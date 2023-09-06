The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Putin slammed for claiming Zelensky covered up neo-Nazi genocide

Putin had initially made these claims about the Ukrainian president in a television interview on Tuesday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 6, 2023 17:14

Updated: SEPTEMBER 6, 2023 17:15
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Denis Pushilin, Moscow-installed acting leader of the Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine's Donetsk region, in Moscow, Russia August 24, 2023. (photo credit: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Denis Pushilin, Moscow-installed acting leader of the Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine's Donetsk region, in Moscow, Russia August 24, 2023.
(photo credit: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)

The Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Ministry and the Ukrainian embassy in Israel criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for claiming without any evidence that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is Jewish, was installed in his position to cover up the glorification of Nazism.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry stated that the Russian President "linked the Jewish origin of the Ukrainian president with the glorification of Nazism. Putin's chronic fixation on the ethnic origin of the Ukrainian president is another expression of the deep-rooted antisemitism of the Russian elites."

The ministry called on everyone to "strongly condemn Putin's antisemitic statements. In today's world, there should be no place for hatred based on ethnicity."

The Ukrainian embassy in Israel stated that "the Israeli government needs to understand that Putin, in his harsh words against President Zelensky, only proves once again why Israel must support Ukraine, President Zelensky, and the Ukrainian people in their difficult time."

Where did Putin originally make these statements about Zelensky?

Putin had initially made these claims about the Ukrainian president in a television interview on Tuesday. 

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to the media at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 14, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH) Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to the media at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 14, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)

The Russian President recently said in June, also without evidence, that some Jews considered Zelensky a disgrace to the Jewish faith.

“I have many Jewish friends. They say Zelensky is not a Jew, he is a disgrace to the Jewish people,” Putin said at an economic forum in St. Petersburg.

Reuters contributed to this report.



