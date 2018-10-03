03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The conference released a statement that nobody paid attention to, and five days later US President Donald Trump was inaugurated into office.
By HERB KEINON
The Paris peace conference saw Great Britain break ranks with the countries that attended in a move that pleased Israel and perhaps the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump.
By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
"We call upon both countries to correct this mistake and to recognize the State of Palestine in line with their support and commitment to the two-state solution."
By JPOST.COM STAFF
This conference shows the French Left that the government has not forsaken the plight of the Palestinians.
Diplomatic officials in Jerusalem say Israel dodged a bullet; no follow-up expected at UN.
By HERB KEINON,RINA BASSIST
British officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Just five days before Trump is sworn in, the conference provides a platform for countries to send a strong signal to the incoming American president.
By REUTERS
Among those present at the demonstration were Israel's ambassador to France and the president of the French-Jewish umbrella organization CRIF.
By RINA BASSIST
"It would have extremely serious consequences and it's not the first time that it's on the agenda of a US president, but none have let themselves make that decision," says minister at peace summit.
A senior French diplomatic official indicated that the parley was also meant as a warning to Trump not to move the US embassy to Jerusalem, as he has pledged to do.
International conference opens with 70 nations participating; Israeli and Palestinian representatives not invited.
By RINA BASSIST,DANIELLE ZIRI,TOVAH LAZAROFF
Hotovely: Summit like a wedding without the groom.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Israel is protesting the Paris summit and has warned its attendees against setting out parameters for a two-state solution.
The Palestinian leadership has lobbied vigorously for the conference for more than 18 months.
By ADAM RASGON
French president issues invitation to coincide with a Paris peace summit later in the month; Abbas reportedly accepts proposal.
Israel has opposed the initiative, which it believes supports Palestinian attempts to use the international community to dictate the terms of a final peace deal.
According to one report, the United States was one of the nations involved in pushing compromise.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
Trump threatened in May that as president he would cancel the agreement, describing the accord as "bad for US business" and previously calling climate change a "hoax."
By SHARON UDASIN
Israel intends to ratify Paris climate accord next week.
"I request that you accept the incredible gratitude of the French people for one of its most loved children whose example will never leave us."
By EYTAN HALON
Launched in 2012 by the country’s branch of the Chabad Hasidic movement, the program takes hundreds of Jewish men and women aged 18-28 on fully subsidized trips each spring to Europe.
French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the incident Tuesday night.
By JTA
Diab has denied any connection to the 1980 bombing of the synagogue on Copernic Street, which killed four people.
No one was hurt in the fire, but it caused severe damage to the affected stores
French Interior Minister said he “firmly condemns” the incidents, vowing to bring those responsible to justice and calling their actions an attack against the entire Jewish community of France.
“Though antisemitism is taking on new forms these days, we must combat it relentlessly.”
The alleged assault was reported to France’s ministry of education by the National Bureau for Vigilance Against Antisemitism.
Netanyahu and Macron spoke during a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Vel d'Hiv roundup of French Jews during WWII.
Audrey Azoulay is one of 9 candidates running for the post of director-general of the UN organization.
Macron’s clear-cut victory on Sunday, perhaps even bigger than he himself imagined or hoped for, offers him the legitimacy he will need in his next steps.
Earlier this month, Le Pen came under fire for saying that her country is not responsible for the deportation of thousands of Jews to death camps in 1942.
By JTA,REUTERS
Doctor Sarah Halimi was reportedly hurled by a Muslim neighbor to her death from the window of her third-floor apartment last Monday.
The woman was found dead outside of her apartment building early on Tuesday morning after being hurled to death in what has yet to be labelled a hate crime.
The Freemasons are members of societies, or lodges, who engage in secret rituals that promoters of the movement say “instill in its members a moral and ethical approach to life.”
The alleged attackers surrounded the brothers, then kicked and punched them repeatedly while threatening that they would be murdered if they moved.
In Tel Aviv, left wing activists file petition in favor of peace conference.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
During his sentencing, Fofana refused to rise before his judges and described himself as a “trader of terror.”
'“The Bauhaus movement has enough lovely projects that make it unnecessary to insult the memory” of approximately 1 million Jews who were murdered at Auschwitz-Birkenau.'
In France, several dozen promoters of a boycott against Israel have been convicted of inciting hate or discrimination.
Tourists and locals tour the Jewish quarter of Le Marais in Paris, where they sample culinary delights and learn the history of Jews in France.
Whereas 30 years ago the majority of French Jews enrolled their children in public schools, now only a third of them do so.
Massive French bank Credit Mutuel shuts down account of La Campagne BDS France amid escalating criticism over illegal practices of supporting financial transactions that target Israel for boycotts.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Israeli Innovation Day, featuring the best of Israeli hi-tech, will open on April 6.
The attackers called the kippa-clad boy a “dirty Jew” and punched him.
Fifty-six percent of respondents from the general population said they would react negatively if their daughter married a Muslim.
Memorial takes place in Paris’s République square where world leaders marched a year ago.
Two days after the 'Charlie Hebdo' massacre, Amedy Coulibaly entered the Hyper Cacher supermarket in the city, killing four men and provoking an extended standoff with police.
By SAM SOKOL
How the suspect, from a broadly secular background with a history of petty crime, was transformed into an alleged cog within extensive Islamic State cells operating in Belgium and France is unclear.
Gennevilliers' Communist mayor announced the move on Friday.
"It's a disgusting act of aggression," the mayor of Levallois-Perret said.
Both leaders are due to meet with new French President Emmanuel Macron during their respective visits.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
The new French president has almost certainly secured his party's stakehold on the parliament according to the latest polls.
The gunman, identified as Karim Cheurfi, opened fire on a police vehicle parked on the Champs Elysees in Paris late on Thursday, killing one officer and injuring two others before being shot dead.
Around 3,000 passengers were evacuated from the airport, the second busiest in the country.
The motion follows a string of convictions against promoters of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions, or BDS, movement against Israel in France.
Born in France of Moroccan origin, Larossi Abballa, 25, had been under surveillance by French authorities as part of an investigation into a Syrian Jihadi cell.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
"He is the perfect example of the 'Grand Theft Auto' generation who thinks he lives in a video game,” Mary said.
Frenchman Antoine Denive, 27, was arrested along with two men from Serbia and Montenegro on April 12 near Malaga, on Spain's southern coast, and accused of arms trafficking.
The research facility said in a statement there was no indication of any danger and that it was in contact with security authorities and nuclear supervisors.
Owners of painting had no idea they had it until they went to the top of the house to check a leak in the roof.
"Numerous elements in the investigation have shown that the terrorist group initially had the intention to strike in France again," says Belgian prosecutor.
Many Parisians expressed anxiety and fear, accompanied by feelings of kinship with their Belgian neighbors.
The Federal Prosecutor's office has also confirmed his arrest, public broadcaster RTBF said.
In 2015, 15 terror plots were foiled by the French security services, he said.
While the press conference was cordial, with Netanyahu referring to Macron as a friend, the differences between the two leaders over the Jerusalem issue was glaring.
Cold receptions are expected in Brussels and Paris after Trump's Jerusalem decision.
France said on Friday the United States had sidelined itself in the Middle East by recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
French President Emmanuel Macron invited Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the Sunday ceremony, though the PM will stay in Paris for three nights due to Shabbat restrictions.
Tel Aviv joins other cities in the world that illuminated their landmarks in green to express that they still stand by the Paris climate deal.
By JOY BERNARD
PM makes rare move relating to internal politics of a foreign country in expressing public backing for Meyer Habib.
By LAHAV HARKOV
French presidential front-runner says anti-Zionism leads directly to antisemitism.
Diplomatic efforts aim at heading off another UN resolution, Quartet decision.
"France is labeling Israeli products from Judea, Samaria, and the Golan. Israelis should think twice before buying French products," wrote the Kulanu deputy minister on Twitter.
Guests included French Prime Minister Manuel Valls, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and Israeli opposition leader Isaac Herzog.
The Paris Peace Conference should build on the momentum
of Resolution 2334 and the Kerry speech.
By ALON LIEL
The St. Genevieve Library houses around two million books and documents, and is frequented by Parisians and Sorbonne students.
By MEIR BLEICH
The Fellowship and FIDF have been distributing the gift cards twice a year before Rosh Hashana and Passover since 2009.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
French President Emmanuel Macron and Jordan's King Abdullah discuss Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Mideast issues.
The four-woman jihadi group's leading member was arrested last week in connection to an explosives-laden car found near another Paris landmark - the Notre Dame cathedral.
No traces of explosives have been detected so far, an Egyptian forensics official and investigation sources said.
Nearly 18% of Belgians who joined ISIS returned to Belgium at some point.
By ROSIE PERPER
The 28-year-old man of European origin had been carrying the two guns, including an automatic handgun, concealed in a bag that also contained a copy of the Koran religious text.
ISIS fighter speaking in the video warns Western governments that ISIS will send the West "hunters thirsty for apostates' blood" and declares that these hunters "will liberate Palestine."
By MAAYAN GROISMAN
One of those killed in air strikes was Abdul Qader Hakim, who facilitated the militants' external operations and had links to the Paris attack network.
Halacha empowers the Jew to live a life of meaning and striving for the greater good.
By ELI KAVON
To avert the risk of a second Revolution, France's next president will have to do what currently seems impossible: unite the French people.
By MICHAEL LAITMAN
Jerusalem is concerned that President Barack Obama – with just 6 days left in office – will use the summit to drive a final nail in the coffin of the so-called peace process.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Trump’s election creates new opportunities. Israel’s leaders are willing to take chances for peace when they feel they have the full backing of the US.
Connecting the dots between Tel Aviv, Orlando and Paris.
By LIAT COLLINS
The participants in the Paris summit could learn a thing or two from the governor of New York, and it would only be fair of them to heed his words of wisdom on this important matter.
By DANNY AYALON
If Israel is the world’s “start-up nation” which prides itself on innovation, why is it not leading the world toward a zero-carbon future?
By DANIEL SCHWAB
The tale of two cities has become more pronounced. With an accent.
Centenarian sets new record covering 22.528 km (14.08 miles) in one hour on a track near Paris.
Saudi blue blood's temper becomes red-blooded in alleged abuse of Parisian artisan.
By MARTINA BIALEK