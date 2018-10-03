news from syria

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
According to the IDF, the Air Force struck the source of the projectile and was “acting proportionally to prevent any deterioration.”
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Les crises humanitaires en Irak et en Syrie sont loin d’être la préoccupation essentielle en Occident
By MICHELE MAZEL
Catastrophe humanitaire, désastre annoncé, le Vieux Continent doit passer à l’action
By ZVI MAZEL
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Alia Malek paints a romantic picture of a prewar Syria.
By BEN FISHER
What citizens of other countries are reading about the Middle East
By MEDIA LINE
What citizens of other countries are reading about the Middle East.
By COMPILED BY THE MEDIA LINE
While most said they were happy to have the opportunity to catch up with other children, they felt embarrassed and uneasy about their age and new environment.
By SAMIA NAKHOUL/ REUTERS
'Whatever happens we will not enter Sochi. We informed the Russians of our conditions that they should remove all the logos and flags representing the Syrian government.'
By REUTERS
A statement at the conference will call for the lifting of unilateral sanctions and urge the West to help in the reconstruction of Syria.
By HERB KEINON
Islamic State's self-declared cross-border caliphate effectively collapsed in July, when US-backed Iraqi forces captured Mosul, the group's de facto capital in Iraq
Idlib province, the only Syrian province that is entirely under rebel control, has been a major target of Russian and Syrian aerial strikes that caused hundreds of civilians casualties.
Talks to focus on four key areas -- credible non-sectarian transitional government, future constitution, free elections within 18 months and a united war against terrorism.
US accused the Syrian regime of using a crematorium to dispose of bodies to cover up extent of mass murders.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Trump: "These heinous acts by the Assad regime cannot be tolerated."
By MICHAEL WILNER
The United States has blamed the administration of Syrian President Bashar Assad for the attack.
Warning: Some viewers may find the below footage disturbing.
Some commentators see hypocrisy in the US-led coalition fighting alongside Iraq’s army and the depiction of Russia’s role in Syria.
The jihadist rebel alliance Tahrir al-Sham said in a social networking post that five suicide bombers had carried out the attack but it stopped short of explicitly claiming responsibility.
"The victims are overwhelmingly civilians who are thought to oppose the government," the report said.
State news agency SANA published photos of Assad in a meeting and quoted him as praising the industrialists' contributions to Syria's war-torn economy.
Six years into the civil war, a minority within the opposition is arguing that the taboo on Israel is no longer relevant.
By BEN LYNFIELD
The Syrian Army’s seizure of the rebel-held area in eastern Aleppo puts the Assad regime clearly on the ascendancy, but the civil war is far from over.
By JONATHAN SPYER
The Syrian metropolis’s collapse as the Obama presidency expires is a fitting finale to one of the worst foreign policy records in US history.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
It was the first meeting between Kerry and Lavrov since the collapse of a second attempted ceasefire in September.
The party, sponsored by the government’s Voice of the Youth station and the Damascus Laugh 18 Facebook page is planned as a massive disco bash in a main square of Damascus.
The Syrian army said a seven-day "regime of calm" would be applied across Syria, and it reserved the right to respond using all forms of firepower to any violation by "armed groups".
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
They died a "heroic death" on a humanitarian mission, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters.
Row with Russia escalates, as Putin argues that Russian plane was inside Syrian territory when it was shot down.
The army, backed by Hezbollah, has long sought to wrest control of Zabadani, near the Lebanese border, from the rebels who have held it since 2012.
Islamic State's arrival in Yarmouk has given the jihadist group a significant foothold a few kilometers (miles) from President Bashar Assad's seat of power.
The figures include 108 children, the youngest of whom was merely 12 years old.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Khaled Khoja wins in slight majority at closed opposition's meeting in Istanbul.
State television airs footage of Assad talking to troops, embracing them and sharing a meal outside.
Celebrations in Damascus, Aleppo after Hazim Sharif wins popular singing contest.
Election due to take place by July will not be affected by war, minister says; int'l powers slam the "parody of democracy."
Conquest of Yabroud helps Assad secure the land route linking Damascus to former commercial hub of Aleppo and the Mediterranean coast.
The mullahs of Tehran are undoubtedly watching closely to see how the latest Syrian trampling of international conventions will play out.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
If Arabs massacre Arabs, if Muslims kill Muslims, how would they behave towards Jews?
By YOAV J. TENEMBAUM
I believe that I am a good person, but I did nothing, and evil has triumphed in Syria.
By WARREN J. BLUMENFELD
The US made its choice to back PYD a while ago as the main support against ISIS. It thinks groups in the northern countryside will join the SDF sooner or later, but the American plan will not work.
By RUZGAR MUHAMMAD
This war is being waged in order to defeat ISIS and to create a new situation in the Middle East but it is also a war for hegemony and control of the area.
By NOAM TIBON