Judicial reform protests to continue, open with moment of silence

Once again, the central demonstration will take place in Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv. The protests will focus on the government's response to the security crisis.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 8, 2023 02:42

Updated: APRIL 8, 2023 06:26
A WOMAN holds a sign which reads ‘Zionism and not with cynicism,’ at a protest against the government’s plan for judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv. (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
A WOMAN holds a sign which reads ‘Zionism and not with cynicism,’ at a protest against the government’s plan for judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv.
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

The leadership of the Umbrella Movement for the Israeli national protests called for the continuation of the weekly nationwide protests against the government this weekend, in a statement it published.

The protest this Saturday will focus on the government's mishandling of the recent security crisis and support the residents of Israel's north and those living in the Gaza Strip area, whose "security has been compromised by the government's incompetence," according to the group's statement.

The central protest in Tel Aviv

The central demonstration is planned to be held in Tel Aviv's Kaplan Street and begin with a moment of silence in honor of the killed Israelis in recent terror attacks. The main speaker will be former Defense Minister and IDF Chief of Staff, Moshe Yaalon.

"The government, led by Netanyahu, received every possible warning from the security establishment and the former defense minister, who was fired for warning about the damage that the judicial coup would cause to Israel's security and deterrence," the leadership of the Umbrella Movement said. "Those who have been calling the reservist soldiers in the IDF traitors, Nazis, thugs, and anarchists are the ones who have undermined Israel's security the most."

“It seems that Netanyahu has lost his north and his government is set for destruction. This government is destroying the country's security, economy, social cohesion, and security deterrence. We call on all citizens to take to the streets in massive numbers this weekend. Democracy is the strongest defense for the state of Israel," it added.

Thousands of Israelis gather in Tel Aviv in protest following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's firing of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, on March 26, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Thousands of Israelis gather in Tel Aviv in protest following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's firing of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, on March 26, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

The group also called on the international community to support their cause and help bring attention to the "struggles facing the Israelis that are fighting for a democratic Israel."

In reaction to the current government's plans for judicial reform, which have been halted by Prime Minister Netanyahu, weekly demonstrations across the country have continued for months.



