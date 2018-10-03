03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman made the comments during a visit to assess the security situation in Hebron ahead of Purim.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Such closings are not uncommon during Jewish holidays.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
The closure, which began on Thursday night, will now extend until Monday at midnight.
The Facebook CEO has increasingly embraced Jewish traditions.
By AMY SPIRO
A small community of persecuted Jews inhabited Azores Islands 950 mile off coast of Portugal.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Queen Vashti is often made out to be evil for standing up for herself and disobeying her husband’s command to expose herself to his guests.
By JOSEFIN DOLSTEN/JTA
The first daughter and first grandchildren celebrate the Jews' historic salvation with traditional treats.
By ARIANE MANDELL
“I like looking at these different masks on my way to the room.”
By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
Dis-moi comment tu te déguises, je te dirais qui tu es
By NATHALIE BLAU
With the stores full of Purim costumes, toy guns and food packages when the happy festival is observed next week, parents may be unaware that some Purim items could endanger their children.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Any injury from caps or burning costumes should be washed in cool water and bandaged until the victim can receive medical attention.
“Kids dressing up as United Hatzalah volunteers is similar to kids in the United States dressing up as firefighters or police officers."
By PENINA HOROWITZ
A Purim-inspired look on what's going on in the capitol.
By PEGGY CIDOR
The various meanings of Purim.
By DAVID GEFFEN
The new Museum of the Museum of Tolerance has been constructed near the construction site for the Museum of Tolerance so that visitors can learn about the history of the site.
By CHETH KRANTZMAN
Plethora of new shops cause landslide of hipsters as entire shuk crumbles into pretentiousness.
By SHAUL GOLDBERGSTEIN
Growing up in a Jewish community predominantly of Lithuanian and Russian descent in the Johannesburg suburb of Yeoville meant that on Purim you ate hamentashen made from yeast dough.
By LES SAIDEL
What is happening around Jerusalem this week.
By COMPILED BY YAKIR FELDMAN
The latest social news from the Israeli scene.
By MICHAL GALANTI
Zionist Union faction chairman Yoel Hasson petitioned the Knesset Ethics Committee against Regev, calling her speech incitement.
By LAHAV HARKOV
What did you dress up as?
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Offbeat news by The Jerusalem Post reporters in honor of the upside down holiday.
“I don’t think I’ll ever be the same again.”
By RAHAV YARKOV
“I extended a hand. I want to make peace between Israel and the Palestinians,” Trump said in the press conference. “And this little gremlin spits in my face. Tremendous.”
By RICK SAMPLE
“Both have had reputations as a ‘man of the people,’ so just imagine what the two can do together."
By BETTY BURNICK
“Well of course I will miss being picked up and then discarded on the beaches of Netanya. It was a good run while it lasted.”
By SLAX MINDLER
"We’re also looking at plans to replicate the Eiffel Tower – but a bigger and better version."
By LANINA TRULICK
“My ancestors always told me that part of the Jewish tradition is being a light unto the nations. Now with these impressive corruption levels, we have something to aspire to.”
By MONA HILARY TRAUB
Deep State meeting rejects Prime Minister’s Office claims.
By BILL GOFFMAN
While giraffes can't make noise during the megila reading, they are able to enjoy a tasty hamantash!
By HAGAY HACOHEN
A round-up of festive events all over Israel.
By YOCHEVED LAUFER
The central theme of the video is the ethos of Purim - is it to be funny, or to consider suffering and salvation? Is it about passing around presents, or caring for friends?
For Tel Aviv internationals, there are plenty of ways to get involved this Purim.
By JULIANE HELMHOLD
Get your groggers ready and gear up for Purim text-message style.
Many in the parade see Azaria as a hero for killing a dangerous terrorist.
Illegal fireworks during Purim are common for the holiday's activities.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
The Purim parade in the West Bank city sees celebrations and politics.
"The collaboration between the municipality and the Grabski Center is a long and fruitful one," Barda said on Thursday.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
"I was saved by hanging on to a giant falafel."
By LARDER LASSIE-GRAVY
"The lack of opportunities for young women to be involved in religious services has become a big educational problem for girls."
By JEREMY SHARON
The traditional Ashkenazi-Jewish food is getting a major culinary upgrade in Tel Aviv.
By ANDREW TOBIN / JTA
olel Chabad charity ensures that those less fortunate were also able to partake in the holiday celebrations.
What to do with all those leftover mishloah manot?
"Wholesale and ad hominem attacks on any part of the Jewish people are inappropriate and unacceptable," says PM.
Purim 2016 on the streets of Tel Aviv is bound to thrill partiers – and terrify parents.
By BEN HARTMAN
The Tzohar rabbinical association of religious-Zionist rabbis will be hosting tens of thousands of Israelis around the country at festive readings of the megila.
Whether it’s a new job, a new relationship or a new home in a new country, we choose how we react to different situations.
By BENITA LEVIN
When we open ourselves up to truly share what we have with each other...we can elevate and transform the day into true celebration.
By NECHAMA GOLDMAN BARASH
Two central charaters stand in stark contrast to the debauchery of the king and the evil of Haman.
By SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
A collection of recipes that include the famous Purim filling.
By PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN
Try out new hair colors for Purim, help your kids have fun dressing up, taste a new whiskey and learn more about the origin of coffee, but don’t forget to treat yourself to some great chocolate.
By NERIA BARR
Purim activities across Israel.
By MEITAL SHARABI
The milestone anniversary is being marked with an exhibition currently up and running at Hachava (The Farm) Gallery, in Holon, for two weeks, ending on March 18.
By BARRY DAVIS
A round up of news from around the nation.
By JULIE STEIGERWALD
By COMPILED BY JULIE STEIGERWALD
"He has distorted the Iranians' pre-Islam historical era and attempted to misrepresent events," Iran's parliament speaker says of PM.
Israelis took to the streets for dozens of Purim parties across the country.
The ambassador unleashed his musical talents on the social media site.
The miraculous turn of event we celebrate on Purim did not really leave the Jews in a secure position.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
The tale of Queen Esther and Mordechai’s salvation of the Jews from Haman’s “final solution” is filled with themes that have permeated the Trump administration and his election.
By ORIT ARFA
No matter how comfortable we may feel, no matter how rich our portfolios may be, no matter how close we may come to the seat of power...our position in the Diaspora is perilous and precarious.
By STEWART WEISS
On Purim we don’t only celebrate our victory over annihilation we are also reminded to regard every member of Israel as family and worthy of our attention.
By ARYEH LURIE
Purim is not only part of the juvenile world of Sunday School make-believe, costumes or carnivals.
By SHUBERT SPERO
The Book of Esther was the road map our politically reckless forebears carried as they abandoned their power, honor, self-confidence and land.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Life’s capriciousness should teach us humility, the ephemerality of power should give us strength.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
For more than 3,000 years, we’ve been victims aplenty. But from time to time, we’ve also done some pretty nasty things ourselves.
By YONATAN GHER
Our children look into our eyes; they sense that, perhaps, someone doesn’t truly believe in their dreams as much as they do.
By AVI ZIMMERMAN
One of the overriding lessons of a holiday in which so much seems arbitrary is the need for order and law.
By DANNY ORBACH
Netanyahu’s prioritization of the Iranian threat as the geopolitical map shifts is a living example of the radical change in Jews’ standing in the world.
Thus, what the Bible shows us in these two figures is that Jews or Israelites who fill that type of role have to worry not only how their policies will eventually impact their own people.
By JONATHAN L. MILEVSKY
So, on Purim, a day for fun, let’s make merry, be happy. L’Chaim!
By DVORA WAYSMAN
The significant actions we took in order to save our nation, as well as the ways in which we commemorate the holiday in modern times, are the foundations of our society.
By URIEL LEDEBERG
Never before has an Orthodox Jew been so close to the seat of power through family connections.
Christians emulate Queen Esther to support Israel.
By Tuly Weisz
It is the wondrous, miraculous story of a holocaust which was nipped in the bud.
By ELIEZER SHENVALD
You can almost hear Haman snickering sarcastically: “Let’s ‘put some daylight’ between the Jews and their God.”
What seemed
simplistic and
superficial at first
reading of the
Megila may take
on a very different,
much deeper
understanding in
the light of day the
second time around.
As with all of our heroes and holidays, Purim is a complex combination of grief and glory, tragedy and triumph.
The right of Jews to fight as a group was unusual, unprecedented. Because of the intervention of Esther and of Mordecai, the king had sanctioned the preemptive Jewish strike against the anti-Semites.
By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI
If you’re searching for the reason why the citizens of the Jewish state scored so high on the UN’s state of international happiness study, Purim might be a good place to start.
Vashti is a fascinating character, interesting in her own right, giving later generations so much to think and talk about.
By RAYMOND APPLE
Got a minute? Here's the week in review.
‘We have found the turtles!’
By FIONA BURNS
Trump’s advisers refused to comment on the subject of the pink tutu.
By JACK PAPPER
The United Nations has contacted him to serve as an expert witness at the next session focusing on condemnation of Israel.
By ALIMASHER KAMISHU
The Kingdom of Jordan did not respond to numerous demands for a comment.
If Jerusalem can have a Shushan Purim, so can Tel Aviv.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
President Reuven Rivlin earlier in the week went to Hadassah-University Medical Center in Ein Kerem to celebrate Purim with some 100 excited children.
McConaughey, who completed a fast-track conversion to Judaism with the Matmar Hasidim in Bnei Brak, decided to move to Israel secretly in February.
By SEAR HAY RASHMAN
One of the oxen had to be butchered and eaten by the Jewish students and two of the group were found sleeping inside the still-warm carcass.
By ZINOVIEVE DANIELLA
“There is no rest for a pirate. It seems romantic but actually is no good choice for a young man.”
By KEN KRANTZMAN