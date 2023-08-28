The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Neo-Nazi propaganda emerges again in Georgia

Neo-Nazis, brandishing swastika flags, held a demonstration outside a Chabad synagogue in Cobb County, Georgia.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: AUGUST 28, 2023 06:00
Supporters of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, give Nazi salutes while taking part in a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia, U.S. on April 21, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Supporters of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, give Nazi salutes while taking part in a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia, U.S. on April 21, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Residents in Macon's Beall's Hill neighborhood encountered flyers bearing hate-filled messages from the neo-Nazi Goyim Defense League (GDL) on Sunday afternoon. Regrettably, this isn't Central Georgia's first encounter with such propaganda.

Earlier in June, tumultuous events unfolded outside Temple Beth Israel in downtown Macon when GDL members initiated an aggressive demonstration. Onlookers recounted disturbing scenes where protestors, armed with bullhorns, blared obscenities and disseminated prejudiced messages.

The local police promptly intervened, arresting one protestor on charges of disorderly conduct and public disturbance. However, just a day later, another unsettling incident occurred: neo-Nazis, brandishing swastika flags, held a demonstration outside a Chabad synagogue in Cobb County, Georgia.

In response, a unity service was held a week later, attended by Senator Jon Ossoff, Rabbi Elizabeth Bahar of Temple Beth Israel, Rabbi Emeritus Larry Schlesinger, and key figures from the Macon-Bibb County community.

During the service, Senator Ossoff highlighted the harrowing legacy of the swastika, emphasizing, "It's more than a symbol of hate; it represents massacre, slavery, medical experimentation, extermination, and genocide."

Supporters of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, give Nazi salutes while taking part in a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia, U.S. on April 21, 2018. (credit: REUTERS) Supporters of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist political group, give Nazi salutes while taking part in a swastika burning at an undisclosed location in Georgia, U.S. on April 21, 2018. (credit: REUTERS)

Neo-Nazi resurgence 

Following the most recent incident, 13WMAZ approached the Bibb County Sheriff's Office for comments. Officials indicated their awareness of the situation and confirmed that investigations were underway. Fortunately, no disturbances were reported in connection with the event.

In a conversation with 13WMAZ, Rabbi Bahar lamented the ongoing attacks, stating, "It's disheartening to witness these incidents persistently. Given the reactions they evoke, it seems likely that they will continue."

The GDL, identified as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, specializes in disseminating antisemitic beliefs and endorsing conspiracy theories. Predominantly active on social media, the GDL also operates GoyimTV, an online platform for their content. Their activities range from distributing inflammatory flyers to organizing public demonstrations.

In related news, The Daily Globe and Mail recently highlighted that the RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police) and local police forces are investigating potential links between prejudiced propaganda found in Canadian cities, instances of anti-Jewish vandalism in Ontario schools, and the GDL's activities.

There's a growing apprehension among Canadian MPs and the Jewish community about the GDL's expanding influence in Canada, especially as they're known to merchandise Hitler replicas online.

According to the report, materials recovered in Canada trace back to the GDL's website, with derogatory graffiti in schools referring to their video-streaming platform, GoyimTV.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

US Navy destroyer to be fitted with hypersonic missiles

The USS Zumwalt.
2

Christian exodus from Israel? Ministry aims to solve visa crisis

ICEJ's Jerusalem March.
3

Ukraine warns Israel: Maltreatment of refugees will cost you Uman

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds a press conference during a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania July 12, 2023.
4

Who is the mysterious ‘Jake Segal,’ who tricked women into sex?

"Jake Segal" was not who the women he seduced online thought he was.
5

Six Jewish things to know about GOP's Ramaswamy, who called to end Israel aid

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy attends the Erick Erickson's conservative political conference "The Gathering" in Atlanta, Georgia, US. August 19, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by