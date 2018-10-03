moshe yaalon

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The American administration should manage conflicts in the Middle East rather than look for a clear solution, says Yaalon, adding that peace with Palestinians is doomed for failure.
By GIL HOFFMAN
“Abbas won’t deliver the goods. There isn’t anyone on their side who can. Trump is looking for a deal. But there is no partner for a deal.”
Ya'alon said, however, that he "doesn’t want to rule" over Palestinians, and is against annexation of Area C and "settling everywhere."
By JEREMY SHARON
Over 800 trucks carrying all manner of goods cross into Gaza on a daily basis.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN,TOVAH LAZAROFF
The indictment deals with the groups that are known as “Murabitun” and “Murabatat,” who go to the Temple Mount on a daily basis to harass Jewish visitors to the holy site.
By BEN HARTMAN
Fatah, Hamas could attempt reconciliation and elections; succession of Abbas could be source of instability, defense minister says.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Aides to Ya’alon told Israel Radio on Tuesday that Bennett was acting “childishly” by “being prepared to drag the country to war for cynical, political purposes.”
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Security forces are checking every report by residents in the Gaza periphery, defense minister tells Israel Radio; Ya'alon blasts Herzog for accusing gov't of inaction on Palestinian attack tunnels.
Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon says ongoing Palestinian terrorism and incitement to violence threaten the survivability of the Palestinian Authority.
By LAHAV HARKOV,YAAKOV LAPPIN
Defense Minister downplays immediate threat from IS and Iran on Israel's northern border.
Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon says Israel is getting better at stopping lone attackers.
Iran financing West Bank terrorism, defense minister tells visiting US Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff; Dermer: Talks on new defense package with US to resume.
Defense minister visits scene of deadly shooting, is briefed by senior military and intelligence officials; "We are working to prevent next
attack," he says.
Defense minister's office releases statement to the press, says state 'quite certain' that the arsonists are extremist Jews.
With the IDF under possibly unprecedented international scrutiny following the summer 2014 Gaza war, Ya'alon picked Afek as most suited to the task of addressing those and other IDF legal challenges.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Senior security source says suspects are considered to have committed a hate crime.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN,JPOST.COM STAFF
Entretien sans langue de bois avec l’ancien ministre de la Défense, qui évoque l’opération Bordure Protectrice, l’affaire Elor Azaria et ses projets d’avenir
By AVI TZUR
Alors que les enquêtes visant le Premier ministre se succèdent, le spectre de sa démission rend de plus en plus probable la tenue d’une élection anticipée aux résultats imprévisibles
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
He would have become an obvious heir apparent to Netanyahu, due to his experience as defense minister and foreign minister.
"Without the Iranian regime support, Hezbollah is useless."
Moshe Ya’alon may be out of politics – for now – but with the INSS, the veteran security expert is flexing his know-how in new and exciting ways.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Likud calls Ya’alon’s claims ‘obsessive, attention-seeking.’
By LAHAV HARKOV
Ya'alon called out Netanyahu for 'caving into the pressures' of Naftali Bennett.
Ya'alon wrote on Facebook it took eight hours to remove the page and meanwhile hosted incitement to murder Israelis on his page. But hours later, he said, Facebook assured him it was removed faster.
Ya'alon, who resigned from his post after disagreements with Netanyahu, charged against the prime minister.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH,LAHAV HARKOV
Former defense minister Moshe Ya’alon frankly discusses Operation Protective Edge, the Elor Azaria affair – and his own vision and ambition.
Der Spiegel says National Security Council approves deal on condition it can be cancelled if corruption allegations are proven.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
India has become a major purchaser of Israeli military hardware, with defense trade reaching more than one billion dollars a year.
Ya’alon suggests PM put personal interests above those of the state. Netanyahu’s associates say accusations are politically motivated.
Stormy Knesset session sees Likud lawmakers yelling at families of slain soldiers.
Ya'alon, along with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former IDF chief of staff Benny Gantz, faced sharp criticism in the report.
By GIL HOFFMAN,YONAH JEREMY BOB
Israel must learn important lessons from the State Comptroller's report on Gaza terror tunnels or the county will face disastrous consequences in the future, says Yoav Gallant.
By YAAKOV KATZ
State Comptroller report, due out on Tuesday, expected to be highly critical of Netanyahu, Ya'alon and Gantz.
The former defense minister argued that the residents of the Amona settlement outpost should have been told by the government from the start that their homes could not be retroactively legalized.
Education minister says the pending release of the state comptroller's report will serve to shake up the country's security establishment.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,JEREMY SHARON
Following a fake news report, that Israel was threatening Pakistan with nuclear weapons, Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja M. Asif tweeted that Israel had forgotten Pakistan's nuclear capabilities.
By LAURA SIGAL
If Kahlon joined a new party, led by Ya’alon, former education minister Gideon Sa’ar and himself, that party would win 16 seats, compared to 25 for Likud.
Former defense minister confirms he has formed political NGO.
Ya'alon quit the Knesset and blasted the Likud in May after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu replaced Ya'alon with Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman as defense minister.
Both men have attacked PM Netanyahu in recent weeks, with Ya'alon promising a return to front-line politics in time for the next election.
Ex-Defense Minister Ya'alon also accuses Israel's leadership of engaging in "petty politics" and being interested purely in its own political survival.
Ya’alon, who intends to form a new right of center party ahead of the next general election, was attacking a sizable portion of his potential electorate.
Steps to advance political future include fund-raising, meetings with potential allies, and possible formation of a new party.
There is only one small problem for those politicians. It is called reality, and it exists outside the conference.
Former defense minister attacks current leadership of Israel, saying “at this point, and in the foreseeable future, there is no existential threat facing Israel."
"A man who was completely dedicated to working against the formation of a Hamas based state in the West Bank is not acceptable, but a man who promised to occupy Gaza is completely Kosher."
By RO YEGER
Ya'alon reaches out to donors looking for financial backing giving the impression that he is ready to make a political comeback.
Sources close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would like to complete a deal on Sunday so Yisrael Beytenu can enter the coalition on Monday.
“What happened this week is a sellout of Israeli values. It is shameful and I am sure every Israeli citizen is ashamed for them."
"If Liberman wishes, Ya'alon will brief him on job," sources say.
By GIL HOFFMAN,YAAKOV LAPPIN
Speaking on Channel 2’s popular Friday night news program, veteran journalist Roni Daniel reacted to Avigdor Liberman's replacing of Moshe Ya'alon as defense minister.
By JTA
Contrary to the widespread sentiment shared by media commentators, Moshe Ya'alon wasn't blindsided by the move to fire him in favor of Avigdor Liberman.
By NOAM AMIR/MAARIV HASHAVUA
Moshe Ya’alon is one of the most militarily-experienced defense ministers Israel has known.
Ya'alon laments "loss of moral direction"; Bayit Yehudi says that they will not ask for the Foreign Ministry; Kahlon urges critics to give Liberman a chance.
By GIL HOFFMAN,JPOST.COM STAFF
Monday’s meeting between Ya’alon and Netanyahu was tense, yet the joint statement issued afterward left the sense that it was business as usual.
By YOSSI MELMAN
"There is no dispute, and there will not be one, that the army is subordinate to the government," Netanyahu and Ya'alon say in joint statement following meeting.
"Speak out even if your comments are not part of the mainstream, and even if they stand in contrast with the ideas adopted by the senior command, or the government."
Sources close to Netanyahu: Draft revealed by vested interests• Shapira calls for A-G to investigate lapse.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,HERB KEINON,LAHAV HARKOV
Former intelligence, military, police commanders express concern over ongoing attacks on defense minister and chief of staff.
Ya'alon: There is a struggle here over the character and nature of Israel.
The Israel Police is not actually the body responsible for investigating criminal complaints issued against police officers, rather it is the Justice Ministry’s Police Investigative Department.
Defense minister orders probe of NGO; Ya'alon's comments draw fire from opposition MKs.
On Thursday, Channel 2 alleged that the left-wing NGO was gathering intelligence on the IDF after obtaining undercover footage of activists asking soldiers questions about confidential information.
By MAARIV ONLINE
According to Ban’s office, during the meeting he stressed the need for both Israel and the Palestinians to “restore a political horizon toward a peaceful two-state solution.”
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Ya’alon, who is on a visit to the United States, also met with US Secretary of Defense Ash Carter on Monday in Washington DC.
Israel and the US have been locked in negotiations on the shape the next package will take.
Defense minster to meet with US counterpart Ashton Carter to discuss ways to deepen America’s security cooperation with Israel.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Defense Minister: Israel must use every legal tool to fight sexual harassment and assault targeting women
Defense minister hopeful on concluding details of aid package for next decade; doubts any general truce will hold up in Syria.
Defense minister said that an agreement between the two sides remains elusive so long as Ankara doesn't adequately address Jerusalem's concerns.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
Sources close to Netanyahu slam Bennett for his criticism of the government.
By MAARIV ONLINE,JPOST.COM STAFF
Defense Minister meets with Bob Work in Tel Aviv; later tells Israel Radio: Iran remains a threat after nuclear deal.
New regulations also expected to allow non-Orthodox burial ceremonies.
Ya’alon came under criticism for implying that the US policy in Syria was less than perfect and created a vacuum.
By HERB KEINON
In Washington, defense minister notes the new set of challenges facing Israel now that the nuclear deal brokered last July is proceeding toward implementation.
By MICHAEL WILNER
"Attempts to transfer chemical or advanced weapons to Hezbollah will not be tolerated," says Defense Minister.
“We need to act with a strong hand to stop the terror,” said Yohanan Plesner. "On the other hand, we must preserve a nation that celebrates freedom and equality and celebrates life."
“There is no limitation on the activities of the IDF and the security services,” in Gush Etzion, PM says.
Defense minister spoke three days after international media reports claimed Israel struck targets in Syria, said Israel has zero tolerance for weapons trafficking to terrorists.
Senior haredi MKs Yaakov Litzman, Moshe Gafni, Meir Porush along with Minister Aryeh Deri met with Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked last week in order to try and overcome the legal difficulties.
Comptroller blasts Ya'alon for ending home-front ministry, then doing nothing; Defense Ministry: we've achieved great changes.
activist was angered by the fact that authorities forced him to leave the Cave of the Patriarchs during the defense minister's stay.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Defense minister told justice minister that the buildings would not be razed yet – but failed to mention that Border Police would be evacuating them.
The US president has left Syria to Putin, charges former IDF Chief of Staff Moshe Ya’alon.
Defense Minister Ya'alon tells visiting Polish counterpart: We're concerned that what we saw in Paris and Brussels is just the start.
Israel’s defense establishment quietly preparing for an expanded presence of the Iranian-led axis in southern Syria.
When crafting a response to this deeply troubling PA policy, Israeli decision makers must take into account the possibility that their actions could have secondary consequence.
By AMOS YADLIN,MOSHE YA’ALON
Israel and the international community should also help improve Palestinian governance and support anti-corruption and institution building efforts, Ya’alon says.
By ILAN EVYATAR
Ya’alon’s words ring true today more than ever, after an IDF commander has been attacked on social media – including death threats – for testifying in military court.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Barak and Ya’alon’s attack on Netanyahu emphasize that Herzog is a spent force.
By JEFF BARAK
Liberman is a man who is easily bored. He has to be constantly in motion. He needs action. Even if he doesn’t admit it, he has lost interest.
By BEN CASPIT
Israel’s moral compass is in no need of adjustment.
By RUTHIE BLUM
Our generals are not on the same page as the rest of us. In fact, they aren’t even reading the same book.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
Defense Minister Moshe Ya’alon has found himself in the right flank crosshairs of the Likud after taking a moral stand on the Hebron shooting.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
"An administrative detention order deprives a person of his basic rights," Libby Kahane argues.
By LIBBY KAHANE
The media acts as an agent whose task is to cover the gap between what happens and the consumer who needs to know what happened, and why.
By YISRAEL MEDAD AND ELI POLLAK
Moshe Ya’alon is a man of intellect, integrity and courage. As such, I hope he will address the troubling questions this column raises.
By MARTIN SHERMAN
The US ambassador to Israel masterfully maneuvers between conflicting messages, always demonstrating ironclad support and genuine empathy.
By REUVEN BEN-SHALOM