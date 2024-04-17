Ex-MEP Nick Griffin claims Israel will strike Iran on Purim, which already passed

Former Member of the European Parliament and former British National Party president Nick Griffin claimed on social media on Wednesday that Israel would strike back at Iran on Purim, a holiday that already occurred.

"If you wonder why Israel hasn't hit Iran yet, remember that Purim is approaching," Griffin claimed on X. "Purim this year is 22-30 April, so that gives us the most likely date for the most dangerous escalation towards World War III so far."

Purim was celebrated in 2024 on the evening of March 24 and the following day, and is not eight days long.

"This is when the Jews celebrate their escape from alleged persecution by the Persian King Haman, and their bloody revenge," Griffin said with emphasis on the word "Persian."

In the Purim narrative, Haman is the vizier, not a king, a vassal of Ahasuerus. British National Party leader Nick Griffin arrives at the general election vote count in Dagenham May 6, 2010. Britain was set for an inconclusive result to its closest election in three decades, with a forecast making the Conservatives the largest party, but just short of a parliamentary majority. (credit: KIERAN DOHERTY/REUTERS)

Jewish community mocks Griffin

Jewish social media users mocked Griffin for his inaccurate analysis on the Israeli response to the Iranian drone and missile attacks on the Jewish State on Saturday night.

"Nick Griffin just concocted a wild conspiracy theory about Israel attacking Iran next week because it will be Purim," said the Israel Advocacy Movement. "Who wants to tell him that Purim was a month ago?"

Writer Bethany Mandel told Griffin to "Get a calendar and then a book you f***ing idiot."

"Yes, of course, Nick," said Islamist terrorism researcher Khaled Hassan. 'Purim is approaching and Christmas is in May."

According to the BBC, Griffin has a long history of antisemitic conspiracy theories, in 1997 publishing a booklet claiming Jews controlled the media to brainwash the native Brit into accepting multiculturalism and in 1995 and 1997 referred to the Holocaust as the "Holohoax."