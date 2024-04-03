Tambour launches a new color collection: Balance

Tambour, the largest paint and building materials company in Israel, unveiled its new color collection, the Balance collection, which draws inspiration from the spaces around us and expresses the effects of color in the various spaces on our feelings.

Tambour also revealed the findings of a survey according to which 90% of Israelis feel positive emotions after painting their house, and it launched an online service of paint samples that consumers can order for their home to help with the decision on choosing the color for their house.

On the occasion of the launch of the new collection ahead of Passover, Tambour conducted an in-depth survey that examined the feelings Israelis are experiencing after six months of war, whether Israelis spend more time at home compared to the period before the war, what actions they are doing more to relax and to take a break from the situation, how the security situation affected their consumption habits and how many of them intend to paint the house for the holidays.

The wisdom of balance

"We live in an era of far-reaching changes that are happening at a dizzying pace. Some of them encourage us to move forward even more strongly, and some of them invite us to stop and rethink the way we live and the spaces where we spend our time. We want these spaces to transform our quality of life, for good – have them give expression to the nature that surrounds us, plants, trees, soil, air, and water, and may they allow us to rest and recharge with renewed strength and inspire us," says Niva Yehiav Alon, Head of Design at Tambour.

Tambour's Balance collection combines the beneficial properties and inspiration we draw from nature and our immediate environment, and the psychology of color and its ability to influence the mood and general feeling in the space where we are. The collection presents 5 groups of shades, each of which has a different effect on our feelings: starting with feelings of calmness and peace, through feelings of renewal, relaxation, and stability, and up to a feeling of enchantment, which makes our hearts skip a beat. (credit: BOAZ LAVI)

Tambour chose to describe the story of each shade group in the title and keywords and let the colors convey the feelings.

Calm: freedom| boundless spaces | quiet release |infinity

Relaxation: walking barefoot and feeling the ground under your feet | a place of refuge | Mother Earth | a place for comfort | tenderness

Stability: certainty | a sense of belonging | stable ground | connect to the roots | depth | meaning

Regeneration: regeneration | refreshment| to be recharged| to grow| to reach new heights.

Excitement: to feel your breath taken away in front of a spectacular sunset |admire a full moon | to hear the whistling of the wind in the heart of the desert