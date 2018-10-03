03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
India sees its ties with Israel and the Palestinians as “exclusive and independent” of each other.
By ADAM RASGON
On Friday, Slovenian President Borut Pahor said he opposed such a move.
By HERB KEINON
He said Palestinians might target Congress, the elites, the media and the Jewish community.
By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
Will Norway recognise 'the State of Palestine'?
In response to rocket attacks from Gaza, Israel closed the only commercial crossing between Gaza and the outside world.
Spokesman for Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas says that despite what Israel says, the Fatah-Hamas reconciliation will march onward.
By HAGAY HACOHEN,YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
The senior Palestinian official hopes that the lung transplant surgery will permit him to breathe normally again and return to his home in Jericho as a healthy man.
Al-Ram is not under the PA’s jurisdiction nor part of the Jerusalem municipality, making law enforcement a complex affair.
PA President Abbas speaking at the United Nations General Assembly's 72nd session said it is 'false' to say there no Palestinian peace partner.
A British-Palestinian activist admits: it's not about aid, it's about propaganda.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The World Bank had several recommendations for the region that could help the Palestinian economy.
By REUTERS
Foreign Ministry: ‘Palestine’ is not a state.
International human rights organizations such as Humans Rights Watch have issued sharp rebukes of the PA’s detention of Amro for a Facebook post.
It is unclear when the building will be open to the public and which resources it will offer.
“The Balfour Declaration is an historic statement for which Her Majesty’s Government does not intend to apologize.”
The Human Rights International Humanitarian Law Secretariat failed to cut its ties to terrorist organizations.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
The legislation retroactively authorizes some 4,000 illegal settlers homes built on private Palestinian property while financially compensation the Palestinian land owners.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,YONAH JEREMY BOB
One officer was lightly injured, treated at the scene and taken to the hospital.
By UDI SHAHAM
The unexpected drama unfolded after the World Heritage Committee approved a resolution disavowing Israeli sovereignty in Jerusalem at its annual meeting, which this year was held in Krakow, Poland.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
“Israel denied me the ability to travel there because of my work for justice for Palestinians, even though I’m Jewish and a rabbi.”
By JTA
Wataniya Mobile, a Palestinian cellular operator, officially launched its services in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, providing Gazans with a second mobile provider.
“My criticism lies with the treatment of Palestinian civilians by the state of Israel, no more and no less."
The Palestinian immigrant smashed the windows of the Kosher restaurant while holding the Palestinian flag.
The reaction against the crossword puzzle was led by officials of the Brazilian Israelite Confederation and the Jewish federations of Sao Paulo and Rio.
Retour sur le destin exceptionnel de l’épouse de Moshé Dayan, qui a soufflé sa centième bougie
By TAMI ZER
The tourism project represents a joint initiative that offers travelers an insiders’ journey through both Israel and the Palestinian territories.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
Leclerc nullified the recognition move, which had no bearing on French foreign policy.
"Inspired by the flavours of Palestine," read a description of a salad on the airline's menu.
By TAMAR BEN-OZER
Gennevilliers' Communist mayor announced the move on Friday.
Islamic groups carry huge Palestinian flag in protest of the US decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
Palestinian American Women's Association refuses to march with Jewish actress Scarlett Johansson as a featured speaker.
The NBA official website lists Palestinian Territories as 'occupied'.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
World War I represented the first time that British soldiers could carry a personal camera with them into a military expedition.
By EYTAN HALON
Group spokesman says he himself beat Palestinian detainee.
At its centennial, scholars and descendants of the British statesman discuss the history of the Balfour Declaration and what it means today.
By GOL KALEV
Education and Diaspora Affairs Minister Bennett calls to focus efforts on the return of Israeli fallen soldiers kept by Hamas in Gaza.
Freedom Theater's 'The Siege' - about 2002 Bethlehem standoff - to take the stage at NYU
By AMY SPIRO
While in Australia, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the battle “the last great successful cavalry charge in history.”
Sharp diplomatic setback as ‘Palestine’ joins the ranks of Interpol.
A terrorist cell in East Jerusalem was uncovered by the security services in the nick of time.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
The forum is held twice a year and is the only venue in which Israelis and Palestinians hold a regular dialogue with the donor and international community.
Christian love demanded that they try and convert the Jews, but more often than not, Jews felt more wrath than grace.
By TULY WEISZ
The court convicted the family members on Sunday for “knowing about the attack beforehand” and then not alerting the law-enforcement authorities to stop it.
Lead singer of Apo and the Apostles scrambles to find replacement guitar for UK tour.
The attorney for the Shamasneh family, argued in court on Thursday that the property block number appearing on the eviction order might not be the one on which their home sits.
Shepherds, a Palestinian beer producer, holds its second annual festival
By UDI SHAHAM,ADAM RASGON
Palestinian Official: "We do not want to hold negotiations with Netanyahu when he is being interrogated."
By MAARIV ONLINE
Israel denies it is trying to infringe on al-Aksa or change the status quo at holy sites.
By BEN LYNFIELD
As the passengers sang loudly, the Palestinian sawed the lock from a hatch cover in the floor of their cage.
By MURRAY GREENFIELD
A weekly selection of opinions and analyses from the Arab media around the world.
By MEDIA LINE
Sam Bahour is eager to open up the discussion concerning the Israeli- Palestinian conflict. But is there anyone to engage in the conversation?
By NATAN ODENHEIMER
The first era of cars in Jerusalem, almost a century ago, just after the British Mandate was established, is a memory to be rekindled
By DAVID GEFFEN
‘No other solution than two states, and not without agreement by both sides.’
By RINA BASSIST
Inside the quiet Qatari transformation of former Israeli settlements into snazzy new apartments for Gazans
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Major General Yoav Mordechai published a fiery statement in Arabic on social media.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
State TV aired footage of marchers chanting "Death to America" and "Death to Israel."
Reconciliation talks in Cairo to go on for three days.
Analysts say that Sunni Riyadh is trying to exert influence amid its ongoing feud with Shiite Iran.
By CHARLES BYBELEZER/THE MEDIA LINE,DIMA ABUMARIA/ THE MEDIA LINE
According to the textbooks being read by half a million Palestinian children, the only solution available is victory via resistance, jihad, radical Islamism and defeating Israel once and for all.
By MARCUS SHEFF
By ALEX BENJAMIN
The PA has long misappropriated US and European aid to support jailed terrorists and their families, to the tune of more than half its annual budget.
By EARL COX
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
If deference to a final agreement is to be considered credible, it must be applied not only regarding Israeli claims to the city, but to Palestinian claims as well.
By BARUCH STEIN
The entire Middle East is torn by sectarian animosity and violence, yet the relatively calm territorial dispute with the Palestinians is made into a key issue.
By REUVEN BEN-SHALOM
Few are the cases in which the international community has ignored reality and worked against its own declared policy as in the case of Jerusalem.
By YOAV J. TENEMBAUM
I write this article not only because some Palestinian friends have asked me what I would do if I were a Palestinian but mainly because I am an Israeli Jew.
By GERSHON BASKIN
Trump’s decision on Jerusalem was received by the Turkish public as an offense against its religious values.
By TIMUR AKHMETOV
Palestinians in Lebanon and Syria have been impoverished and massacred. On the other hand, Palestinians in Chile continue to enjoy significant success, by any standards.
By RON JONTOF - HUTTER
This propaganda machine, much like the Nazi propaganda machine, employs whole organizations whose sole purpose is to bring a few searing messages to permeate the crowd’s perception and memory.
By AMIT DERI
By TOBIAS HUCH
Abbas’s words are part of a long tradition that has sought to combat Zionism through religious and nationalist responses to Jewish claims.
The PLO’s campaign to get recognized as a state breached both of its agreements with Israel and the terms under which the US recognized it and permitted it to operate missions on US soil.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
The entire UN human-rights assistance machinery has now been formally and officially recruited and financed to streamline the harassment and persecution of Israel.
By ALAN BAKER
Public diplomacy is not the norm between Israel and its Arab neighbors.
It is high time that Israel realized the folly of undermining a Palestinian state. Similarly, Fatah and Hamas must remain united and must abandon violence of any sort.
By MOHAMMAD AMJAD HOSSAIN
Few of today’s Palestinians have any deep roots in Palestine.
By RAYMOND APPLE
"We had Jerusalem when London was a swamp."
By BARRY SHAW
In January, the Vatican became the latest of the 136 countries the Palestinians claim have recognized the State of Palestine, and 75 of them host Palestine embassies in their capitals.
By KENNETH BANDLER
The opening of the Rafah crossing is the most important element in transforming life in Gaza into something more normal and the Egyptians, it seems, are much more likely to trust a deal with Dahlan.
The attempts of Netanyahu’s administration to augment its authority, its rhetorical intolerance towards rivals and its racism are indeed worrying.
By DANNY ORBACH
Progress depends on breaking both the myth of the Green Line’s continued relevance as a border and the myth that Israel can continue ignoring the needs of the Palestinian population.
Regardless who is to blame for the present refugee crisis, the time has come for the international community to treat all refugees the same.
By RACHEL AVRAHAM
Norway was the most problematic country in Europe for Israel from 2005-2013.
By MANFRED GERSTENFELD
How a pro-Palestinian Georgetown student became a Zionist.
By GARY C. GAMBILL
This obsession with violence explains the continued unwillingness of the Arabs to enter into negotiations with Israelis.
By ARYEH GREEN
”I would like to focus on the achievements of the Palestinians”
The Arab countries were afraid of being caught in public as supporting their Israeli “mistress” rather than their Palestinian “wife.”
By ELIE PODEH
Israel doesn’t win the public relations war when there is violence because it is the powerful party to the conflict.
“Palestinian practice of making payments to individuals convicted of acts of terror, and their families or survivors, in accordance with the severity of their acts and the length of their sentences.”
By RUTHIE BLUM
Don’t point to Jewish support to disassociate from allegations of antisemitism.
By YOAV SIVAN
The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is not a religious conflict between Judaism and Islam, although some work very diligently to make it so.