Grapevine: On parade

WHAT’S IN a name? Does changing the name change the purpose?

Not really. It’s merely a pacifying ploy to placate objectors. We could see that this week with the Jerusalem parade, which while still in the planning stages, started out as the Adloyada, which signifies lots of joy and merriment. When objections were raised by families of the hostages and their supporters, the event was not canceled, but the name was changed to United Purim.

Although it was a muted affair compared to the annual parade during the intermediate days of Sukkot, it still attracted a large number of spectators and participants.

According to municipal estimates, the attendance figure was in the realm of 30,000. But there were also protesters waving placards with signs that registered displeasure at a festive event being held while no agreement had yet been reached on the return of the hostages.

In interviews last week, when the holding of the parade was still a strongly contested issue, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion said that it was a way to bring happiness to the many evacuee children who were being hosted in Jerusalem. On the actual day of the parade, he said that it was not a celebration but a continuation of tradition, adding that Israel’s enemies “will not stop us.” MAYOR MOSHE LION on Jerusalem’s Jaffa Road. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

While the frustration of the hostages’ families is understandable, they should remember that in Jewish tradition, the Sabbath and Jewish holy days take precedence over grief and mourning, and the week-long shiva mourning period is suspended.

As a rabbinically declared holy day, Purim may have less sanctity or strictures than Passover, Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, or Simchat Torah, but it is the only festival where the Jewish people are commanded to enjoy themselves, eat a sumptuous meal – and indulge in alcoholic beverages until they lose the ability to discern what is happening around them (Ad lo yada).

Moshe Lion a guest of honor

■ TWO DAYS prior to the parade, Lion and his wife, Stavit, were guests of honor at the Hazvi Yisrael Synagogue in Talbiyeh. Although Lion did not lead the service or read from the Torah as he has done during past visits, he did give a mini sermon. It was one of the rare occasions in which congregants heard two sermons instead of one.

Referencing the Torah portion that begins with the word “zachor” (remember), Lion spoke briefly on the importance of remembrance, then launched into his favorite subject: the revolution that has overtaken Jerusalem, and the huge construction boom throughout the city.

Indeed, tall towers are now looming in almost every neighborhood, but the mayor should be aware that the foundations of all these towers are well below ground, and in digging them real estate developers are causing damage to the surrounding area. Walking to the synagogue from his home in Rehavia, Lion must have surely noticed all the potholes and cracks in the road and the pavement, which are a blight on Israel’s capital. That situation will only get worse as more cars, motorbikes, scooters, and bicycles traverse the streets.

Lack of adequate parking facilities causes increasing numbers of vehicles to park on the pavement, forcing pedestrians to step out into the road. Moreover, electric scooters and two-wheeled vehicles, in addition to parking on the pavement, are also riding there – sometimes at extraordinary speeds – causing frightening hazards to pedestrians. Is there no one on the city council who cares?

Israel Prize news

■ OVER THE years, there has been no shortage of faculty members of the Hebrew University among Israel Prize laureates, but this year there were special circumstances in the choice of Cochav Elkayam-Levy, a legal expert from HU’s Davis Institute for International Relations, being named among the recipients. She is being recognized for her tireless work to raise awareness about and acknowledgment of the crimes against humanity committed by Hamas on and following Oct. 7 against Israeli women, children, men, and families.

Elkayam-Levy established the Civil Commission on Oct. 7 Crimes by Hamas against Women and Children, which aims at giving voice to the victims and their families, raise awareness about the concerning developments in war crimes against women, children, men, and families on and after the massacre, and raise support for this cause. Her award is in the field of Solidarity (Ahdut Hadadit), which is a new Israel Prize category.

Any prize for an HU faculty member is, by extension, a prize for the university itself. HU President Prof. Asher Cohen said: “The Hebrew University takes immense pride in the profound impact Dr. Cochav Elkayam-Levy has had on raising awareness and acknowledgment of the atrocities committed against Israeli women, children, men, and families on and following Oct. 7. Her relentless dedication has served as a powerful catalyst for justice and remembrance, inspiring us all to confront adversity with courage and compassion.

“We congratulate [her] on being awarded the Israel Prize, the state’s highest honor, in a testament to her unwavering commitment to shedding light on one of the darkest chapters of our shared humanity.”

Education Minister Yoav Kisch, in praising Elkayam-Levy’s work in the international arena, said that her commitment to exposing the atrocities of Hamas “is a crucial pillar in our ongoing struggle for justice and in our efforts to confront the perpetrators.” He said that her work is deeply valued by the people of Israel, who owe her their heartfelt gratitude.

