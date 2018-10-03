03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778

purim

Purim is a Jewish holiday that marks the saving of the Jews from Haman of the Persian empire, who was planning on persecuting the Jewish people. The Book of Esther tells the Purim narrative, and is customarily read in synagogues on the day of the holiday. The holiday takes place on the 14th day of Adar. During Purim, it is customary to dress up, exchange gifts of food and drink known as "mishloach manot," donate to charity, and eat a celebratory meal known as "sudat purim."

