistic about the year ahead.
Gili Rozin Tamam and Adi Gal’s funky MeDusa plastic handbags and jewelry are a favorite of bloggers and sell worldwide by the bagful.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN
You can spend a year working on a product only to discover that there’s competition out there and that they’re way ahead of you.
By PATRICIA CARMEL
Astrology for the week of April 14, 2017
Set sail on the Costa Magica.
We know that power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely.
Ariel University is the only university in Israel that, in addition to a president and a dean, also has a chancellor.
TIP FOR THE WEEK: Hard work works better than relying on luck right now.
Tip for the week: The time is right to move forward with confidence and determination.