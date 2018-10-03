03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
James Fields described Dachau as the place "where the magic happened."
By REUTERS
FashMaps is a tool for studying the presence of fascism around the world
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Jewish organizations, including the Simon Wiesenthal Center, said for their part that they understand the Polish frustration with terms like “Polish death camps.”
By JTA
Frank Foley's acts of heroism were never acknowledged during his lifetime.
By EYTAN HALON
At the end of the trial she handed out leaflets to journalists, the judge and prosecutor titled “Only the truth will set you free.”
The Rio State Department of Education reportedly has opened an investigation to determine whether the school promoted Nazism, which is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine.
The Simon Wiesenthal Center said the doctor's tweets "violate all norms of decency."
The protesters against the film say its presents a "factually incorrect and distorted" account of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
By PAUL LEIGHTON / THE SALEM NEWS MASSACHESETTS
63 year old Rolf Zielezinski shot Luke Holland for no apparent reason other than Holland being foreign.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
Louis has also called Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip a genocide and said Zionism was worse than Nazism.
The teacher raised her arm slightly and said "and now we say Heil Hitler."
A box in the basement revealed the historic surprise.
By BECKY BROTHMAN
Calls come for president to "formally, forcefully disavow white supremacy."
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN,DANIELLE ZIRI
Jeffrey Lord, a right-wing pundit at the network, tweeted 'Sieg Heil.'
Germany has strict laws on hate speech and symbols linked to Hitler and the Nazis.
The exhibition "Hitler - how could it happen" is set in a bunker in Berlin that was used by civilians during World War Two bombing raids - close to the bunker where Hitler lived.
Bergmann's athletic accomplishments were removed from the record books by Nazi officials.
Sergio Zveiter, the only Jewish representative in Brazil's congress, was accused by a colleague of acting like Hitler and Mussolini in raising questions about corruption.
It’s been 70 years since ‘The Diary of Anne Frank’ was shared with the world.
The stepdaughter of Anne’s father Otto Frank tells ‘Metro’ the inside story of its publication
By NADINE WOJAKOVSKI
Der Dritte Weg is also pro-Assad and pro-BDS.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
The Assad regime has long been a safe zone for Nazi activity and mass murderers.
A preliminary report into the inspection of all barracks is due on Tuesday. With the final results on May 16.
Neo-nazis feel betrayed by their former darling, Donald Trump.
By ARIANE MANDELL
According to the organizers of the protest, Palij entered the US in 1949 claiming he was a farmer during the war.
Public displays of Nazi symbols and salutes are illegal in Germany, where most people are repulsed by any degree of sympathy to the dictatorship responsible for the Holocaust.
The letters will now undergo preservation work at the Martyr Museum in Lublin, Poland.
During the performance, players and fans began singing the modern anthem words loudly in attempt to drown out the soloist.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Mike Enoch was considered one of the three most influential figures in the “alt-right” movement.
Saturday evening's chilling performance did not represent the first time Russian TV featured performers dressed in Holocaust-themed decor to perform in a reality show competition.
Compounding concerns is the recent appearance of stickers plastered across the streets of Liverpool proclaiming some neighborhoods to be "Nazicontrolled zones."
The list was published by the Berlin-based group on Wednesday on the 78th anniversary of the Kristallnacht pogrom.
Hitler was born in the house in Brunau am Inn on April 20, 1889.
The local Temple Beth Shalom's 70 year old congregation was heartbroken and upset over the vandalism of their property.
In Germany anyone who publicly denies, endorses or plays down the events of the Holocaust can be sentenced to a maximum of five years in jail.
According to local legend, as German forces fled the Soviet army in 1945, they hid the train containing gold, gems, weapons and valuable art in a secret tunnel near Wroclaw.
The genocidal campaign waged by the Ustasha regime against Serbs and their active participation in Holocaust crimes against Jews are among the most heinous crimes of World War II.
During WWII however, Nzhdeh (1886– 1955) collaborated with the Nazis and put the Armenian Legion, numbering some 30,000 men, at the disposal of the Nazi command.
By JEREMY SHARON
The cache of Nazi memorabilia included a book on white power, SS flags and hats, and a framed portrait of Adolf Hitler.
By MICHAEL WILNER
The image was published on Friday on the Twitter page of British neo-Nazi group National Action.
Holocaust survivors, who detailed their horrific experience at the trial which opened in February, have pleaded with Reinhold Hanning to break his silence.
Around 40 protesters were present at Wednesday’s march, according to local media and were prevented from coming within several hundred meters of the SS supporters.
By SAM SOKOL
As a handful of new Auschwitz-related trials get underway, Jens Rommel says his work is getting more difficult every year and yields only modest results. But it still matters.
Company heads conveyed deep remorse for its part in facilitating the Third Reich's grip on Germany.
Poland has long sought to eliminate the misleading phrase from historical and newspaper accounts since it suggests the country, as responsible for Holocaust-era camps on its occupied territory.
The group, which uses Nazi symbology for its subunits, is one of several independent militias organized to combat pro-Russian insurgents in eastern Ukraine.
Violence from Svoboda party activists a concern for some in small northern city.
About 1,000 anti-fascist protesters set fire to rubbish bins and wooden barricades to prevent 200 supporters of small neo-Nazi groups from marching in the city.
Despite their differences, the two discovered they had very similar habits, mannerisms, hairstyles and style of dress.
Tequila, whose real name is Thien Thanh Thi Nguyen, 33, posted the picture to her Facebook account in December 2013.
Both the Anti-Defamation League and the Simon Wiesenthal Center issued scathing condemnations on Sunday, after the Wall Street Journal published selections from the book.
According to the researchers the findings indicated that Nazi propaganda was highly effective, especially when it confirmed existing beliefs.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL,SAM SOKOL
World Jewish Congress president strongly denounced anti-Semitism and criticized Hungary’s far-right Jobbik party in his keynote address.
Utrecht supporters chanted the slogans to insult rival fans, whom they often call “Jews” because of the historical Jewish presence in Amsterdam.
Archaeologists discover ruins containing WWII era Nazi artifacts.
Prosecutor rules that Austrian hair stylist's anti-Semitic Facebook posts are a legitimate way to criticize Israel.
The Soda-pop powerhouse lacks one key ability, to discern genuine tweets from an internet troll's trickery.
L’histoire d’un rouleau sacré qui a survécu à l’Europe nazie
By WERNER SALMON
A Swedish author documents the Nazis’ quest to destroy the literary legacy of Jews and other ‘undesirables’ across Europe.
By TIBOR KRAUSZ
The homework assignment was reportedly not approved as part the curriculum.
Frauke Petry, who was long considered the AfD's most recognizable face, said she would take up her seat but would not be part of AfD's parliamentary group.
“They’re all torn out,” he said, pointing to a page consisting only of tear marks whose residue reveals the side of a tank and soldiers posing on a Mercedes.
By ORIT ARFA
American Jews are nostalgic for the days long gone, when after the Second World War the shadow of the Holocaust created in America the safest environment the Diaspora has ever experienced.
By LEV STESIN
"When tourists come to Berlin and look at a wall and see a swastika, they'll think: 'What's going on here?"
Social media users are making a point of identifying those caught on camera at the white supremacy rally in Charlottesville.
By REBECCA MONTAG
The provocative comments made by an Alternative for Germany member "massively damaged the image of the party in an election year," according to a spokesman.
Nicolas Maduro compared the treatment of his country's officials abroad to the Nazi persecution of European Jewry.
From Greece to South Africa, global Neo-Nazi groups send well-wishes to the new American president.
Facebook's rules forbid bullying, harassment and threatening language, but critics say it does not do enough to enforce them.
Pole vaulter Renaud Lavillenie tweeted an apology for "bad comparison."
The unsuspecting passenger was arrested shortly after the incident.
The rumor that Hitler's favorite food was Eiernockerl, an Austrian dumpling with eggs and salad, was popularized and celebrated by Holocaust denier Wolfgang Frolich.
Riot police arrived at the memorial site to confront the protestors who were reportedly chanting anti-immigrant slogans and racist slurs.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
Josef Mengele fled to South America after World War II following the collapse of the Third Reich, where he successfully evaded capture for the rest of his life.
The mass killer of 77 was in court Tuesday to protest what he called his "inhuman treatment" at the hands of the Norwegian government.
The annual march, which was timed to coincide with the anniversary of the Baltic state’s independence from Russia in 1918, was smaller than that of previous years.
The blaze last Saturday was not the first attack on a refugee shelter in Germany but it shocked a nation that has received a surge of refugees in the last few years.
Some of Hitler’s only artistic successes came at the hands of a Jewish art dealer, Samuel Morgenstern, who purchased several of the future Nazi dictator’s paintings.
The yearlong review was written by Larry Heinzerling, an adjunct assistant professor at the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism and retired AP deputy international editor.
The report added that the number of senior ministry officials who were former Nazis was greater in 1957 than during the 1933-45 period when the Third Reich was in power.
According to Yad Vashem, some 1.5 million Jews served in the various allied armies during the war.
It still is an uphill battle in a town that, indeed, did restore the gravestones at the Jewish cemetery after the windstorm Kyrill wreaked havoc in 2007.
By THOMAS SIMON
With the Diaspora shrinking, Judaism splintering, and antisemitism resurging, the Zionist vision that challenged Herzl’s can return as the Jewish nation’s new glue.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Two exhibits at the Israel Museum show how culture suffered from the rise of Nazism because it stands against hate and aggression.
By DAVID STROMBERG
Rachel Seiffert’s latest novel explores suffering under the Nazis, but sometimes leaves Jews as an afterthought.
By ELAINE MARGOLIN
More than 110,000 public servants in Turkey - from soldiers and judges to teachers and journalists - have been detained, suspended or sacked since a failed military coup in July.
Abbas claims Hitler and Ben-Gurion were "good friends" in his 1984 work which has, to this day, received little exposure outside of the Arabic-speaking world.
In the early 1950s, Ashlag wrote: “There is no hope that Nazism will perish with the victory of the allies, for tomorrow the Anglo-Saxons will adopt Nazism.” Could he be right?
By MICHAEL LAITMAN
In 1932, as a rising star at the Museum of Modern Art, Johnson attended a Hitler Youth rally at Potsdam.
By RICHARD HUROWITZ
Education is always the first line of defense against intolerance, and history usually presents the best instruction.
By MOSHE KANTOR
In the wake of the murders of Shira Banki and Ali Dawabsha, Defense Minister Moshe Ya’alon’s vow to crack down on Jewish terrorism certainly seems warranted.
By MATTHEW AXEL
The ADL engages in an alt-right/alt-lite "purity" test.
His initials are now IHH, which he said stands for 'I Hail Hitler.'
A neo-Nazi organization that praised the murderer of lawmaker Jo Cox has become the first far-right group in Britain to be banned as a terrorist organization.
The group whose name is "National Action" says its aim is to “ethnically cleanse Britain”.
The image was uploaded to social media and has since gained over 27,000 likes and has nearly 7,000 shares.
Duke's original graphic, sent out on Twitter, includes the hashtags "#CrookedHillary," "#RiggedSystem," "#TrumpWasRight" and "#AmericaFirst."