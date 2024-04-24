Houthis say they targeted US, Israeli cargo ships, US naval vessel

The Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen claimed that they targeted a US cargo ship called the MAERSK Yorktown in the Gulf of Aden on Wednesday, as well as an American naval destroyer and a cargo ship they say was linked to Israel called the MSC Veracruz.

The MSC Veracruz was registered under the flag of Portugal, while the MAERSK Yorktown was registered under the flag of the US.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) only reported one incident in the region on Wednesday, an explosion near a vessel 72 nautical miles southeast from Djibouti.