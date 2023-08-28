Neo-Nazi propaganda emerges again in Georgia

Residents in Macon's Beall's Hill neighborhood encountered flyers bearing hate-filled messages from the neo-Nazi Goyim Defense League (GDL) on Sunday afternoon. Regrettably, this isn't Central Georgia's first encounter with such propaganda.

Earlier in June, tumultuous events unfolded outside Temple Beth Israel in downtown Macon when GDL members initiated an aggressive demonstration. Onlookers recounted disturbing scenes where protestors, armed with bullhorns, blared obscenities and disseminated prejudiced messages.

The local police promptly intervened, arresting one protestor on charges of disorderly conduct and public disturbance. However, just a day later, another unsettling incident occurred: neo-Nazis, brandishing swastika flags, held a demonstration outside a Chabad synagogue in Cobb County, Georgia.

In response, a unity service was held a week later, attended by Senator Jon Ossoff, Rabbi Elizabeth Bahar of Temple Beth Israel, Rabbi Emeritus Larry Schlesinger, and key figures from the Macon-Bibb County community.

During the service, Senator Ossoff highlighted the harrowing legacy of the swastika, emphasizing, "It's more than a symbol of hate; it represents massacre, slavery, medical experimentation, extermination, and genocide."

Supporters of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, give Nazi salutes while taking part in a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia, U.S. on April 21, 2018. (credit: REUTERS)

Neo-Nazi resurgence

Following the most recent incident, 13WMAZ approached the Bibb County Sheriff's Office for comments. Officials indicated their awareness of the situation and confirmed that investigations were underway. Fortunately, no disturbances were reported in connection with the event.

In a conversation with 13WMAZ, Rabbi Bahar lamented the ongoing attacks, stating, "It's disheartening to witness these incidents persistently. Given the reactions they evoke, it seems likely that they will continue."

The GDL, identified as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, specializes in disseminating antisemitic beliefs and endorsing conspiracy theories. Predominantly active on social media, the GDL also operates GoyimTV, an online platform for their content. Their activities range from distributing inflammatory flyers to organizing public demonstrations.

In related news, The Daily Globe and Mail recently highlighted that the RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police) and local police forces are investigating potential links between prejudiced propaganda found in Canadian cities, instances of anti-Jewish vandalism in Ontario schools, and the GDL's activities.

There's a growing apprehension among Canadian MPs and the Jewish community about the GDL's expanding influence in Canada, especially as they're known to merchandise Hitler replicas online.

According to the report, materials recovered in Canada trace back to the GDL's website, with derogatory graffiti in schools referring to their video-streaming platform, GoyimTV.