03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Amir Peretz, who was born in Morocco, was called a 'war criminal' by a member of the country's parliament.
By LAHAV HARKOV
An important part of Netanyahu's objective in courting Africa is to dissolve this bloc and sway it to support the Jewish state at the UN and in international organizations.
By HERB KEINON
The seven journalists are in the middle of a week-long trip, which was organized by the Foreign Ministry in the hope that they will contribute to more positive coverage of Israel.
By BEN LYNFIELD
The Moroccan BDS movement launched a special campaign at the beginning of the month of Ramadan calling on merchants not to sell Israeli dates.
By MAAYAN GROISMAN
The Moroccan BDS movement has recently launched a new campaign that calls on Moroccans not to consume the Israeli-produced Medjool dates, which flood Middle Eastern markets.
Children of Abraham sit at the dinner table for a mouthful of kindness.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
If it wasn't a hate crime, then why did he mutilate the bodies?
By JTA
Jews had a large role and a rich past in the kingdom, but visiting the sites can be a bittersweet experience.
By SARAH LEVI
The synagogue and the adjacent El Mellah Museum, which retraces Jewish history in Morocco, were reopened Friday.
Police arrest additional suspects in brutal murder of Jewish Casablanca couple, in crime which was allegedly motivated by greed.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Theft is thought to be the main motive, however some have urged Moroccan police to examine alternative motives for the crime due to the couple's religion and the uncommon use of mutilation.
By JTA,TAMARA ZIEVE
King Mohammed V kept the lives and property of the country’s Jews under his protection.
The people supposed to be dressed as haredi Jews (but more like Abraham Lincoln) are shown smashing an al-Aksa mosque model before being pretend-stabbed and shot.
Each August and September, Jewish merchants come from around the world to his remote grove in the highlands of Morocco.
The area remained heavily Jewish until the middle of the 20th century, when the majority of Morocco’s Jews left for Israel.
Israeli envoy David Saranga cuts short working visit after tens of thousand protest his presence at meetings in parliament.
Notre Parasha, Tazria, édicte les lois de pureté de la parturiente et s’inscrit dans le cadre de ce que l’on appelle habituellement « la pureté conjugale »
By RAV MORDEKHAI BENSOUSSAN
The BarSheshet and Ribak families of shofar producers quickly went from competitors to partners.
By HADAS PARUSH
Exclusive: Worries over the direction of the country in the aftermath of the Arab Spring persist among Jewish community.
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER
The house and synagogue are now almost completely restored to their original beauty.
By PEGGY CIDOR
Multifaceted Israeli artist Esti Keinan Ofri makes her debut at the Oud Festival with a program presenting a selection of her melodies.
By MAXIM REIDER
From an Ottoman hub to a genteel district in the British Mandate, the neighborhood has more recently undergone transformed from an immigrant slum to a cultural, commercial and residential center.
By JOHN BENZAQUEN
Operation comes days after a 26-year-old Moroccan man was accused of attacking passengers on a train in France.
By REUTERS
8-year-old hidden for hours, discovered when suitcase put through scanner.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Ahmed Sahnouni el-Yaacoubi, naturalized in 2003 and was convicted in 2013 for conspiracy to commit terrorist acts.
Peace Now secretary-general Avi Buskila the first Sephardi head of Peace Now.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Somewhere between the bustling souks, lavish meals and vibrant scenery, I uncovered a part of myself I didn’t know existed.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Toronto Sephardi leader urges deputy defense minister to increase connections with Diaspora.
Labor leader Avi Gabbay needs to combat more than current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the popular Likud party – he's also been required to demonstrate basic mastery of English.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
Vazana is active in humanitarian causes, including aid to Syrian refugees and organizing musical projects between Israeli and Palestinian musicians.“Music should connect people,” she said.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Agency officials say the average rate of disappointed returnees to France from 1990-2014 was 10 percent but that the number has dropped since.
By BERNARD EDINGER
The story behind the story of the Africa-Israel Summit stretches back to Theodor Herzl via Golda Meir to Avigdor Liberman.
By YOSEF I. ABRAMOWITZ
The summit in Liberia is expected to last for only five hours, with Netanyahu scheduled to fly there late Saturday night.
An Israeli tour stumbled upon an exciting Lag Ba'omer celebration while traveling through Morocco.
“Today, Israel is hostage to the politicians. Anything that happens, happens because it’s good for the politicians, not because it’s good for the citizens.”
By RHONA BURNS
Moroccan delegations begin arriving in Israel.
‘In Jerusalem’ explores what drives the man who changed the face of Israel’s foreign service and is transforming the new generation.
By BERNARD ELLOUK
FM Wallström is seen to be taking hard line on Israeli settlements, while pushing for acceptance of Morocco annexation of Western Sahara.
By ZACK PYZER
Sam Ben Chetrit, the chairman of the World Federation of Moroccan Jews came to the President’s Residence with a delegation of Moroccans from different parts of the world.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Monsieur Ohayon and his friends have even gone so far as to have the king of Morocco rename the relevant streets in the marketplace with the meanings they held when Jewish life was abounding.
By NILI SALEM B’SIMCHA
Initiative comes amid a debate in Morocco about the North African country’s relations with Israel.
Observatory against Normalization with Israel publishes list which includes adviser to King Mohammed VI.
King asks Jews, Muslims to pray for rain after learning the country may suffer a drought this year.
Italian court sentences Moroccan man to 5 years in jail for planning terrorist attacks on Milan synagogue, Jewish school.
Descendants of Jews forcibly converted to Catholicism are to attend first Seder in Madeira, off coast of Africa.
Shall we then judge a country by the majority, or by the minority? By the minority, surely.
Ralph Waldo Emerson, “Considerations by the Way,” The Conduct of Life (1860)
By GABRIELLA TZVIA WEINIGER
Activists call on int'l community to recognize claims of Jews from Arab countries in the same way they do displaced Palestinians.
By ALAN ROSENBAUM
In the late ’60s and early ’70s my family and I would spend our entire summer holidays in Tangier; Until this very day, I still feel the nostalgia of those wonderful days.
By ISAAC MASSIAS
Three very authentic Jewish Moroccan recipes.
Recipes and memories from summer vacations gone by.
As a Jew from Israel, I felt comfortable traveling in Morocco.
By GRAEME STONE
Anthropologist Andre Levy studies the tiny remaining clan of Moroccan Jews.
By GLENN C. ALTSCHULER
What citizens of other countries are reading about the Middle East
By THE MEDIA LINE
A short roundup of the latest Middle East news.
One unusual mother who encouraged her four daughters to improve their lives and pursue higher education and careers.
By RENÉE LEVINE MELAMMED
A trip to an off-the-beaten track location yields an unexpected surprise from the Island’s past.
By JUDITH FEIN
In Casablanca, young Joshua Dadon was doing pretty well for himself; the "Mellah" is behind us.
By ABRAHAM RABINOVICH
Remembering David G. Littman, historian, activist, and a great friend.
By RAPHAEL ISRAELI
There are graves of tzaddikim in almost every city, village, mountain, valley and beachside town on the map, many of which I was blessed to be able to go to thereafter and pray at.
Despite the barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip at Sderot on the last day of Passover, Mimouna celebrations went ahead as planned.
There’s a reason the process of choosing a hairstyle is called a trial. And to my chagrin, I was to be the sole judge
By DEBORAH S. DANAN
A new initiative aims to bring to the world’s attention the plight of
Jewish refugees from Arab lands.
By ISRAEL KASNETT
Since making aliya from France in 2009, Sam Pinto has already been instrumental in setting up Darca.
By AVIVA BAR-AM
King Mohammed ordered that the victims' families be given any assistance they needed.
Despite similarities to the Tunisian scenario, protests over the horrific death of a fishmonger are unlikely to expand into a broader challenge to the regime.
By BRUCE MADDY-WEITZMAN
The recent protests in Morocco began with a shocking incident that appeared to pit authorities against a poor citizen just trying to make a living.
Prior to Israel’s establishment, Morocco’s Jewish community numbered about 250,000. Now the community stands at some 3,000 with the vast majority living in Casablanca.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
A street vendor, nicknamed in the Moroccan media as "The Baghrir (Moroccan pancake) vendor Umm Fatiha," committed self-immolation after a Kenitra police officer confiscated her stall.
Prominent Muslims scholars, jurists, religious leaders and government officials will also attend.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Amid civil unrest in Tunisia and Morocco, ISIS calls on Muslims to attack both states and oust their 'apostate' democratic governments.
Moroccan authorities seize weapons, bomb-making materials in raids on group's hideouts in the southern city of Essaouira and the central town of Sidi Allal al-Bahraoui.
The 18 year old is suspected of being an Islamic State recruiter who was preparing to join the terror group in Syria.
The Mawazine music festival draws some of the music industry's biggest attractions and lures in thousands of fans.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
The F-16 warplane was part of a squadron fighting with the Saudi-led coalition against Houthi rebels.
Amazigh activist and poet Malika Mazan says Jews have a right to a homeland in Israel and Arabs should stay within borders of Arabian peninsula.
Female editor of Cyprus-based magazine claims PIJ deputy leader Ziad al-Nakhaleh assaulted her in hotel room in Beirut last week.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
IMF report asserts return of political stability could permit faster growth in Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Libya, Tunisia and Yemen.
Booz survey finds discontent, economic disequilibrium among the masses in Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Morocco.
By DAVID ROSENBERG / THE MEDIA LINE
“This is an international festival and it is about promoting art, it is not political," performer says.
By RUTH EGLASH
Security forces say Tel Aviv man is a drug addict, but Ma'an reports the citizen said he was searching for Rabbi's tomb.
How a new law on personal status affects those women, and especially those in rural areas in Morocco.
By GAL KRAMARSKI
For many years the Holocaust was regarded as the tragedy solely of European Jews.
The Catalan cell was most probably a local one, based on family (four pairs of brothers), personal and neighborhood relations.
By ELY KARMON
Barcelona’s Jewish quarter, across from the site of last week’s terrorist rampage, is filled with tourists and community members.
By CAROLINE GLICK
The Moroccan monarchy and has always striven to strike a balance between different religious currents, social tendencies and economic interests.
By MOHAMED CHTATOU
As early as the 8th century, horsemen coming from Arabia brought with them a new monotheistic religion, Islam, and gradually converted Christian and polytheist Amazigh people.
"As a proud Moroccan and a practicing Muslim, I employ logic and common sense more than anything else."
By AMINE AYOUB
Jews and Muslims need not be enemies; they can be friends in Jerusalem and all over the world.
By MOHAMMED KHALLOUK
In Morocco, the situation of the youth is a good reflection of that of other nations of the region.
By YOSSEF BEN-MEIR
The day after the week-long Passover festival, is traditionally celebrated by Jews of Moroccan origin, as well as those from other north African countries and even Turkey.
By JPost Editorial
Terra Incognita: In 1948 there were 250,000 Jews in Morocco. Today there are less than 4,000.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Pe’er progressed to the last eight for a second straight tournament after going eight months without advancing to a quarterfinal.
By ALLON SINAI
This white-walled port city on the Atlantic coast has captured the hearts of tourists to this North African country.
By BEN G. FRANK
From the mountains to the back alleys, Marrakesh is filled with rich Jewish history.
By TANYA POWELL-JONES