03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The public is asked to avoid Ashalim and nearby routes until further notice.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The dowitcher was last seen in Israel in the Dan region in 1984.
By SHARON UDASIN
Construction in the Eila Valley is trampling the public will and destroying a priceless green lung.
By ORRI J. AVRAHAM
"To grow a forest in an area with annual rainfall of 270 mm. is magic," he said. "It's really a miracle."
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
Leviathan Energy Renewables’ technologies boost power of wind turbines.
A virtual rendition of the path is now available to nature lovers near and far.
Agriculture Ministry launches website and app to tell the story behind thousands of Israeli trees.
Among the charges being brought against the defendants are severe circumstances of water pollution, hazardous waste dumping and littering in a public domain.
The river is receiving 1.1 million cubic meters of standard drinking water annually to boost its flow.
With the vast majority of people not taking part in such activities, only 13% said they were engaged in environmental-social efforts, while 1% said they were uncertain.
Adam Teva V'Din executive director Amit Bracha writes to French Foreign Affairs and International Development Minister Laurent Fabius.
Botanical gardens will receive a total of NIS 2 million this year, while the rabies vaccination project will receive NIS 5m., the ministry said.
Upon downloading the app, the user can take a photo and then select either the plant or animal category.
Sowing the seeds of hope: JNF-USA leaders talk about their vision for the future.
By STEVE LINDE
Moon lovers will be rewarded this Wednesday night.
By JUDY SIEGEL
The fish that are relevant are mainly tilapia (amnun), mullet (buri) and sea bream (denis).
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Also: Wild chimpanzees in Uganda observed using "babysitters."
The discovery of the dramatic change from macroscopic marine animal to microscopic parasite is interesting on its own, but it may also have commercial applications.
Earth Day is on April 22 – the perfect time to save money and help the environment
By MIRIAM KRESH
The Gazelle Valley green lung looks to add a visitors center, wading ponds, outdoor classrooms and shaded areas, as its guardians remain wary of money-making schemes to exploit the space.
By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
The Eurasian jay is a common resident of Israeli towns and villages that have parks and green spaces.
By ITSIK MAROM
Shalva Tea highlights local herbs.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
Peggy Cidor's round-up of city affairs.
By PEGGY CIDOR
Spectrum hosts an end-of-Shabbat event for everyone on September 10 in Zion Square.
Muslala’s terrace project brings art and environmentalism to downtown Jerusalem.
By YAEL BRYGEL
The Gazelle Park was originally conceived of and fought for through one of the city’s most successful and inspiring struggles of residents.
In the face of dramatic funding cuts, the Jerusalem Botanical Gardens are staying alive and flowering – reinventing itself as an environmental education hub.
Construction threatens Jerusalem’s only protected woodland hill.
South Africa’s troubled streets and tragic politics are no reason to avoid visiting its pristine landscapes and stunning wildlife.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Hurricane Irma was upgraded to a Category 4 hurricane as it regained strength on its way to Florida.
By REUTERS
Rabbis weigh in on the rare astronomical event.
By AMY SPIRO
The first arrival of storks in Israel was captured on film at Lake Hula.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
This week's top 10 attractions.
So far 153 carp have been caught and released, with the prize fish reaching the weight of 11.28 kg.
47,000 common cranes had been counted on Wednesday morning flying south.
The birds now prefer to stay longer in cooler areas rather than cross into Africa, where encroaching deserts and frequent droughts have made food more scarce.
The project, which has taken almost a decade, is expected to help conserve nature and the world’s variety of reptiles.
Dolphin mourning lost friend seen near Israeli port city, scholars claim such behavior among males has seldom been seen.
By YUVAL BAGNO/MAARIV,JPOST.COM STAFF
The Israeli Nature and Parks Authority operated shuttles in Ein Ziv in the Galilee; overnight parking lots expected to be full to the max.
The prime minister is set to meet with Mexico's President Enrique Peña Nieto on Wednesday, in a "historic" visit to Latin America.
By HERB KEINON
A woman was found unconscious on Saturday morning with no detectable pulse, prompting an investigation by the police.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
The whale shark is listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
By BECKY BROTHMAN
As drought continues to strike the northern region for the fourth year in a row, the Water Authority has ceased pumping water from the Kinneret almost entirely.
In addition to his roles as a prominent zoologist and evolutionary biologist at Tel Aviv University, Zahavi was among the founders of the Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel.
More to do than just fan the barbecue as Israel celebrate's its 69th birthday.
By MEITAL SHARABI
Visitors will be able to pray in Caesarea's 2,000-year-old synagogue. Joint development initiated to draw 3 million tourists to ancient port city by 2030.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The Hai-Bar Yotvata Nature Reserve, with its not-so-reserved ostriches, is the closest you’ll ever feel to being in Jurassic Park.
By BEN FISHER
Some 150 bull and sandbar sharks have migrated to the Hadera River estuary, where the waters are heated by emission from a nearby power station.
Joining 200 European cities, Haifa City Council members voted last Tuesday night to approve a bylaw to delineate "an area of reduced polluting emissions from transportation."
Blaze spreads northwestward due to high winds and dry weather conditions.
In the meantime, Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel will continue to manage park.
KKL-JNF invested 5 million shekels in the project to protect communities near the Gaza border.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
If you live in Old Katamon, you may be aware of a charming community-created pastoral spot located between Harav Berlin and Hapalmah streets, otherwise known as the Brody Community Garden.
By BARRY DAVIS
Could a lack of Omega-3 be playing a role in the loss of bee colonies worldwide?
By JUDITH SUDILOVSKY
"A crash – Adam sits up in bed in time to see a huge branch float to the ground and a ball of flame arc across the street and set a tree on their side alight."
By HAIM WATZMAN
Leading rabbis for millennia have stressed the importance of being in nature as part and parcel of spiritual practice.
By RABBI YONATAN NERIL
Aside from its reputation as a magnet for romance and eternal love, Verona has also been officially recognized by UNESCO for its incredible architectural structure and famous tourist sites.
When a man is silent, women think something is wrong.
By BATYA L. LUDMAN
From natural pools and the sea to outdoor escape rooms, here are some ideas.
Plenty more to see and do during Passover’s intermediate days
Foraging for your next meal may be more fun than you imagine
Urban lifestyle is causing the extinction of our ability to experience nature; Is it possible to create cities that are good for us and good for nature?
By SHIKMA ZAARUR / ZAVIT
WHILE IN the last couple of decades many gauchos have been adapting their lifestyle to modernity, they remain loyal to their traditions of guarding the land.
Even those who drive on the Highway 443 regularly do not often take the time to look around at the beautiful forests found on both sides of the road.
Why is it so difficult for us to grasp the threat of climate change? Maybe it’s because climate change doesn’t have a mustache.
By SHIKMA ZAARUR
The impressive hotel, which includes a conference center and luxury spa, was built at a cost of NIS 200 million.
A number of natural pools and water hikes await around Israel.
This Independence Day, I recommend visiting one of the many heritage sites that are spread around the country.
Yossi Ghinsberg retells his incredible, true-life story of survival in the Amazon.
By ASAF FINKELSTEIN
Nature is changing right before our eyes and the Volcani Center – under the direction of Yoram Kapulnik – is developing new ways to grow the food we need.
To the butterfly every sudden movement is a good reason to escape from potential danger.
Sensible precautions ensure happy hikes with the kids
Celebrating the New Year for Trees
This year marks the 12th annual Darom Adom (Red South) festival, celebrating the millions of red anemones that cover a large area in the northern Negev.
‘This is not a botanical garden – it is a botanical farm!’
By ELISSA EINHORN
One of the species that fights back against the loss of its habitat is the bright yellow Sternbergia (called helmonit in Hebrew).
Seeking sustenance in Israel’s concrete jungles.
By RACHEL MYERSON
Eco-Judaism reconnects the People of the Book to its ancient soil.
The subject of this column: animals behaving badly; Specifically, my cats; More specifically, Samantha the Cat, aka STC, and The Sally Cat, aka TSC.
By PHILIP GOLD
The agama is common in the Middle East and is beneficial to humans.
on both sides of the border.
By NOREEN SADIK
Yatir forest, in the triangle between Beersheba, Arad and Hebron, is perpetually green area has 4 million trees of different species to color and shade it.
Dry seasonal pools revive when the rain returns.
Hunt and gather edibles growing around you.
Hassan Firuzabadi, senior military advisor to supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, claimed Western spies used the reptiles to get better insight into the Iranian nuclear weapons program.
September 26'th, 2017: Cats and Jews
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
The snail, who has been named Shevy, was suffering from a broken shell after a person stepped on him accidentally.
A selection of some of the best photographs of Israel from readers around the world.
By OLIVIA FINE
"There is room in the medical system for natural remedies," says health minister.
The quilled creature was wrapped in a blanket until veterinary services could arrive in the morning.
No one knows who built it - some think it might have been a nomadic civilization that settled the area. Or, there could be an astrological significance.