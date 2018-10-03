03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
A total of 85-100mcm of water will be desalinated every year, while the seawater will be pumped out from an intake located in the north of the Gulf of Aqaba.
By HANA NAMROUQA/JORDAN TIMES
Report: Iran transfers new technology to Houthi rebels as US increases airstrikes against al-Qaida in Yemen.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Having made a name for himself in New York’s jazz scene, Israeli guitarist Gilad Hekselman returns home to perform at the annual Red Sea Jazz Festival.
By BARRY DAVIS
The Red Sea Classical Music Festival features a stellar array of talent from the Land of the Rising Sun.
Cool weather combines with a very cool program at this season’s Red Sea Winter Jazz Festival.
This year’s Red Sea Jazz Festival will take place August 23-26 in Eilat.
Navy Chief: Israel’s southern gate will remain secure in the face of every challenge.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Fears of a growing shoulder-to-air missile threat from Sinai lead to rerouting passenger flights.
By YAAKOV KATZ
Navy increases Red Sea patrols for holiday season; intelligence reports say Palestinian terror groups planning additional attacks in area.
Israelis panic when approached by Egyptian coast guard, dump weapons overboard, arousing suspicions; detainees eventually released.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Biennial World Leadership Conference focuses on sustainability and global environmental cooperation.
By SHARON UDASIN
Project aims to save Dead Sea from environmental degradation; Public can submit comments on plan through March 15.
Project connecting the two seas would be an environmental disaster, green activists warn.
Tourism Ministry and Eilat Municipality declare their aim to make Eilat “capital of the Red Sea.”
By NADAV SHEMER
Experts doubt Mideast construction can withstand even a moderate quake.
By LINDA GRADSTEIN/THE MEDIA LINE
Dozens of naval commandos intercept largest Palestinian weapons shipments ever detected.
By MICHAEL OMER-MAN
On the eve of his trial, many residents are keen for him to face justice. But even more, they want tourists to return.
By REUTERS
Though joint US, Israeli investigation claim bombing was accident, some allege Israeli attack on US Navy vessel had its purpose.
By ARIEH O’SULLIVAN / THE MEDIA LINE
The World Bank,conducting a study on the issue, offers thoughts at a hearing in J'lem.
By EHUD ZION WALDOKS
2 pirates die in struggle as US naval forces board the 4 US citizens' yacht; American victims die of their wounds.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Naval commander says fleet is to patrol the Mediterranean sea in an attempt to defend against "threats to Islamic Republic."
Sudanese rebel groups say Khartoum reaching secret agreement with Tehran to establish an Iranian military base.
By JOANNA PARASZCZUK
Iranian naval chief says 15th fleet will display capabilities of Islamic Republic; announcement comes after 2 Israeli warships deployed in area.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND YAAKOV KATZ
FARS reports Iranian military submarines reportedly entering Red Sea for first time to collect info, identify other countries' combat vessels; report comes after previous Iranian ships sent to combat piracy in Gulf.
PM phones Abdullah, Mubarak about rocket attacks on Aqaba, Eilat.
Five rockets fell near Eilat, reportedly killing 1, injuring 3 in Jordan; suspected to have been launched from Sinai; IDF scouring area to determine source of attacks.
By YAAKOV KATZ AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Projectiles suspected to have been fired from Sinai; 2 fall in Red Sea, 2 in Jordan, 1 near Eilat; IDF in contact with Jordanian, Egyptian armies; source of attack unclear.
Research into how Mediterranean and Red seas affected by global warming.
Divers at Eilat's coral beach spot suspicious object, tell police.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND AP
'The Post' joins base commander Oren Nahbas on his final sail.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
The whale shark is listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
By BECKY BROTHMAN
Of those who drowned to death, 69% were male, and 15% were age 10 or younger.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
This year’s Red Sea Jazz Festival strikes a balance between international jazz and world music.
The day that seals the Passover holiday, called Sh’vi’i Shel Pessah is unique.
By SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
And whosoever in the open field touched one that is slain with a sword, or death body, or a bone of a man, or a grave, shall be unclean seven days’ (Hukat; Numbers 19:17.)
By SHLOMO RISKIN
The climax of Passover, the festival’s seventh day, commemorates the splitting of the Re(e)d Sea,
‘Miriam led [the women] in song, “Sing to God for He is exalted above the arrogant horse and rider He cast into the sea”’ (Exodus 15:21)
Is the 'Red-Dead Sea Conveyance Project' viable?
By MAURICE PICOW
‘Then Moses and the children of Israel sang this song to the Lord... And Miriam responded along with them: “Sing all of you to the Lord...”’ (Exodus 15: 1, 21)
The Air Force must often act quickly and stealthily. This is where the UAV squadron and the companies that supply it with its advanced drones come into the picture.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The organizers of the Nokia Arena Jazz Festival are determined to offer quality performances, defying the lack of public funding for theirs and similar events.
It would seem that Israel has nothing to fear, but this is the volatile Middle East where anything can happen.
By ZVI MAZEL
Sisi ordered armed forces to end the insurgency within three months after an attack on a mosque in North Sinai last month killed more than 300 people.
The two islands have long been thought of as an integral part of Egypt.
Saudi Arabia plans a luxury resort with eyes on the foreign tourist market.
An Egyptian man stabbed the two German tourists to death and wounded at least four others on Friday at a popular seaside vacation spot on the Red Sea, officials and witnesses said.
Transport Minister Yisrael Katz plays down the dispute with Jordan, one of two Arab states with full ties with Israel.
Linking Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the bridge would boost trade, pilgrimages, but threaten coral reefs.
Egyptian Security sources: Two American women are kidnapped in apparent attempt to hold them for ransom.
Egypt declines Israeli offer of naval assistance; Egyptian Navy boats and aircraft transfer passengers to Sinai port city of Neweiba.
By REUTERS AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Doctor declares ousted Egyptian president well enough to be transferred to hospital jail in Cairo, despite his wish to stay in Sharm el-Sheikh.
Al-Arabiya reports 1 of 2 killed in strike was senior commander of Hamas military wing; Sudan FM says fatal hit "absolutely an Israeli attack."
Foreign Ministry declines to comment on accusation; Sudanese FM claims strike was meant to keep Sudan on US list of terrorism sponsors; Israel has been implicated in similar attacks in the past.
Police: Car likely hit by missile fired from sea; state media: Aircraft was foreign; Israel has been implicated in similar attacks in the past.
With West flailing helplessly behind curve, Tehran is increasing its efforts to transform Gaza into sibling of Hezbollah-controlled Lebanon.
By JONATHAN SPYER
Iranian naval commander says ships' passage shows that Israel "and other enemies could not take any actions against us whatsoever."
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND REUTERS
Vessels that were described by Israel as a "provocation" leave the Mediterranean, head towards Red Sea, canal official says.
Vessels that were described by Israel as a "provocation" are slated to leave the Mediterranean Sea, canal official says.
Indian thinktank report claims countries can make "blue peace" with water management, solve deadlocks between Israel, PA, Syria.
Israel rejects the notion as "too ludicrous" for comment; German woman killed near Sharm e-Sheikh, Russian tourists also mauled.
Four other European tourists mauled by sharks at the Sharm el-Sheikh resort in the Sinai; beaches closed after attacks and two sharks caught.
No injuries or damage reported; Eilat airport reportedly temporarily closed; Channel 2 says one rocket fell in yard of home, second in open area; two rockets also land in Aqaba.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN, JPOST.COM STAFF
The Jerusalem Post is the first media outlet to fully tell this captivating story.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Think about it: Utilizing the differences in altitude between the Dead Sea and the Mediterranean and Red Seas has captivated imaginations of many.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Nearly two-thirds of infiltrators come from one country adjacent to the Red Sea: Eritrea.
By ISAAC HERZOG
I don't believe Joseph Smith found ancient tablets in upstate New York. What has that got to do with electing politicians?
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
At the Dan Eilat Red Sea Hotel, you can enjoy a luxurious and relaxing vacation while the children are kept occupied.
By NERIA BARR
Travel writer WIll Blesch dives into Eilat and all the family fun it has to offer.
By WILL BLESCH
Eilat reminds me that there often lies more beneath the surface if we will simply explore, Dr Wayne Stiles says.
By WAYNE STILES
James Cameron's Avatar was influenced by the underwater world.
By DOV PREMINGER
Security forces use live rounds, teargas to block thousands from marching wounding at least 30; Saleh calls for an end to violence.
