France seeing rise of 'new Nazism' in Paris, victim of antisemitism attack says

France is witnessing the rise of "a new Nazism," Marco, the victim of an antisemitic attack in Paris last week, told BFMTV earlier this week.

The victim, aged 62, recounted the incident on the French news outlet. According to him, after he had exited a synagogue in the 20th arrondissement in the French capital, he sat on the pavement in the street.

The victim noted a person passing next to him, "looking at him fixedly," and seeming "excited."

Three minutes later, the assailant returned, asking him, “Are you killing the people in Gaza?” Marco responded, “I don’t kill anyone,” after which the assailant punched and headbutted him. Marco says he then lost consciousness.

According to BFMTV, the assailant fled the scene on foot. A French police officer stands guard at the Republic Square in Paris, France on November 14, 2015. (credit: Laurence Geai/Flash90)

The victim said he sustained injuries, with his face heavily bruised, stitches in various places, and his nose broken.

Marco recounted that the street was empty, and no help was at hand. He further stated that following the incident, he felt “humiliated” for being unable to defend himself.

Victim shares his thoughts on antisemitism in France

Regarding antisemitism in France, Marco said, “I’m fed up,” adding, “I don’t feel that I’m in France.”

“With antisemitism exploding, everyone allows themselves to insult” people, he stated. “There are protests in which we hear ‘down with the Jews,’ it makes me think of Word War II; it's a return of Nazism, a new Nazism. I fear this won’t end well,” he said.

When asked why he accepted to speak of the incident, Marco replied, “To show what happens in our times when we are Jewish…when we wear a Kippah.”

“I could have died for nothing,” he said. “It’s wickedness.”

“When you are Jewish, you are affected in your soul. You can’t imagine how much we [the Jews in France] are affected,” he concluded.

Earlier this week, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin stated all measures were being taken to ensure the assailant was found.

Michael Starr contributed to this article.