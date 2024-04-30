How Mimouna's Moroccan roots unite and inspire global Jewish communities

As the final day of Passover winds down, the vibrant celebration of Mimouna begins across Israel, a holiday deeply rooted in Moroccan Jewish tradition. This celebration, symbolizing unity and the return to leavened bread, is highlighted by moufleta pancakes and signifies prosperity and renewal.

During Mimouna, the air is filled with the aroma of traditional Moroccan dishes that are as symbolic as they are delicious. Central to the celebration is moufleta, a soft pancake that revelers enjoy with honey or butter, signifying the sweetness of life and new beginnings. Tables are also adorned with bowls of milk and green wheat, which represent purity and renewal, respectively. Additionally, desserts like marzipan, almond cakes, and various jams are served, each signifying wishes for prosperity and abundance in the coming year. These culinary traditions are not only a feast for the senses but also a meaningful expression of Moroccan Jewish heritage, which continues to thrive in the communal celebrations across Israel.

Despite challenges, even those in less-than-ideal circumstances find ways to partake in the festivities. In Tiberias, residents evacuated from the Marom Hagalil Regional Council celebrated Mimouna in hotel accommodations. "We prepared a proper Mimouna in the evacuated hotel in Tiberias, and we did not give up even this year," said Ruha Biton, a resident of the Avivim settlement. Although displaced by security concerns, the community's spirit remained undeterred.

Significant and influential

The Moroccan Jewish community, significant in numbers and cultural influence, continues to enrich the national fabric. With nearly one million Israeli Jews of Moroccan descent, they represent a vibrant force within Israeli society, residing in major cities and contributing to a rich cultural legacy that includes a plethora of languages and traditions.

Amit Sofer, head of the Marom Hagalil Regional Council, encapsulated the resilient mood: "The celebration will not be complete until the residents of the north return to their homes and the abductees return healthy and whole from Hamas captivity." The community looks forward to future celebrations, hoping for peace and security that will allow them to celebrate freely in their own homes. PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu along with his wife, Sara, celebrate the Mimouna with residents of Or Akiva, in 2011. (credit: GPO)

Mimouna not only offers a feast after Passover but also stands as a testament to the enduring spirit and cultural richness of the Moroccan Jewish community in Israel, celebrating diversity and resilience in the face of adversity. This festive occasion calls out to Moroccan Jews around the world, fostering a sense of unity and pride across global Jewish communities.