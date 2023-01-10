Otzma Yehudit MK: Lapid, Gantz are 'treasonous', should be arrested

Otzma Yehudit MK Zvika Fogel said that he believes Yair Lapid, Benny Gantz, Yair Golan and Moshe Yaalon "should be arrested" for committing treason against Israel.

He made his statements on Tuesday in an interview with KAN News while speaking about country-wide protests against laws being implemented by the new government. He added that: "they [the Opposition leaders] are the most dangerous people here at the moment. Not the demonstrations, not [the Palestinian] flags, nothing else."

According to Fogel, "if they were calling for demonstrations I would allow them the right, but they are talking in terms of me being an enemy! They are calling for war!" He stressed that in his opinion, this constitutes "treason against the motherland" and is a valid "reason for arrest."

Reactions by the opposition

In response, Opposition leader Yair Lapid tweeted that "It was obvious this would happen. In undemocratic states the government always threatens to arrest opposition leaders."

Former IDF chief of staff MK Gadi Eisenkot reacted as well, saying: "I am calling on Netanyahu to condemn this. A coalition calling for the arrest of opposition leaders is unacceptable in a democratic country."

GADI EISENKOT gets a steady hand from his party leader Benny Gantz at a press conference announcing his entry into politics earlier this year. (credit: JACK GUEZ/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said that he had met with the Israel Police top command and discussed with them the left-wing protesters' “law-breaking,” demanding that the police “enforce the law equally,” KAN reported on Sunday.

According to the newly amended Police Law, Ben-Gvir is only allowed to intervene in matters of "policy and general principles," and not tactical matters. However, the definition of "policy and general principles" is unclear. Those opposed to the law warned of this kind of situation.

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.