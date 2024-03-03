The Ayalim Association has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative to strengthen its community village in Ofakim. This initiative seeks to invite new members to join in the wake of the severe trauma experienced on October 7th, signaling a transformative effort to rehabilitate and fortify the region.

"Amidst the backdrop of adversity, the Ayalim Association is taking a bold step to bolster its community village in Ofakim, welcoming new members to join us in our mission," stated Ran Rahav, spokesperson for the Ayalim Association, highlighting the organization's commitment to community resilience and development.

The call for registration is open to a diverse audience, including young people, students, couples, and families, who are interested in being part of a cohesive and supportive community. This initiative not only promises a unique living experience in harmony with nature but also an opportunity for meaningful engagement in social projects aimed at revitalizing Ofakim and the surrounding areas affected by the events of October 7th, 2023.

Ayalim launches initiative to revitalize western Negev with community village. (credit: AYALIM)

Measures to make a life in Ofakim easier

"With reduced rent options and a variety of scholarships available, we are making it easier for new members to commit to their social involvement in the area," added Rahav, emphasizing the support provided to those willing to contribute to the community's growth and healing process.

For more information and to become a part of this transformative community project, interested individuals are encouraged to visit [https://www.ayalim.org.il/contact](https://www.ayalim.org.il/contact).