Jewish French woman allegedly raped, kidnapped to 'avenge Palestine'

A Jewish French woman was allegedly raped, kidnapped, and threatened with murder by a man who sought revenge for Palestinians, Le Parisien reported on Tuesday night.

The 32-year-old was charged on Tuesday with religiously-motivated death threats and use of narcotics, according to Le Parisien. BFMTV said that the rape allegation is still being investigated, but the kidnapping charge was not upheld.

The woman, who according to French media met the man through a dating application in 2023, told police that she had been raped and said to her mother that she was being held by the man at his apartment against her will.

A woman walks past a building tagged with Stars of David in Paris, France, October 31, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/LUCIEN LIBERT)

Suspect sent texts to victim's mother, ex boyfriend

The suspect, according to Le Parisien, sent text messages to the victim's mother and ex-boyfriend, telling the former partner that he wanted to "avenge Palestine."

“Good luck, you will never find your daughter again, you will never see her again, I will prostitute your daughter,” the suspect allegedly texted the victim's mother according to Le Parisien